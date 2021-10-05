I was so lonely in my marriage that I befriended a slug that lived in a potted plant

Tracey Folly

The loneliest I have ever been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yymXf_0cFjjitC00

I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown and on the verge of a divorce when my mother gave me a large potted plant.

My husband and I were sleeping in separate bedrooms by that time, and my beloved dog had firmly taken up residence in the other bedroom. I envied my husband so much because my precious dog loved him more than she loved me. I missed her gently snoring presence on my pillow more than words could say.

If I’d been smarter, I would have realized that our marriage was doomed from the start. My husband was the stereotypical user and abuser. He openly took on girlfriends. He abused drugs and drank too much, and that wasn't the worst of it.

My parents urged me to leave him, but I didn’t want to admit failure. I was committed to the marriage — well, not this marriage in particular as much as the concept of marriage in general — and I figured I’d make it work or die trying.

When my parents purchased a new bedroom set for their home, I accepted their used mattress and set it up across the hallway from the bedroom I’d shared with my husband since we bought our own home three years earlier. He’d frequently forced me to sleep on the floor anyhow. So he wouldn’t miss me in the master bedroom.

I loved sleeping alone again — although I would gladly have made room for my dog. There was no one trying to push me out of bed or elbowing my ribs if I snored in my sleep. My bedroom was sunny and bright. I kept the windows open to let in the fresh air and sunshine. The only furniture in the room was the bed and an old wooden bookcase we’d found in the garage when we moved into the house.

My mother brought me gauzy blue curtains for my windows, and she gave me a massive potted plant in a plastic tub that I placed atop the old wooden bookshelf beside my bed. I was still trapped in a hateful marriage with a hateful man, but I had my own little oasis in the desert.

If I wasn’t so lonely and terrified, I could almost have been happy.

The morning after placing my newly acquired potted plant onto the bookshelf adjacent to my bed, I woke up to sunlight flooding my bedroom. Outside, it was a beautiful day. I opened my eyes.

There was a slug on the side of the flower pot. It had crawled from somewhere within my plant or its soil and was parked on the plastic pot, halfway from the top. Suddenly, I didn’t feel so lonely. There was another living creature in the room — no offense to the potted plant — one that had a heartbeat and maybe even a soul.

My new friend showed up every morning before I woke up. He was there on the side of the plastic pot before I opened my eyes each day.

While I was at work, he would retreat back into the safety of the potted plant — until sometime before dawn when he would emerge again to help me greet the morning.

That slug and I lived in perfect harmony for months. I looked for him the moment I opened my eyes, and I missed him when he was tucked away for the night. I loved him in the same way that I had loved the canaries and cats I’d had as a child. I loved him the way I loved the traitorous dog sleeping across the hallway curled up against my cheating husband’s back.

It wasn’t long before my husband and I called it quits on our marriage. When I moved out of the house, I left behind all my furniture, my vinyl records, my clothes, my shoes, and my potted plant. When I returned to the house to retrieve my belongings, I discovered that my husband had changed the locks.

I replaced my clothes with secondhand jeans and t-shirts from the charity shop. I replaced my records with CDs. My mother bought me a new potted plant, but it took a long time before I stopped missing my pet slug. There was a time when he was the only friend I had in the world. He could not be replaced.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 39

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
12360 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Is it better to date or marry a man with money than to be the one with the money?

I am my own breadwinner, and I like it that way. A friend once told me that I was "lucky" to be financially independent. “I wish I didn’t need a man to support me,” she said.

Read full story
7 comments

She cheated on their wedding night: he forgave her

Where are they now? They're divorced, of course. What did you think would happen?. There was something about my former coworker. I couldn't put my finger on it. We got along great, and we became close friends. She even introduced me to her husband, but something seemed off.

Read full story

My boyfriend and my tresses couldn't coexist

I fell in love with the wrong man and lost my hair in the process. I was standing in the shower a decade ago when I noticed something shocking. There were clumps of hair on the bottom of the bathtub surrounding my feet.

Read full story
9 comments

Her husband didn't suspect an affair until she didn't come home from work

Take one cheating wife, add an unexpected dizzy spell and an unplanned hospitalization, and what do you get?. You might think that a bunch of librarians who worked in the public library directly across the street from the local elementary school would be a quiet bunch, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Read full story

I got stuck with my boyfriend at the top of an amusement park ride during a power outage

The way he behaved toward me when I was soaking wet, shivering, and terrified I’d have to climb my way down, told me everything I needed to know about our relationship. My boyfriend and I decide to spend the day at the amusement park. We are teenagers. He is fearless. I am a scaredy-cat.

Read full story
2 comments

I slept on the floor of a tent that was pitched on rocks to please my partner

And that's why I will never be a chameleon girlfriend again. Being in a relationship should never mean losing your identity, but it often does. Too many women act like sheep. They had their own identities once, long ago, now they follow their man like lemmings off a cliff. That was me.

Read full story
4 comments

His wife didn’t suspect an affair until he ordered a pizza

He tried to weasel his way out of it by saying it was a joke, and I think it worked. During the day, when school was in session across the street, the library was quiet. When business was slow, my mother and the other librarians would work on making hook-latch rugs while gossiping about everyone they knew.

Read full story
27 comments

My childhood friend ignored my Facebook request

I loved her, then I missed her. Now I just hate her for ghosting me. Growing up, my best friend and I were two peas in a pod. We walked alike. We talked alike. We dressed alike. We attended the same school, listened to the same music, and talked to the same boys.

Read full story
12 comments

My grandmothers snooped on me and reported back to my parents when I was a teen

One watched me from the porch while the other watched me from the window. I was lucky enough to have both grandmothers when I was growing up but did they have to keep such close tabs on me?

Read full story
12 comments

My grandfather hated chocolate cupcakes, but he loved my grandmother

My grandmother loved my grandfather, but she packed chocolate cupcakes in his lunch every day, anyway. My grandfather hated chocolate cupcakes. That didn’t stop my grandmother from packing one in his lunch every day.

Read full story
12 comments

My ex-boyfriend ignored my Facebook friend request

I wanted to ask him to give me back the radio I bought him decades earlier. The year 2016 was a year of firsts for me. It was the first time I had ever been single in my adult life. Prior to that, I’d been a serial monogamist. It wasn’t by design. Somehow, a new relationship just seemed to materialize the moment the last relationship ended.

Read full story
55 comments

My husband didn't want to marry me, and I don't blame him

In retrospect, I wish he hadn’t gone through with it. My husband didn’t want to marry me. How do I know? He was hours late for our wedding ceremony, and he told me his best man had spent the evening trying to convince him to leave the state without notifying me. Furthermore, he’d seriously considered taking that advice.

Read full story
35 comments

My parents sleep in separate beds

They’ve been married since 1962. My parents sleep in separate beds. They’ve been married for fifty-nine years, and they’re still going strong. They just don’t share a bed.

Read full story
22 comments

My work boyfriend flirted with another woman while I watched

When he swore me to secrecy about our at-work romance, I should have known things weren’t as good as they seemed. More than a decade ago, I met a man at my place of employment. I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. In fact, I already had one. Besides, our newest employee was more than a little annoying. He wasn’t my type at all.

Read full story
54 comments

I found my boyfriend looking through my dresser drawers

This is what he found, and this is how I felt. I caught a boyfriend snooping through my dresser drawers once. He was the second person I’d ever dated, and in my dresser drawers, he found a collection of photos of the first person I’d ever dated. Boyfriend numero dos wasn’t pleased to discover all those pictures of boyfriend numero uno.

Read full story
30 comments

To the little boy who gave me a ring in kindergarten

You’ll never know what it meant to this bullied 4-year-old. I wasn’t popular in kindergarten. From my first day of school, bullies targeted me because I was shy and timid. The other kids made fun of me and made me cry in the courtyard and in the coatroom.

Read full story
34 comments

My husband didn't invite me on vacation

I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.

Read full story
199 comments

I met my husband's mistress, looked her in the eye, and didn't say a word

What would I do differently if I had a second chance at an uncomfortable first impression?. My husband was a cheater. I do not know how many affairs he had. I don’t know how many women he wooed when he should have been home with me and our dog. What I know is that the number is greater than none, and even one affair — one mistress — is too many.

Read full story
59 comments

What gaslighting sounds like

Before I ever heard about gaslighting, my boyfriend’s favorite word was wow. “Wow,” he would say whenever I tried to talk about my feelings or tell him about something he’d done that bothered me. “Wow. WOW. Just wow.”

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy