I met my husband in a tiny dark coatroom

The coatroom is long gone, but I still think of it whenever I drive by the place where it used to be.

I met my husband in a coatroom.

We were both employees at the same grocery store.

The grocery store had plate-glass windows lining the entire front end. From the cash registers, you could see clear out to the parking lot and the main street beyond. Natural light flooded into the store, making the fluorescent lights in that area unnecessary until the sun went down.

Just past the front doors, the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the long row of cash registers, there was a single door without a window or a peephole.

Beyond that door lay a tiny coatroom, a tiny dark coatroom. No natural light passed through the entrance into that tiny room, and even if it did, that door was supposed to remain closed at all times. There was even a sign on the door to that effect. I’d put it there myself.

The coatroom was windowless with the exception of a small rectangular opening into the back room of the cash office. You see, the coatroom doubled as an area where the grocery store cashiers could “cash-out” at the end of their shifts.

Cashiers would stand in the coatroom, surrounded on three sides by their coworkers’ coats, and count the money in their cash drawers at the end of the day. Then they would slide that drawer through the aforementioned rectangular opening, and one of the cash office employees would recount the money to verify the amount.

It was a very poor system to have cashiers standing around while the butchers, and bakers, and no, not candlestick makers, but other employees marched in and out of the coatroom to drop off and retrieve their coats.

Anyway, it was within that small poorly lit rectangle that I first laid eyes on the boy who would become my husband. He had chipmunk cheeks and braces. His eyes were as black and glittery as coal.

He was short and small with perfectly flat abs that never swelled or bulged no matter how much he ate, and he could eat anything with reckless abandon without gaining an ounce. In that way, he was blessed. Standing at just 5'2" and weighing in at 135 pounds, he made me look overweight even back when I was a size six.

I was smitten right there and then among the coworkers and coats. Our courtship took place all over the grocery store, least of all that coatroom. We may have shared stolen moments in the breakroom, the backroom, and beside the time clock, but never in the coatroom. I don’t know why.

The only time we ever shared that space was on the day we met.

Alas, that coatroom, like our relationship, is no more. The grocery store chain went out of business. The building was torn down and rebuilt into a structure that houses an indoor mini-golf center and yet another grocery store.

I drive by it often, the site of the old grocery store. On several occasions, I’ve even been inside the store that has taken its place. The produce department fills the space where the coatroom used to be. If I stood in the space where I met my husband, I’d stand surrounded by bananas, apples, and oranges.

There would be no more coats.

