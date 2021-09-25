I don’t blame the dog that bit me: I blame my ex-boyfriend

Tracey Folly

A pit bull bit me in the face; it wasn't his fault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oh9qK_0c87BLdA00

A pit bull bit me in the face a few years ago. The dog’s teeth left a row of shallow punctures across my nose and one check. To my surprise, the encounter didn’t leave me with any scars, although I had ugly scabs that turned into discolored spots and took a very long time to fade.

I could still see traces of that dog bite on my nose for a year.

The pit bull belonged to my boyfriend’s mother. He was a good dog overall. Maybe he barked a little too much sometimes. Maybe he was a little overweight from his owner confusing treats with love. But AJ was a good boy, and I loved him.

I find pit bulls simply adorable. They have the sweetest, most expressive faces. AJ was no different. He could be a little aloof at times, like a cat that’s not sure if it wants to be stroked, but who hasn’t felt that way from time to time? I know I have.

One day, I was at my boyfriend’s parents’ home, and AJ was acting a little standoffish. I wasn’t worried about it, and I wasn’t about to chase a dog around the house and beg for attention. I sat on the floor watching television and having a snack when my boyfriend decided I should kiss the dog on the nose.

“Kiss AJ,” my boyfriend said.

I reached out to pat the dog, but the dog moved away.

That’s when things took a bad turn.

My boyfriend grabbed the dog and forcefully pushed him into my lap. “Kiss AJ,” he commanded.

I moved my face toward the dog to give him a little peck on the side of his snout, and he flinched away. So I stopped.

“He doesn’t want to be kissed,” I said.

My boyfriend grabbed the dog by the neck and shoved his face into my face.

Before I could jerk my head backward, AJ let out a sharp bark and nipped my face with his teeth. It happened too quickly for me to react until the damage was done.

Blood streamed down my face, making the bite look worse than it actually was. After I cleaned up the blood, I learned I had gotten off easy. I still had my nose. The dog could have just as easily taken it with him. From the puncture wounds on either side, I could tell he’d had the perfect opportunity.

I’m convinced the dog wasn’t really trying to bite me. Otherwise, the damage would have been far more severe. As it was, two adhesive bandages sufficed to cover the bleeding puncture wounds. I didn’t need stitches.

I was lucky.

After that day, I kept my distance from the dog. I didn’t blame the sweet pit bull for biting me — nipping, really — . I blamed my boyfriend. It was entirely his fault, and he was entirely unconcerned about what happened.

“He has all his shots… I think. Do you want me to ask my mother?”

I didn’t want him to ask his mother. Her bark was worse than her dog’s bite.

Fortunately, everything worked out in the end, especially when I broke up with my boyfriend for unrelated reasons a few weeks later.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
11171 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My husband went on vacation without me

I spent the next week falling in love with another man. My husband went on vacation without me, and I spent the next week falling in love with another man. When my husband went on vacation without me, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Of course, in this case, the camel was our marriage, and it was already bowed and limping, anyway.

Read full story

They say a leopard can’t change its spots: well, I’ve got news for you, cheaters aren’t leopards

If you don't want to cheat, then don't cheat. Stop acting like you have no control over your own actions. They say a leopard can’t change its spots. Well, I’ve got news for you. Cheaters aren’t leopards. They are people; and people, unlike leopards, can change.

Read full story

My face was full, and my wallet was empty

My boyfriend didn't notice the results of my Botox, Kybella, and face fillers. My friends and family didn't notice either. All I got for my money was a drooping eyelid and a hefty credit card bill after trying multiple cosmetic procedures.

Read full story

My mother and I were both bullied as children with different results

She stuck up for herself while I became a social recluse. My mother and I were both bullied as children twenty years apart. She stood up to her bully, nearly killing him in the process, while I reacted to being bullied by becoming a social recluse for decades.

Read full story

There were clumps of hair on the bottom of the bathtub surrounding my feet

I fell in love with the wrong man and lost my hair in the process. I was standing in the shower a decade ago when I noticed something shocking. There were clumps of hair on the bottom of the bathtub surrounding my feet.

Read full story
2 comments

My childhood best friend is a stranger now

I loved her, then I missed her. Now I just hate her for ghosting me. Growing up, my best friend and I were two peas in a pod. We walked alike. We talked alike. We dressed alike. We attended the same school, listened to the same music, and talked to the same boys.

Read full story
7 comments

The life of the chameleon girlfriend

Being in a relationship should never mean losing your identity, but it often does. Too many women act like sheep. They had their own identities once, long ago, now they follow their man like lemmings off a cliff. That was me.

Read full story

I was so lonely in my marriage that I befriended a slug that lived in a potted plant

The loneliest I have ever been. I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown and on the verge of a divorce when my mother gave me a large potted plant. My husband and I were sleeping in separate bedrooms by that time, and my beloved dog had firmly taken up residence in the other bedroom. I envied my husband so much because my precious dog loved him more than she loved me. I missed her gently snoring presence on my pillow more than words could say.

Read full story
12 comments

My grandmothers snooped on me and reported back to my parents when I was a teen

One watched me from the porch while the other watched me from the window. I was lucky enough to have both grandmothers when I was growing up but did they have to keep such close tabs on me?

Read full story
5 comments

My grandfather hated chocolate cupcakes, but he loved my grandmother

My grandmother loved my grandfather, but she packed chocolate cupcakes in his lunch every day, anyway. My grandfather hated chocolate cupcakes. That didn’t stop my grandmother from packing one in his lunch every day.

Read full story
5 comments

My husband didn't want to marry me, and I don't blame him

In retrospect, I wish he hadn’t gone through with it. My husband didn’t want to marry me. How do I know? He was hours late for our wedding ceremony, and he told me his best man had spent the evening trying to convince him to leave the state without notifying me. Furthermore, he’d seriously considered taking that advice.

Read full story
4 comments

My filthy rich boyfriend wore used socks and underwear that he found in the trash

What it’s really like to date a rich guy. I dated a rich guy. How rich was he? He’s sitting on a cool million dollars at present — hard-earned money. He didn’t inherit his fortune, and no one gave him a dime. Through hard work and shrewd investments, he built himself a sweet little nest egg.

Read full story
1 comments

My date buttered my bread with dirty hands

Buttered bread is my love language. If you want to win my heart, butter my bread with clean hands. I am a strong independent woman. Nonetheless, I do appreciate having my bread buttered by my date, with one caveat. Please wash your hands first.

Read full story
1 comments

I met my husband in a tiny dark coatroom

The coatroom is long gone, but I still think of it whenever I drive by the place where it used to be. I met my husband in a coatroom. We were both employees at the same grocery store.

Read full story

My mother burned the bacon in her home economics class

So her teacher made her eat it. My mother taught me how to cook bacon at an early age. Not eggs. Not toast. Just bacon. Everyone loves bacon, and I am no exception. Nonetheless, I could never understand my mother’s preoccupation with making sure her school-age daughter knew how to fry up the perfect slice of bacon, not too flabby and not too crisp, until she told me this story.

Read full story

Police threatened to arrest my father while the neighbor’s house burned down

He didn’t start the fire, but he was happy to watch it go up in flames. I came of age in a bad neighborhood. There were bars on every block and drug dealers at every corner. As a teen girl, walking to my cousin’s house was an ordeal. A group of middle-aged men frequented the bar that marked the halfway point between my parents’ home and the one owned by my aunt and uncle. There was a payphone just outside the barroom door.

Read full story
5 comments

When you marry as teens, everyone assumes you’re just dating

My husband and I married young. Before I even started college, we tied the knot. My husband and I were both still under twenty years old at the time of our wedding. This meant we had a lot of dating to do before deciding to marry, but it also meant that we spent many unnecessary hours explaining our relationship to others.

Read full story
1 comments

I had a crush on a priest, a professor, and the clerk at the deli

It’s a rite of passage, like going through puberty or getting braces. The word crush is used to describe an intense feeling or attraction to someone who typically doesn’t reciprocate that feeling or attraction.

Read full story
2 comments

My ex-boyfriend ignored my Facebook friend request

I wanted to ask him to give me back the radio I bought him decades earlier. The year 2016 was a year of firsts for me. It was the first time I had ever been single in my adult life. Prior to that, I’d been a serial monogamist. It wasn’t by design. Somehow, a new relationship just seemed to materialize the moment the last relationship ended.

Read full story
48 comments

My best friend sent my bully a love letter

I was angry until I found out the joke was on him. I was bullied a lot as a child. The majority of the bullying took place in my elementary school. It happened in the classroom. It happened in the cafeteria at lunch. It happened in the courtyard at recess. I was even bullied in the girls’ restroom, the hallway outside of class, and the water fountain when all I wanted was a cool drink of over-chlorinated tapwater.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy