I wouldn't even recognize my own ex-boyfriend if I saw him picking up a pizza

What not to do when you’re trapped in a small space with your ex and a pizza.

Don’t do what I did: Also, he wasn’t my ex

A woman walks into a pizzeria… and that woman was me.

My father ordered a pizza. To be more specific, my father asked me to order a pizza. Since he’s eighty-two, unvaccinated, and doesn’t have a driver’s license any more because of a movement disorder, I picked up the pizza for him. It had olives, pepperoni, and anchovies on it. It’s difficult to find a pizzeria around here that offers anchovies.

Fortunately, there is one local pizza place that has exactly what my father likes. We’ve been getting pizza from them for over two decades. It’s smack in the middle of town, perhaps midway between my parents’ house and the place where my ex-boyfriend lives with his current partner.

So far, it hasn’t been a problem.

On this day, which was in the middle of a heatwave during the global COVID-19 pandemic, I walked into the pizzeria and saw him sitting at the bar. I would recognize him anywhere, I thought. No matter. I’ll just grab my father’s pizza and get out quick.

I was wearing a mask. As always, I believed it made me unidentifiable. From past experience, I knew it wasn’t true, but a person can hope.

He was perhaps three feet from the cash register, laughing and drinking a beer; he was not wearing a mask.

“Your pizza is almost ready,” the owner of the pizzeria called out. “Just a few minutes.”

“Okay. No problem,” I replied. I sat in an empty two-person booth near the ATM and stared at the opposite wall. I had left my cellphone in the car. It’s 2021. How do you pass the time waiting without your cellphone?

I must not look in his direction, I told myself. So I stared at my watch. I stared at my feet. I stared at the legs of the barstools. And I asked myself, really, how difficult would it be to say hello?

This was literally the smallest pizza shop I’ve ever seen. It was hot outside and hotter inside. The open door did nothing to mitigate the heat building up from the pizza oven.

We had dated for one month many years ago. It wasn’t a big deal, although it seemed like it at the time. I doubted he even knew my last name. Not then. Especially not now.

Anyway, as I left the pizzeria several long hot minutes later, I looked him directly in the eye. It wasn’t him. The man whose gaze I’d been studiously avoiding for the last who-knows-how-many-minutes was a stranger. Truth be told, he didn’t even look like my ex.

They shared less than a passing resemblance. I would have known that if I hadn’t been so hell-bent on ignoring him. At least I learned something.

If you’re trapped — and I use that term loosely — in a tiny space with your ex, don’t do what I did. You don’t have to exchange pleasantries. You don’t have to make eye contact. Just don’t get so bogged down in avoiding them that you lose sight of reality.

Also, if it’s over 90 degrees outside and closer to 100 degrees inside, just go wait in the car with the air conditioning on.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.