No one gets my love without earning it, not even family

We’ve all experienced one or more of these warning signs of toxic family relationships.

Sometimes you have to put up with family members who just don’t get it, and sometimes you’re the one who doesn’t get it. Either way, when your relationship with your family is toxic, things can be difficult. In this blog post, I will discuss eleven signs that may show your relationship with your family is toxic.

1. Family members who try to control you and your life.

Family is important, but nobody should try to tell you what to do with your own personal choices. If they are always giving you advice on how to live or judging your decisions, this may mean something is off about the relationship. Unsupportive family members can make it difficult for anyone going through a tough time, such as divorce. If certain people don’t believe in you and constantly put you down instead of helping, then they are toxic.

2. When there isn’t any trust between family members.

Sometimes we have friends outside of our families that we can confide in more than those within our circle and vice versa, but it’s not healthy when there isn’t any trust between you and your family. They should be able to come to you about anything, just as much as you would for them.

3. Family members who are always competing.

A toxic relationship is one where people are constantly judging or criticizing others in the group rather than supporting them. Everyone can have their own individual successes without having someone else feel inferior because of it.

4. Sibling rivalries that have gone too far.

Some relationships within families become so competitive that they cross certain boundaries. This is never a good thing. If these boundary lines aren’t set early in life, then things will only get worse over time, which may cause family members not to want to spend time together at all.

5. When a family relationship is one-sided.

This can be tough. It’s definitely easy for some people within your family to take advantage of you, giving nothing back. If they only call when they need something, or if there seems like there isn’t any genuine love between you, then this could mean that things are off. However, just because someone doesn’t give much back does not necessarily make their relationship with you toxic.

6. Family gatherings where everybody wants to bring up touchy subjects.

Sometimes these conversations go on and on until somebody shuts them down, usually the person who brought up the subject originally, which can get frustrating real fast. There should always be an open dialogue between family members, but sometimes certain things should just be left unsaid.

7. When you and your siblings don’t get along.

This can happen for a variety of different reasons. Maybe there was always one child who felt like they were “the favorite” or there could have been personality clashes from the beginning. Either way, this is never fun. If these differences are causing more problems than good within the family, then something may need to change. It’s important that all people in a family feel accepted and supported by their peers, no matter what.

8. When nobody makes time for everybody else.

Not everyone will have an equal part when it comes to spending time with each other, but if some family members rarely see each other even though they live nearby, then this could indicate a problem. It’s important that all people within a family feel like they are loved and supported, even though it may mean sacrificing some time at times.

9. When someone is always bringing up the past.

This can be extremely frustrating because nobody likes to dwell on the negative, especially when there have been plenty of wonderful memories made over the years as well. Sometimes certain members just need to learn how to let bygones be bygones. If you’re constantly being brought down with guilt trips from others in your family, it might be time for an intervention.

10. Family members who put little effort into relationships overall.

In any relationship, communication is key. If you never speak to each other or if the conversations are one-sided, then it might be time for a change. It’s important that everybody feels like they have an equal voice when dealing with family matters, and nobody should feel left out of anything.

11. When your parents don’t accept you.

If there is bullying in any form within the family, whether physically, emotionally, or mentally, then somebody has got to do something about it. This kind of behavior can really tear apart relationships. Parents especially need to try their best not to let their own personal issues get in the way when it comes to raising children, because this will only cause more problems down the road. Everyone deserves love and support — and acceptance.

If you’re anything like me, and your family is anything like my family, you’ve experienced one or more of these signs that some of your relatives may be toxic.

In my case, I eliminated contact with those family members who made me feel uncomfortable and unaccepted. You may choose to confront your family members, work on improving your relationships, or, as I did, save yourself. The choice is yours.

