Falling in love has no age restrictions

Tracey Folly

Don't wait until you're in a relationship to enjoy life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILADm_0c7mhA9m00

Falling in love is an amazing feeling at any age.

It doesn’t matter whether you are young, old, or, as Leonard Cohen sang in the song Suzanne, “almost young.”

Falling in love will make you feel like anything and everything is possible because you now have someone who loves you and accepts all of your flaws. They are there for you through the good times and bad; they see every aspect of who you truly are, even if it isn’t pretty sometimes and they still choose to love you, anyway. That’s what makes falling in love at any age so special.

No one ever plans to fall in love, but sometimes it just happens. When you’re older, though, the entire process can seem a bit more confusing than when you were younger and didn’t know any better. The older you get, the more you overthink things. That’s what happens when youthful exuberance is replaced by wisdom and experience.

Don’t worry. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s just a reminder to keep an open mind. Falling in love is harder when you’re jaded, but it’s not impossible.

Here are some tips on how to be sure that what you feel for someone is true love so that your feelings don’t get wasted on someone who’s not worth it.

Don’t assume your love interest likes you back.

But if they do? Enjoy yourself. It might feel scary at first because there will always be something different about the next relationship compared to others that came before. Maybe this time around, things will move forward towards an actual relationship, whereas other times maybe nothing even came of all of those dates or flirting.

The good thing is that you know what to do in a relationship now. It’s not all about going on dates and having fun, but building something together in the long run. But if things fall apart? At least you had some good times with this person before it ended. That might be enough for you by itself or maybe not depending on how much time has passed since then. At least there was potential that someone would stick around through thick and thin, no matter what happened.

Don’t get too serious way too soon.

What if someone is rushing into a serious relationship from the beginning, though? Then chances are they just want a physical relationship, or else they aren’t thinking clearly because of other issues going on in their life right now. Let them figure things out first before rushing in yourself or else you might end up getting burned.

Take your time and enjoy the moment for what it is to make sure that they’re someone worth keeping around. If you rush into anything, then there’s a chance that this will not work out no matter how much fun you have together, since neither of you is ready yet. That doesn’t mean give up on them though if things aren’t working right away because sometimes life needs to take its course.

Just be patient with each other instead of trying too hard from the beginning, so everything falls apart later down the line when one party is totally invested but another still has their guard up all the way through. Slow and steady wins the race.

Don’t underestimate the little things.

In fact, the more you’re together and get to know each other’s habits, the better because then you can really feel secure about your relationship. It might not be perfect time, but at least they try, and that means a lot when compared with someone who is totally lazy and doesn’t bother trying.

Don’t settle for someone who isn’t as good as you deserve.

That means that this relationship is going nowhere and you should probably move on before wasting any more time together because there’s no real point in staying with them forever. On a better note though: at least it won’t be hard to find someone else since these bad habits will make their true colors shine through eventually, anyway.

Consent is everything at any age.

Don’t do anything to make your partner, or potential partner, feel uncomfortable or threatened. It is never all right to touch someone who hasn’t given you permission. It genuinely doesn’t matter if they’re your partner, an ex, or a stranger. If they’ve not given you permission to touch them, don’t touch them. It’s that simple.

Enjoy life with a significant other — or without.

There’s always something fun to do together, whether it be going on a road trip, trying out some new restaurants that just opened up in the area, or even having an indoor picnic while watching Netflix. You want someone who loves doing these things as much as you do without making too big of a deal about anything since everyone has their own preferences.

However, you don’t have to wait until you’re in a relationship to have fun. Make enjoying life a priority, with or without a romantic partner.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
11171 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My husband went on vacation without me

I spent the next week falling in love with another man. My husband went on vacation without me, and I spent the next week falling in love with another man. When my husband went on vacation without me, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Of course, in this case, the camel was our marriage, and it was already bowed and limping, anyway.

Read full story

They say a leopard can’t change its spots: well, I’ve got news for you, cheaters aren’t leopards

If you don't want to cheat, then don't cheat. Stop acting like you have no control over your own actions. They say a leopard can’t change its spots. Well, I’ve got news for you. Cheaters aren’t leopards. They are people; and people, unlike leopards, can change.

Read full story

My face was full, and my wallet was empty

My boyfriend didn't notice the results of my Botox, Kybella, and face fillers. My friends and family didn't notice either. All I got for my money was a drooping eyelid and a hefty credit card bill after trying multiple cosmetic procedures.

Read full story

My mother and I were both bullied as children with different results

She stuck up for herself while I became a social recluse. My mother and I were both bullied as children twenty years apart. She stood up to her bully, nearly killing him in the process, while I reacted to being bullied by becoming a social recluse for decades.

Read full story

There were clumps of hair on the bottom of the bathtub surrounding my feet

I fell in love with the wrong man and lost my hair in the process. I was standing in the shower a decade ago when I noticed something shocking. There were clumps of hair on the bottom of the bathtub surrounding my feet.

Read full story
2 comments

My childhood best friend is a stranger now

I loved her, then I missed her. Now I just hate her for ghosting me. Growing up, my best friend and I were two peas in a pod. We walked alike. We talked alike. We dressed alike. We attended the same school, listened to the same music, and talked to the same boys.

Read full story
7 comments

The life of the chameleon girlfriend

Being in a relationship should never mean losing your identity, but it often does. Too many women act like sheep. They had their own identities once, long ago, now they follow their man like lemmings off a cliff. That was me.

Read full story

I was so lonely in my marriage that I befriended a slug that lived in a potted plant

The loneliest I have ever been. I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown and on the verge of a divorce when my mother gave me a large potted plant. My husband and I were sleeping in separate bedrooms by that time, and my beloved dog had firmly taken up residence in the other bedroom. I envied my husband so much because my precious dog loved him more than she loved me. I missed her gently snoring presence on my pillow more than words could say.

Read full story
12 comments

My grandmothers snooped on me and reported back to my parents when I was a teen

One watched me from the porch while the other watched me from the window. I was lucky enough to have both grandmothers when I was growing up but did they have to keep such close tabs on me?

Read full story
5 comments

My grandfather hated chocolate cupcakes, but he loved my grandmother

My grandmother loved my grandfather, but she packed chocolate cupcakes in his lunch every day, anyway. My grandfather hated chocolate cupcakes. That didn’t stop my grandmother from packing one in his lunch every day.

Read full story
5 comments

My husband didn't want to marry me, and I don't blame him

In retrospect, I wish he hadn’t gone through with it. My husband didn’t want to marry me. How do I know? He was hours late for our wedding ceremony, and he told me his best man had spent the evening trying to convince him to leave the state without notifying me. Furthermore, he’d seriously considered taking that advice.

Read full story
4 comments

My filthy rich boyfriend wore used socks and underwear that he found in the trash

What it’s really like to date a rich guy. I dated a rich guy. How rich was he? He’s sitting on a cool million dollars at present — hard-earned money. He didn’t inherit his fortune, and no one gave him a dime. Through hard work and shrewd investments, he built himself a sweet little nest egg.

Read full story
1 comments

My date buttered my bread with dirty hands

Buttered bread is my love language. If you want to win my heart, butter my bread with clean hands. I am a strong independent woman. Nonetheless, I do appreciate having my bread buttered by my date, with one caveat. Please wash your hands first.

Read full story
1 comments

I met my husband in a tiny dark coatroom

The coatroom is long gone, but I still think of it whenever I drive by the place where it used to be. I met my husband in a coatroom. We were both employees at the same grocery store.

Read full story

My mother burned the bacon in her home economics class

So her teacher made her eat it. My mother taught me how to cook bacon at an early age. Not eggs. Not toast. Just bacon. Everyone loves bacon, and I am no exception. Nonetheless, I could never understand my mother’s preoccupation with making sure her school-age daughter knew how to fry up the perfect slice of bacon, not too flabby and not too crisp, until she told me this story.

Read full story

Police threatened to arrest my father while the neighbor’s house burned down

He didn’t start the fire, but he was happy to watch it go up in flames. I came of age in a bad neighborhood. There were bars on every block and drug dealers at every corner. As a teen girl, walking to my cousin’s house was an ordeal. A group of middle-aged men frequented the bar that marked the halfway point between my parents’ home and the one owned by my aunt and uncle. There was a payphone just outside the barroom door.

Read full story
5 comments

When you marry as teens, everyone assumes you’re just dating

My husband and I married young. Before I even started college, we tied the knot. My husband and I were both still under twenty years old at the time of our wedding. This meant we had a lot of dating to do before deciding to marry, but it also meant that we spent many unnecessary hours explaining our relationship to others.

Read full story
1 comments

I had a crush on a priest, a professor, and the clerk at the deli

It’s a rite of passage, like going through puberty or getting braces. The word crush is used to describe an intense feeling or attraction to someone who typically doesn’t reciprocate that feeling or attraction.

Read full story
2 comments

My ex-boyfriend ignored my Facebook friend request

I wanted to ask him to give me back the radio I bought him decades earlier. The year 2016 was a year of firsts for me. It was the first time I had ever been single in my adult life. Prior to that, I’d been a serial monogamist. It wasn’t by design. Somehow, a new relationship just seemed to materialize the moment the last relationship ended.

Read full story
48 comments

My best friend sent my bully a love letter

I was angry until I found out the joke was on him. I was bullied a lot as a child. The majority of the bullying took place in my elementary school. It happened in the classroom. It happened in the cafeteria at lunch. It happened in the courtyard at recess. I was even bullied in the girls’ restroom, the hallway outside of class, and the water fountain when all I wanted was a cool drink of over-chlorinated tapwater.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy