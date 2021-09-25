Falling in love has no age restrictions

Don't wait until you're in a relationship to enjoy life

Falling in love is an amazing feeling at any age.

It doesn’t matter whether you are young, old, or, as Leonard Cohen sang in the song Suzanne, “almost young.”

Falling in love will make you feel like anything and everything is possible because you now have someone who loves you and accepts all of your flaws. They are there for you through the good times and bad; they see every aspect of who you truly are, even if it isn’t pretty sometimes and they still choose to love you, anyway. That’s what makes falling in love at any age so special.

No one ever plans to fall in love, but sometimes it just happens. When you’re older, though, the entire process can seem a bit more confusing than when you were younger and didn’t know any better. The older you get, the more you overthink things. That’s what happens when youthful exuberance is replaced by wisdom and experience.

Don’t worry. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s just a reminder to keep an open mind. Falling in love is harder when you’re jaded, but it’s not impossible.

Here are some tips on how to be sure that what you feel for someone is true love so that your feelings don’t get wasted on someone who’s not worth it.

Don’t assume your love interest likes you back.

But if they do? Enjoy yourself. It might feel scary at first because there will always be something different about the next relationship compared to others that came before. Maybe this time around, things will move forward towards an actual relationship, whereas other times maybe nothing even came of all of those dates or flirting.

The good thing is that you know what to do in a relationship now. It’s not all about going on dates and having fun, but building something together in the long run. But if things fall apart? At least you had some good times with this person before it ended. That might be enough for you by itself or maybe not depending on how much time has passed since then. At least there was potential that someone would stick around through thick and thin, no matter what happened.

Don’t get too serious way too soon.

What if someone is rushing into a serious relationship from the beginning, though? Then chances are they just want a physical relationship, or else they aren’t thinking clearly because of other issues going on in their life right now. Let them figure things out first before rushing in yourself or else you might end up getting burned.

Take your time and enjoy the moment for what it is to make sure that they’re someone worth keeping around. If you rush into anything, then there’s a chance that this will not work out no matter how much fun you have together, since neither of you is ready yet. That doesn’t mean give up on them though if things aren’t working right away because sometimes life needs to take its course.

Just be patient with each other instead of trying too hard from the beginning, so everything falls apart later down the line when one party is totally invested but another still has their guard up all the way through. Slow and steady wins the race.

Don’t underestimate the little things.

In fact, the more you’re together and get to know each other’s habits, the better because then you can really feel secure about your relationship. It might not be perfect time, but at least they try, and that means a lot when compared with someone who is totally lazy and doesn’t bother trying.

Don’t settle for someone who isn’t as good as you deserve.

That means that this relationship is going nowhere and you should probably move on before wasting any more time together because there’s no real point in staying with them forever. On a better note though: at least it won’t be hard to find someone else since these bad habits will make their true colors shine through eventually, anyway.

Consent is everything at any age.

Don’t do anything to make your partner, or potential partner, feel uncomfortable or threatened. It is never all right to touch someone who hasn’t given you permission. It genuinely doesn’t matter if they’re your partner, an ex, or a stranger. If they’ve not given you permission to touch them, don’t touch them. It’s that simple.

Enjoy life with a significant other — or without.

There’s always something fun to do together, whether it be going on a road trip, trying out some new restaurants that just opened up in the area, or even having an indoor picnic while watching Netflix. You want someone who loves doing these things as much as you do without making too big of a deal about anything since everyone has their own preferences.

However, you don’t have to wait until you’re in a relationship to have fun. Make enjoying life a priority, with or without a romantic partner.

