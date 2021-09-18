I asked my college professor out for coffee

Tracey Folly

I had a crush on my college professor until I humiliated myself by asking him out for a cup of coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u32kq_0c0HZKdA00
A pair of prescription eyeglasses sits atop a pile of papers.Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

He was not a super-powerful, authoritative figure who ruled the classroom with an iron fist. His teaching style wasn’t “my way or the highway.” He seemed more like Santa Claus than a commanding officer. It was no wonder the student body referred to him as “Dr. Xmas” instead of Dr. Jones — what with his white hair and beard, bright eyes, cheery disposition, and quiet demeanor.

How could anyone not adore a professor like that?

He was laid back and often joked with the students. Dr. Xmas was less strict than other professors. He was more of a friend than a robot that spits out facts.

We all loved Dr. Xmas. His teaching style was engaging and his attitude infectious, and he always treated the class with respect, even when we were late or failed a test.

He taught with genuine excitement that was more infectious than contagious. He never showed that he was in charge, but respected where his students were in life and used real-world examples to connect the dots for them. It was almost like we were getting information from an older but wiser pro-version of ourselves instead of a stuffy professor. We liked him because he listened to us, asked for our input, and knew when to speak up and when to let us earn our grades.

I often arrived at class early to enjoy his company and conversation before the other students arrived. Then I would stay late. At first, I’d pretend to have questions about the coursework, but I soon abandoned that pretense and engaged him in conversations about personal topics, such as his love life.

It wasn’t just that I was enamored of him, though. I was completely smitten. He had wisdom and intelligence that far surpassed my own.

Here, I should note that although there was exactly a ten-year age difference between us, I was thirty. He was forty. We were both adults, and besides, Dr. Xmas was either a perfect gentleman or entirely disinterested in my existence outside the classroom.

I’m afraid it was the latter.

Following class one day, I asked him out for a cup of coffee. He looked shocked, and I immediately had an anxiety attack and ran away before he responded. His shocked silence was all the response I needed.

That rejection sticks out as one of the most embarrassing moments of my life. My college professor was tall, skinny, and regal. He wore torn jeans and plain white t-shirts. In contrast, I was short, chubby, and awkward. I wore baggy jeans that were several sizes too big and t-shirts with corny jokes or cartoon characters on them. We were not in the same league.

I stopped taking classes from him and avoided speaking to him in the halls. I heard from him once. He left a concerned voicemail message on my cellphone after I dropped his class without notice. I didn’t call him back.

Eventually, I finished out my degree with online classes from another school.

