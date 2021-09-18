He changed his relationship status on Facebook

‘It’s not like I lied to you,’ he explained, ‘I just hid the truth’

A couple holds hands while looking in opposite directions. Photo by Andrik Langfield on Unsplash

In my early twenties, I shared a couple of dinners, some decent conversation, and a single kiss with a young man I met through my mother.

They were coworkers, and she assured me that he was very nice. She was right. He was, indeed, very nice.

We immediately fell out of touch.

As luck would have it, we crossed paths two decades later. He didn’t recognize me at first; I recognized him immediately.

Since I was single, I decided our impromptu reunion was nothing less than destiny. I wasn’t sure if I liked him like that, but who was I to challenge fate? Surely, this was my second chance, and by golly, I was ready to take it.

So I did what anyone would do in my situation. I went home and looked him up on Facebook.

His relationship status was private. That was fine. There were quite a few pictures of him with another person. The other person was slender with a sleek black ponytail and a missing tooth in the front.

They were definitely close friends, leaning into each other in every picture, with matching smiles on their faces.

From my Facebook sleuthing, I deduced that my old friend and the person in the pictures were roommates. I was wrong. As it turned out, she was his girlfriend.

I won’t say I “confronted” him. Clearly, my old friend had the right to have a relationship. My confusion came from my impression that he’d been flirting with me and texting me nonstop since we’d become reacquainted. So I asked him about it.

He grinned sheepishly.

“Well, yeah, I did go home and hide my relationship status on Facebook after we exchanged numbers,” he said. “But it’s not like I lied to you. I just hid the truth. Besides, I figured all the evidence was there. You just had to figure it out.”

Is that a valid point?

I’ve been thinking a lot about this situation, and I have one question.

When are you obligated to tell someone you’re in a relationship?

Despite my tell-all blogging technique, I’m a deeply private person in real life. I can remember this one time at a former job when a coworker of five years mentioned something her boyfriend did.

“My boyfriend does that, too,” I casually replied.

“Oh,” she said. “I didn’t know you had started seeing someone. How long have you been dating him?”

I laughed. “Ten years,” I replied.

My coworker and I had been working together for five of those ten years, and I’d never mentioned that I had a boyfriend. Why? Because it was none of her business, which brings us back to my question.

When are you obligated to tell someone you’re in a relationship?

Clearly, I don’t think you’re ever obligated to talk to your coworkers about your relationship status. Unless, of course, there’s some office hanky panky going on between you and the copier guy. Then you’d probably want to disclose that bit of information to the party involved. Otherwise, your business is your business.

Was it my business that my friend, with whom I’d rekindled a friendship after a lapse of twenty years, had a girlfriend? I don’t know.

I suppose it had everything to do with intentions. Since he did ask me to kiss him in the back seat of my truck, I’d say his intentions weren’t exactly pure. That makes the withholding of his relationship status inappropriate, in my humble opinion.

And no, I didn’t kiss him in the back seat of my truck or anywhere else. So, I think I’m in the clear.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.