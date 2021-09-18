It isn't the woman's fault when a married man kisses her

He kissed me once or twice, and then he never spoke to me again.

I kissed a married man. To be more specific, he kissed me. He was a trusted family friend and someone I’d known for many years. Sure, I had a crush on him for as long as I could remember, but I didn’t know better.

He was the one who was married.

My former crush died. The news came to me when I was in bed, early on a Saturday morning. It couldn’t have been more than an hour or two past sunrise when I heard it. I was too weary to sit up, and I didn’t want to get out of bed. But the force of it nearly knocked me over…

How would you feel if you learned your former crush had passed away? Would you cry? Would you get sad? Would you get hurt? All of the above? That’s how I felt about what happened. Here is a story about how it affected me when I kissed a married man, and then how I felt when I found out he had died years later.

It was years after we first met that our relationship became much more than just friendship. I was more than a little surprised when my “family friend” leaned over and kissed me on the lips. After all, he was married with two kids. How wrong was this?

Even though I knew he was married, I allowed myself to believe that because he kissed me, his marriage was over. I wanted him to leave his wife; my feelings for him were out of control. I had never felt this way about anyone before and fell head over heels for him. Deep down, I knew something wasn’t quite right about my feelings for the man.

I don’t want to say his name because I don’t think he’s a bad person, and I don’t blame him. I am, however, still very angry with him for what happened between us. I had no idea I was being emotionally manipulated. I just thought I was in love.

He did not reciprocate my feelings. In retrospect, that was a good thing.

My hair was always shoulder length and slightly darker than it is now, with an errant blonde streak at the time. There’s no going back to that young woman because she’s gone, just like my former crush is gone, too. Of course, it’s sad to know he’s dead.

It makes you realize life can be taken away in an instant.

I won’t get into the details of what happened that day he kissed me except to say that it isn't the woman who is at fault when a married man kisses her. I understand that now. The experience may have been exhilarating at the moment, but it left me with years of unresolved emotional damage.

He died in his sleep over two decades later.

When I heard the news of his death, all my unresolved emotions and confusion crashed over me like a tsunami.

I was in a happy relationship when I found out my former crush died, but that didn’t mean I was emotionless about his untimely death. How could I be? I had a crush on him for years before the kiss, and my feelings for him lasted for some time afterward.

True, it’s been years since I had any residual feelings for him. I am not that person anymore, and I haven’t been for years. Nonetheless… One of the most shattering things to happen is when you learn about the death of a former crush. There’s a little something in your heart that cries out for what you thought could have been — even if you were wrong like I was.

