A white man stabbed my friend, then police insisted the attacker was black

Tracey Folly

How I learned racism is real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1hNE_0bsHe0GQ00

My friend was eighteen years old when a man attacked her outside the home she shared with her mother and her brother. Although it was dark, she saw her attacker clearly before she escaped.

He was white.

The man grabbed my friend on the sidewalk. He stabbed her repeatedly with a small knife or another sharp object. He called her by her name and told her he was going to rape and kill her.

My friend’s attacker reached between her legs and squeezed hard enough to hurt her. “I’m going to **** you hard,” he said. Then he punched her in her privates.

Bravely, she fought him off. She made it back to her car, locked the doors, and drove until she reached my rented apartment.

I heard a frantic knocking on my ground-floor living room window. Frightened, I peeked through the broken window blinds and saw her standing there. In the dim light, I couldn’t see that she was bleeding.

My friend came inside and sat on my tattered and stained secondhand sofa. She was bleeding from multiple shallow stab wounds. Her cuts were superficial.

I wanted to call an ambulance, but she declined even when she went to use the bathroom and discovered she was bleeding from her vagina. Although she declined to seek medical treatment, she agreed to file a police report.

We got into my car, and I drove to the local police station. The police officer on duty was a handsome young white man who couldn’t type.

My friend told him what had happened. She gave him a description of the man who had attacked her, including the information that he was a white man.

Then the police officer brought out the mug shots. There were piles and stacks of books filled with them. He chose a selection to show her, laying a page of serious faces on the table in front of her. “Do any of these men look familiar?” he asked.

“No,” she replied. “The man who attacked me was white. These men are all black.”

“Are you sure?” he asked.

She nodded her head, and the police officer brought out a new selection of mugshots. The men in this second of pictures had darker skin than the first.

“Do any of these men look like the man who attacked you?” he asked.

My friend’s eyes darted to my face and back to the pictures. “No,” she said. Her voice grew louder. “I told you he was white. These men are all black.”

She looked at me again, and I could see the confusion in her eyes. When the police officer left the room, she whispered, “I tell him the guy is white, and he shows me pictures of black guys.”

“I know,” I whispered back.

In the end, the police officer showed my friend a variety of mugshots that were approximately 90% black men and 10% whites and other ethnicities. He seemed surprised every time she reminded him that her attacker wasn’t black.

“Are you sure it wasn’t one of these men?” he asked, again and again, gesturing at the mugshots of black men.

It was not one of those men.

My friend’s assailant was eventually arrested, tried, and found guilty, and my friend testified at his trial. He was indeed white, just as she’d said from the night of the attack.

She never wavered in her testimony, not at the police station and not at the trial. Facts don’t change. Her attacker was white; he was always white. All the mugshots of black men in the world would not change that fact.

This story really happened. It took place pre-Internet, and while I tried to find a record of the crime and subsequent trial and conviction online, I could not.

I’m sure there’s a public record of it somewhere. It was reported in the local newspaper at the time, but I’ve decided not to include identifying information such as the victim’s name, the date of the incident, and the town where it happened to protect my friend’s identity.

It’s been years since I last saw her, and I am sure she wouldn’t want to relive that night.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
8180 followers

More from Tracey Folly

I finally forgave my ex-husband

It was my parting gift upon his sudden tragic death. A happy couple smiles on their wedding day.Photo by Min An from Pexels. When my husband and I got married, we were still years away from being able to drink legally. That’s how young we were. I was incredibly immature. He was wise beyond his years — not in a good way. By the time I met him when he was fifteen, he’d already been in and out of drug and alcohol rehab several times. It didn’t work.

Read full story
3 comments

I paid for my own engagement ring

I'd love to know where it is now. A newly married couple shows off their wedding rings.Photo by Doğukan Benli from Pexels. I paid for my own engagement ring. That didn’t stop my husband from trying to keep it when I left him. I became engaged without an actual proposal.

Read full story
5 comments

My boyfriend was a hoarder

A woman in a ponytail surveys a messy room.Photo by Tobias Tullius on Unsplash. I met a man at work, and we fell in love. He was neat and clean with hair that was flawlessly coifed. His mustache and goatee were trimmed and his clothes were ironed. Sharp creases ran down the legs of his pants.

Read full story
159 comments

My boyfriend lived on the street

I had a boyfriend when we met, but I didn’t care. It was love at first sight. A couple shares a romantic moment on a park bench.Photo by Leighann Blackwood on Unsplash. As spring was heating into summer during my senior year of high school, I spotted a young man with fiery red hair while I was waiting for the city bus with my friend. I first saw him at the place where all the city buses converged downtown.

Read full story
87 comments

What do you do when your husband doesn't come home?

If it happens once, it’s an exception; if it happens twice, it’s a habit. A woman stands in front of red curtains and looks at the camera.Photo by Luke Southern on Unsplash.

Read full story
54 comments

I asked my college professor out for coffee

I had a crush on my college professor until I humiliated myself by asking him out for a cup of coffee. A pair of prescription eyeglasses sits atop a pile of papers.Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

He changed his relationship status on Facebook

‘It’s not like I lied to you,’ he explained, ‘I just hid the truth’. A couple holds hands while looking in opposite directions.Photo by Andrik Langfield on Unsplash. In my early twenties, I shared a couple of dinners, some decent conversation, and a single kiss with a young man I met through my mother.

Read full story
1 comments

It isn't the woman's fault when a married man kisses her

He kissed me once or twice, and then he never spoke to me again. A couple shares a whispered secret between them.Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash. I kissed a married man. To be more specific, he kissed me. He was a trusted family friend and someone I’d known for many years. Sure, I had a crush on him for as long as I could remember, but I didn’t know better.

Read full story
1 comments

If you needed a ride to the airport, whom would you call?

Most people have no real friends. A woman sits alone and lonely in an empty room.Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash. If you needed a ride to the airport, whom would you call? A friend? A family member? A trusted neighbor? You’re lucky.

Read full story
2 comments

Society is about protecting each other

Stop being selfish if you want to be part of society. A caring mother and her child both wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels. Death, taxes, and sick days are all a part of life, but dying from COVID-19 doesn’t have to be. Yet despite all the germs they could be spreading, some people still won’t wear a mask to help protect themselves and others from getting sick. They want to stand out from the crowd and to show that they aren’t afraid to get COVID-19 germs.

Read full story
1 comments

Follow the law but break the rules

I finally realized the only thing holding me back was myself. Scrabble tiles spell out the word RULES.Photo by Joshua Miranda from Pexels. There’s an old saying that goes, rules were made to be broken. If you want to get anything done in this world, you need to break some rules.

Read full story

Relationships are quid pro quo

How to give and get emotional support from your partner. A man and a woman experience an emotional exchange.Photo by Alex Green from Pexels. There are four things you need to do if you want to get emotional support from your partner.

Read full story

My ex-husband is not my friend

Real life isn’t like Facebook. You can’t just friend me. A couple kisses on their wedding day.Photo by Dan Morris on Unsplash. It took a couple of years after I filed for divorce before it was final. After all the delays, caused primarily by an ugly marital debt situation, bankruptcy, and foreclosure, I was finally, legally free of my husband. News of the divorce decree was even printed in the local newspaper, in the legal section. It was official.

Read full story
40 comments

My ex-boyfriend’s older sister was unsupportive

I'd like to thank her for ruining my 17th birthday and my life. A young couple kiss in a sweet embrace.Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash. When I was 16, my best friend and I went to a discount movie to get out of the summer heat. It was a vampire movie with a great soundtrack, and we were really looking forward to seeing it.

Read full story
77 comments

My mother's dishes are broken

Things always seemed to end up broken when my husband was around, especially dishes and hearts. A woman cups a delicate flower in her hands.Photo by Ales Me on Unsplash. The morning after our wedding, my husband was in the hotel bathroom taking a shower when I heard a crash. When I went into the bathroom to investigate, he was still in the shower stall, but the overhead light had exploded. The bathroom floor was covered in broken glass.

Read full story
19 comments

My groom was under the influence

A bride and groom kiss on their wedding day.Photo by Victoria Priessnitz on Unsplash. My husband arrived at our wedding four hours late and three sheets to the wind. It was almost time for the wedding ceremony. The guests had all arrived, and the food for the reception was laid out on the tables. There were only two things missing: the groom and the justice of the peace.

Read full story
57 comments

An octogenarian asked me to marry him

I was only twenty-seven; he was eighty-two. A bride looks over a picturesque landscape.Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash. Some people say age is only a number, and for some people, it’s actually true. When an 82-year-old man asked me to marry him, our fifty-year age difference was only one barrier to wedded bliss.

Read full story
120 comments

Crying at weddings is optional

But I should have known it was a bad sign when my husband didn't cry at ours. Bride and groom kissing under the bride's white veil.Photo by Emma Bauso from Pexels. My husband didn’t cry at our wedding. However, he did get really drunk in a corner of the room with his best man immediately after we said our vows. Was that a bad sign? In retrospect, I believe it was.

Read full story
123 comments

A customer yelled at me

I’ll never forget that woman. A young frustrated woman screaming with closed eyes.Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. When I was eighteen years old and six months out of high school, I quit my job as a grocery store cashier to work as a bank teller. It was a terrible career move for a shy teenager with crushing anxiety, but it paid two extra dollars per hour.

Read full story
6 comments

Size is just a number

There's nothing important about the number on the inside of your clothes. A full sized woman holds a pretty flower near her face.Photo by Camila Damásio on Unsplash. A curvy woman is soft and warm. She feels substantial when wrapped in the arms of her partner. There are no distracting hard angles, protruding hip bones, or exposed ribs to take away from a curvy woman’s Rubenesque form.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy