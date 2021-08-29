Cambridge nightclub enforces strict COVID-19 guidelines

If you want to attend an event at The Sinclair Cambridge, you'll need proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test; you'll also need to wear a mask.

The global COVID-19 pandemic affected all restaurants and clubs all across Massachusetts. It still does. The pandemic effectively shut down The Sinclair in Cambridge for an extended period of time and force-canceled their events for the better part of 2020.

Once vaccinations became widespread and restrictions were lifted, the venue reopened and acts began performing again.

Midway through 2021, things started to feel normal. Concert events were even selling out. Then COVID-19 cases started to rise.

As an avid concert attendee, it was interesting to see how venues would respond to the current state of the neverending pandemic, particularly The Sinclair, which is a local favorite.

Remember when we were all supposed to stay home for two weeks to slow the spread and flatten the curve? The Sinclair is such a favorite of mine, that it was the last place I visited before quarantining for seventy-two days beginning in March 2020.

I watched Radical Face perform from the upstairs balcony, right up against the railing, and I cringed every time I heard someone cough or sneeze.

The City of Cambridge requires everyone to wear a mask while indoors in a public setting beginning September 3, 2021. Visitors to The Sinclair can expect to follow that mandate, plus a few more. You'll have to provide proof of vaccination to attend events, or you'll need a recent negative COVID-19 test, and home test kits don't count. Check out the details below.

From The Bowery Presents:

"Except as otherwise specified below, for all events at AEG Presents’ or The Bowery Presents’ owned and operated venues occurring now through 9/30/2021, all attendees will be required to show evidence of their full vaccination against COVID-19 OR produce a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen; no 'at home' tests) within 72 hours prior to attending the event. All such events beginning 10/1/2021 will require attendees to show evidence of their full vaccination with a vaccine authorized in the US or recognized by the WHO. Full vaccination means 14 days or more have passed since the attendee has received a single-dose vaccine or the second dose in a two-dose series. Acceptable vaccination documentation may be a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card or such other proof as is permitted locally. All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, per CDC guidance."

