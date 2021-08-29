Cambridge, MA

Cambridge nightclub enforces strict COVID-19 guidelines

Tracey Folly

If you want to attend an event at The Sinclair Cambridge, you'll need proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test; you'll also need to wear a mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gc5nD_0bgYm8bx00
A person holds a COVID-19 sign.Photo by cottonbro from Pexels.

The global COVID-19 pandemic affected all restaurants and clubs all across Massachusetts. It still does. The pandemic effectively shut down The Sinclair in Cambridge for an extended period of time and force-canceled their events for the better part of 2020.

Once vaccinations became widespread and restrictions were lifted, the venue reopened and acts began performing again.

Midway through 2021, things started to feel normal. Concert events were even selling out. Then COVID-19 cases started to rise.

As an avid concert attendee, it was interesting to see how venues would respond to the current state of the neverending pandemic, particularly The Sinclair, which is a local favorite.

Remember when we were all supposed to stay home for two weeks to slow the spread and flatten the curve? The Sinclair is such a favorite of mine, that it was the last place I visited before quarantining for seventy-two days beginning in March 2020.

I watched Radical Face perform from the upstairs balcony, right up against the railing, and I cringed every time I heard someone cough or sneeze.

The City of Cambridge requires everyone to wear a mask while indoors in a public setting beginning September 3, 2021. Visitors to The Sinclair can expect to follow that mandate, plus a few more. You'll have to provide proof of vaccination to attend events, or you'll need a recent negative COVID-19 test, and home test kits don't count. Check out the details below.

From The Bowery Presents:

"Except as otherwise specified below, for all events at AEG Presents’ or The Bowery Presents’ owned and operated venues occurring now through 9/30/2021, all attendees will be required to show evidence of their full vaccination against COVID-19 OR produce a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen; no 'at home' tests) within 72 hours prior to attending the event. All such events beginning 10/1/2021 will require attendees to show evidence of their full vaccination with a vaccine authorized in the US or recognized by the WHO. Full vaccination means 14 days or more have passed since the attendee has received a single-dose vaccine or the second dose in a two-dose series. Acceptable vaccination documentation may be a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card or such other proof as is permitted locally. All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, per CDC guidance."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
6154 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Your hotel room is dirtier than you think: read this before your next hotel visit

This is why your hotel room is gross, and your housekeeper doesn’t care. Cropped photo of an unrecognizable person in rubber gloves raising their arms.Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Mayor Kim Janey issues mask mandate for indoor spaces in the City of Boston

Let's all just agree to mask up until things get back to normal. Boston mandates masks indoors, again, so if you're in the City of Boston, prepare to mask up appropriately.Photo by cottonbro from Pexels.

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Public Library releases a statement regarding cyberattack

There is no evidence that sensitive employee or patron data has been compromised. A photo of code projected over the image of a woman.Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels. A visit to the official website of the Boston Public Library reveals the following message: "The library is currently experiencing a significant system outage and online library services that require login are unavailable." This message appears at the top of the screen.

Read full story
Attleboro, MA

Willow Tree chicken salad recalled over plastic pieces in food

Massachusetts-based Willow Tree Poultry Farm has issued a recall for 50,000 pounds of its chicken salads and spreads. Four assorted color roosters.Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Today is National Waffle Day: Boston's Friendly Toast can help

If you're looking for a late brunch to celebrate National Waffle Day, head to Boston's Friendly Toast where they serve their full menu all day: this means breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast--and waffles all day long.

Read full story
Brookline, MA

Today is National Peach Pie Day: Brookline's Drive-By Pies bakes peach pies to order

If you're looking for a peach pie in the Boston metropolitan area, give Drive-By Pies a call. Selective focus photography of white cluster flowers in clear glass vase surrounded by peaches.Photo by Anastasiia from Pexels.

Read full story
Boston, MA

How will you keep your Boston bronze glow now that summer is ending?

Maybe your tan is fading; maybe you want to stay away from crowded beaches or pools. A tanned woman in a violet bikini stands under a spray of water.Photo by Armin Rimoldi from Pexels.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Treasured Hands Nail and Beauty Salon Has Been in Business in Boston for 26 Years

Treasured Hands Nail and Beauty Salon is a women-owned and operated company, and they're eco-friendly. A woman wearing pink gloves gives a manicure to another woman at a nail salon.Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Are sold-out shows in Boston a sign that thing are getting 'back to normal'?

This photo was taken at a Bad Books concert at the Royale Boston on June 25, 2019.Photo was taken by author Tracey Folly. Indoor concerts and other events are selling out all over Boston and surrounding cities such as Cambridge, Massachusetts. At first glance, it would appear that the City of Boston is getting "back to normal." Sadly, nothing could be further than the truth.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Comedian John Mulaney breaks record with 21 sold-out shows at Wilbur

Boston, Massachusetts is proud to welcome comedian John Mulaney, who will perform a whopping twenty-one shows at the Wilbur over a two-week span. Comedian John Mulaney performs during the comedy show in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the USO.DoD News, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
2 comments
Seekonk, MA

Buy your own Fanstasyland Ferris wheel or carousel at auction: Here's how you can place your bid

Fantasyland in Seekonk, Massachusetts is closed forever, but you can own a piece of this iconic local recreation center--for a price. A young woman with blonde and purple hair rests during a spirited game of mini golf.Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Sidebar Boston is ideal for dinner and drinks before a local show

With dual bars, Sidebar also has arcade games, a new jukebox, and many flatscreen televisions for your viewing pleasure. Pepperoni pizza is simple, classic, and delicious.Photo by Sydney Troxell from Pexels.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Dr. Dog's final tour takes band to Boston House of Blues

The band last performed in Boston in 2019; the last time they performed at the Boston House of Blues was 2018. Dr. Dog shown performing onstage at Boston House of Blues in May 2018.Photo was taken by author Tracey Folly.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Alligator seen swimming in Massachusetts river

Critter alert: there's an alligator on the loose in the State of Massachusetts. If you see an alligator, leave the scene and call animal control.Photo by Rene Ferrer from Pexels.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts restaurant issues apology to black woman after bouncer accuses her of fake I.D.

A bouncer accused a black woman of having a fake I.D. and then he called the cops. Now, the Massachusetts restaurant where it happened is saying 'sorry'--via Instagram. This image shows a stock photo of a United Kingdom driver's license.Photo by Dom J from Pexels.

Read full story
28 comments
Seekonk, MA

Local fish market serves up mako shark alongside other fruits of the sea

Tony's Seafood in Seekonk, Massachusetts, serves up all the seafood locals expect, plus one they might not expect--mako shark!. A sign at Tony's Seafood shows the weekly specials, which include mako shark!Photo was taken by author Tracey Folly.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleborough, MA

Local restaurant responds to pandemic with contact tracing, sign reading 'We are busy. We are hiring'

Although there were no masks required for diners or employees, a worker at the door of Fireside Grille in Middleboro, Massachusetts was taking names and phone numbers for contact tracing purposes, just in case.

Read full story
1 comments

Man finds Bill Gates's relatives buried on his property

A Rhode Island man bought a house and land that includes a small historical cemetery containing three of Bill Gates's ancestors. Close-up photography of historical cemetery gravestones.Photo by Mike from Pexels.

Read full story
16 comments
Seekonk, MA

A visit to Four Town Farm reveals a huge local selection of produce, baked goods, and more

Soon there will be hayrides and pick-your-own pumpkins. This mural of Four Town Farms painted on wooden panels hangs in the farm's indoor market.Photo taken by author Tracey Folly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy