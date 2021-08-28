Mayor Kim Janey issues mask mandate for indoor spaces in the City of Boston

Let's all just agree to mask up until things get back to normal.

Boston mandates masks indoors, again, so if you're in the City of Boston, prepare to mask up appropriately. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels.

You can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, City of Boston acting mayor Kim Janey tweeted a gentle reminder about the face mask mandate that went into place just one day earlier.

Happy Saturday, Boston. If you head out this weekend, don't forget your face masks, which are required in indoor public settings. This is our latest step to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Here’s why you should help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask. It helps reduce your risk. Wearing a mask will reduce your risk of catching and spreading COVID-19. If you happen to catch the virus, the careful use of a mask will also provide additional protection for associates, friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers.

Picture this: you're outside on one of the warmest days of the year. You walk around and have a blast, but as evening approaches you start to worry. You see your neighbor wearing a mask — especially an N95 — and become concerned. He isn't coughing at all! Why is he wearing a mask? Why aren't YOU wearing a mask? Don't you care about the millions of people who will die from COVID-19?

Someone who was feeling fine yesterday might suddenly be met with multiple life-threatening illnesses. Hospitals are full of these stricken patients, there's hardly room to keep them all in beds. The source of this misery is where we concern ourselves with here: some people who are carriers yet aren't sick themselves. Don't let that be you. Please follow mask mandates. They are in place for a reason.

Fortunately, the State of Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the United States. A whopping seventy-five perfect of Massachusetts residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine while sixty-five percent have already been fully vaccinated.

Those numbers show that Massachusetts residents are concerned about the spread of the virus and are willing to do their part to protect themselves and others.

It's the same with obeying mask mandates, whether it's indoors in the City of Boston or elsewhere. Wearing a mask each time you leave your house is an easy and effective way to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19. As we all know, COVID-19 is highly contagious and dangerous and spreads through touch and breathing.

It's not a laughing matter: If you're in the City of Boston, prepare to mask up appropriately. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels.

