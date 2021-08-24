Today is National Waffle Day: Boston's Friendly Toast can help

If you're looking for a late brunch to celebrate National Waffle Day, head to Boston's Friendly Toast where they serve their full menu all day: this means breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast--and waffles all day long.

Waffle stuffed with Nutella on a plate beside a jar of hazelnut spread. Photo by Anurag Ganguly from Pexels.

Today is National Waffle Day. If you're just hearing about this national day of waffle observance, you might think it's too late to grab an excellent breakfast or brunch that contains this celebrated morning food. Fortunately, The Friendly Toast has you covered.

This restaurant serves its full menu all day long, and that includes waffles. They are located at 35 Stanhope Street, Back Bay, Boston, Massachusetts 02116.

The Friendly Toast offers chicken and waffles as one way to enjoy waffles off their loaded menu: "A fluffy Belgian waffle with our Rice Crispies coated chicken breast, topped with bacon & fire roasted poblano corn, then drizzled with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream & scallions." And yes, you can get the waffles without the chicken, too.

What do Yelpers say about The Friendly Toast? Here are just a few reviews from satisfied diners, or brunchers, who rated the restaurant five stars:

Come here! The wait was worth even standing in the rain lol

The waitress was awesome and very attentive. The food was delicious and unique. I have had chicken and waffles that have corn and sour cream, but it was a unique combination that tasted delicious. The restaurant is cozy and very nicely decorated. I would love to comeback here if I'm in the city again.

Amy and the rest of the staff deserve the kudos and all that goes with it. This place gets it. They understand life. They celebrate. They dedicate. They whistle while they work. The food's good too! Listen, when they tell you that you probably don't need hot sauce. Listen, when you ask them to break a tie. Listen to the sound of the nearby park and the laughs from the tables near you. And go!

Here's a tip. The Friendly Toast is so popular that there's often a long wait. Your best bet is to make reservations in advance online, or show up early and prepare to wait for a table for up to two hours.

Why did we choose today as National Waffle Day? According to National Day Calendar, this date holds a special significance in the history of waffle making: "On August 24, 1869, Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York received his patent for the waffle iron. While waffles existed long before then, the invention made waffles more readily available."

A woman takes a photo of her waffles at breakfast with friends. Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels.

