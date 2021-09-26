Cheating on my husband didn’t make me a bad person

Tracey Folly

But it did make me a bad wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCyZ9_0YvqczNz00

I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front.

On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.

Allow me to explain.

There is no excuse for cheating. There are only reasons. In my case, my reason was simple. He started it.

I could say that I was devastated when I caught my husband cheating on me, but I was already devastated long before the day I found evidence in his leather jacket and another woman’s phone number scrawled on a napkin in his jeans. The day I accidentally called his girlfriend’s mother when I hit redial on the landline we shared in the kitchen of our third-floor apartment was the rancid icing on a long-expired cake.

My husband was an abusive alcoholic whose booze-fueled temper tantrums and violent drunken outbursts were rivaled only by his behavior when he was sober. When I had the opportunity to cheat on him, I figured why not. He totally deserved it.

Unfortunately, that’s not the way it works.

I will never forget speaking with my lawyer just minutes prior to appearing before a judge in divorce court. He burst into the room with a smile on his face, barely able to conceal his excitement. “Your husband said he wants to try marriage counseling instead,” he said.

I suppose he thought he was delivering good news.

“No,” I replied. It was the worst idea I’d ever heard. I burst into tears. At that point, I just wanted it to be over.

My divorce attorney was an old family friend. He and my father had known each other for decades. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t expect a lawyer to express any emotion or opinion when representing a client in a divorce case. My case was different since he actually knew me and my family.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “I bet he’s a great guy when he isn’t drunk.”

“No,” I said, shaking my head. “He’s even worse when he’s sober.”

My brief dalliance began when I confided in a male coworker who took advantage of me. He knew I was married, and he knew I was going through a hard time. A gentleman would have behaved differently, but he wasn’t a gentleman, and my actions didn’t make me much of a lady.

He offered to meet me after work to “talk.” In the end, neither of us did much talking, but we did do a few things that left me feeling ashamed and humiliated.

At the moment, I felt my spontaneous indiscretion was justified. Hadn’t I found the evidence of my husband’s affairs over and over again for years? Hadn’t I endured his physical abuse, suffered his name-calling, and tolerated his insults like a champ? Didn’t I then deserve one night of retribution?

The answer to all those questions is the same. “No.”

In retrospect, I do regret cheating on my husband, regardless of how valid my reasons felt at the time. Cheating on my husband didn’t make me a bad person, but it did make me a bad wife.

In my situation, the only good solution to our problems was getting divorced. Although divorce is hard, it isn’t as hard as living in a loveless abusive marriage. Divorce is still easier than hiding an affair or living with the aftermath of keeping one’s infidelity a secret.

Cheating didn’t make me a better wife. It didn’t make our marriage a better marriage. All it did was complicate a relationship that was already complicated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 488

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
10915 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My mother burned the bacon in her home economics class

So her teacher made her eat it. My mother taught me how to cook bacon at an early age. Not eggs. Not toast. Just bacon. Everyone loves bacon, and I am no exception. Nonetheless, I could never understand my mother’s preoccupation with making sure her school-age daughter knew how to fry up the perfect slice of bacon, not too flabby and not too crisp, until she told me this story.

Read full story

Police threatened to arrest my father while the neighbor’s house burned down

He didn’t start the fire, but he was happy to watch it go up in flames. I came of age in a bad neighborhood. There were bars on every block and drug dealers at every corner. As a teen girl, walking to my cousin’s house was an ordeal. A group of middle-aged men frequented the bar that marked the halfway point between my parents’ home and the one owned by my aunt and uncle. There was a payphone just outside the barroom door.

Read full story

When you marry as teens, everyone assumes you’re just dating

My husband and I married young. Before I even started college, we tied the knot. My husband and I were both still under twenty years old at the time of our wedding. This meant we had a lot of dating to do before deciding to marry, but it also meant that we spent many unnecessary hours explaining our relationship to others.

Read full story

I had a crush on a priest, a professor, and the clerk at the deli

It’s a rite of passage, like going through puberty or getting braces. The word crush is used to describe an intense feeling or attraction to someone who typically doesn’t reciprocate that feeling or attraction.

Read full story
1 comments

My ex-boyfriend ignored my Facebook friend request

I wanted to ask him to give me back the radio I bought him decades earlier. The year 2016 was a year of firsts for me. It was the first time I had ever been single in my adult life. Prior to that, I’d been a serial monogamist. It wasn’t by design. Somehow, a new relationship just seemed to materialize the moment the last relationship ended.

Read full story
6 comments

My best friend sent my bully a love letter

I was angry until I found out the joke was on him. I was bullied a lot as a child. The majority of the bullying took place in my elementary school. It happened in the classroom. It happened in the cafeteria at lunch. It happened in the courtyard at recess. I was even bullied in the girls’ restroom, the hallway outside of class, and the water fountain when all I wanted was a cool drink of over-chlorinated tapwater.

Read full story

He kisses his motorcycle every night before bed

My second cousin's first wife had an unusual problem. My second cousin was a handsome and charming man. He was so handsome and charming, in fact, that he had been married three times by the time he was in his thirties.

Read full story

The sound of gaslighting: For me, it was a single word

Before I ever heard about gaslighting, my boyfriend’s favorite word was wow. “Wow,” he would say whenever I tried to talk about my feelings or tell him about something he’d done that bothered me. “Wow. WOW. Just wow.”

Read full story
27 comments

My secret boyfriend flirted with another woman while I watched

When he swore me to secrecy about our at-work romance, I should have known things weren’t as good as they seemed. More than a decade ago, I met a man at my place of employment. I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. In fact, I already had one. Besides, our newest employee was more than a little annoying. He wasn’t my type at all.

Read full story
12 comments

Filing for divorce is a form of self-care

What I wish I knew about getting divorced. Divorce shouldn’t be a dirty word. It’s certainly not a four-letter word, but do you know what is a four-letter word? Love. Let that sink in.

Read full story
1 comments

I met my husband's mistress, looked her in the eye, and didn't say a word

What would I do differently if I had a second chance at an uncomfortable first impression?. My husband was a cheater. I do not know how many affairs he had. I don’t know how many women he wooed when he should have been home with me and our dog. What I know is that the number is greater than none, and even one affair — one mistress — is too many.

Read full story
55 comments

My husband didn't invite me on vacation

I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.

Read full story
45 comments

I caught my boyfriend searching through my dresser drawers

This is what he found, and this is how I felt. I caught a boyfriend snooping through my dresser drawers once. He was the second person I’d ever dated, and in my dresser drawers, he found a collection of photos of the first person I’d ever dated. Boyfriend numero dos wasn’t pleased to discover all those pictures of boyfriend numero uno.

Read full story
30 comments

I wouldn't even recognize my own ex-boyfriend if I saw him picking up a pizza

What not to do when you’re trapped in a small space with your ex and a pizza. A woman walks into a pizzeria… and that woman was me. My father ordered a pizza. To be more specific, my father asked me to order a pizza. Since he’s eighty-two, unvaccinated, and doesn’t have a driver’s license any more because of a movement disorder, I picked up the pizza for him. It had olives, pepperoni, and anchovies on it. It’s difficult to find a pizzeria around here that offers anchovies.

Read full story
9 comments

I admitted to snooping in my boyfriend's closet

This is how it happened, and this is what I found. I was lying on the floor of my boyfriend’s bedroom watching Judge Judy, and he was taking a shower in the next room. Although I had his bedroom all to myself for the next half an hour, at a bare minimum, snooping was the furthest thing from my mind.

Read full story
17 comments

My grandmother told me she was beautiful

‘The most beautiful flower in my father’s garden’, she called herself, and then I saw the picture. A beautiful woman wears a floppy hat in a black and white photograph.Photo by Rachael Crowe on Unsplash.

Read full story
5 comments

A strange man passed me a note at the bus stop

I wouldn’t recommend it, but it’s one way to find a date: Or is it?. A woman waits for the city bus on a public bench.Photo by Jeet Mahetalia on Unsplash. A stranger once handed me a note and asked me out on a date. The note was charming in its hopeful innocence; there is no other way to describe it. I thought about calling the number. I truly did, but I didn’t do it.

Read full story
37 comments

To the little boy we found playing video games in our basement

My mother and I are still trying to figure out how you got there. It was the summer before I started kindergarten when a little boy appeared in the basement of the house where I lived with my parents. I didn’t know him because I was only four years old, and I didn’t know anyone.

Read full story
25 comments

My husband went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without me

Years ago, when I was still an unfortunate newlywed, I scrimped and saved my hard-earned dollars to help my husband purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. One of the many kind ways he repaid me for my financial sacrifice was by going to Sturgis without me.

Read full story
205 comments

As a child, I thought it was normal to look through the neighbors’ windows with binoculars

I learned to be a voyeur from my mother. My mother considers herself a people-watcher. She loves to observe people in their natural habitat: grocery store parking lots, lemonade stands, behind the open windows of their second-floor apartments…

Read full story
165 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy