Tracey Folly

I'd love to know where it is now.

A newly married couple shows off their wedding rings.Photo by Doğukan Benli from Pexels

I paid for my own engagement ring.

That didn’t stop my husband from trying to keep it when I left him. I became engaged without an actual proposal.

When my eighteen-year-old cousin got married and had a baby and described marriage as “a date that never ends,” I decided that I wanted to get married, too. It sounded magical.

My boyfriend and I were both anxious to move out of our parents’ homes and enter the world of adulthood. So I thought getting married would be the perfect solution to everything.

He agreed, not because he was so in love that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me, but because his stepmother had thrown him out of the house and he was effectively homeless. We rented an apartment, and he moved in alone.

I decided to wait until after the wedding to change my address.

We planned the wedding in a month. My diamond engagement ring was nothing more than a sad little chip of a gemstone sitting atop some elongated prongs to make it appear from a distance like an actual diamond — if you squinted in the dark.

That little chip of a diamond and its utilitarian gold band setting cost under a hundred bucks. We left the jewelry store and stood beside my car in the parking lot. “I think you should put it on me,” I said.

My husband-to-be slid the ring onto my finger without saying a word. He looked bored. I felt awkward. It was the least romantic moment of my life. He didn’t even propose. I guess he already knew the answer to his unasked question.

Will you marry me?

Of course, I will. It was my idea.

Thirty days later, we were married.

A year later, my husband had an idea. “You deserve a better engagement ring,” he said. “Let’s go to the jewelry store. You can pick out any ring you want.”

My heart melted. This was the kind of grand gesture I’d hoped for a year earlier. I couldn’t stop smiling as we drove to the store, thinking about how beautiful my new diamond engagement ring would be. After all, I deserved it — even my louse of a husband thought so.

At the store, I picked out a diamond engagement ring with a central diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds and two small rubies. It came with a matching gold band. I thought it was beautiful, and I couldn’t wait to wear it proudly on my finger — even though my marriage was already falling apart.

My husband said that he didn’t have enough money to take the ring home right away, but we could put it on layaway, and he would make the weekly payments until the day that I could bring my new rings home. We filled out the paperwork and paid the down payment. Then we went home and had emotionless sex — you know, the usual.

A funny thing happened after we put the new diamond engagement ring and coordinating wedding band on layaway. My husband refused to pay for it. When I reminded him that it was his idea, he just shrugged, jumped on his motorcycle and went to see his girlfriend. Sigh.

Every week, I drove alone to the jewelry store and made the payment on the layaway. After several months, it was mine. I had the rings sized, slipped them onto my own finger in the parking lot of the jewelry store, and resumed my life as an unhappily married woman with a sparkling diamond ring.

As our marriage continued to deteriorate, the rings moved from my ring finger to the jewelry box on top of my bureau. There didn’t seem to be any reason to wear them. They brought me no joy. Nothing did.

A diamond ring is a small consolation in a marriage fraught with cheating and abuse. I forgot all about it — until the day I told my husband that I was leaving. When I went to my jewelry box to retrieve the gemstones and gold for which I’d paid, they were gone.

As I looked up at my husband, he dropped to one knee and extended the rings toward me. “Will you marry me again?” he asked. He had the nerve to look hopeful.

“Hell, no,” I said. “Give me back my rings. I’m the one who paid for them. They’re mine.” I reached for them, and he snatched them away.

“You can only have them back if you agree to marry me again,” he said. He was still on his knees, and he held the rings out toward me again as if he was proposing five years too late.

This time, I lunged forward and grabbed the rings before he had a chance to react. For the next several years, I kept them in a small elaborately carved soapstone box that he bought me at the mall while we were dating; it was on clearance because it was irreparably broken. Fifty percent off.

In the end, I didn’t even keep the rings. I unloaded my original engagement ring, the one with the tiny diamond chip when I was selling vintage and antique items at a local consignment shop. The selling price was $28, which was approximately one-fourth of the original cost. After paying a commission to the shop owner, I received even less.

I can’t help but wonder where that ring ended up. Is it encircling someone else’s finger now? Could it be serving as someone’s promise ring or a standby engagement ring until they can afford something a little more flashy?

A few years later, I sealed the other rings in an envelope along with some tangled silver chains and a gold bracelet and mailed them into one of those “cash for gold” scams. I was ripped off. For my entire remaining jewelry collection, which also included a black diamond and silver cocktail ring my ex and I bought on our honeymoon, I received less than a sawbuck.

My ex-husband’s original wedding band was in that envelope. Does that ring live on within some newlywed bride’s newly forged wedding band? If it does, I hope it brings her more good fortune than ever it brought me.

Comments / 9

