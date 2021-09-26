My ex-boyfriend reads my Facebook posts

Tracey Folly

I hope he hasn't been following my blog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6eAk_0YrDc7G700

I suffer from paranoia. That’s nothing new. I think it started when my ex-husband began following me home from work at night and tried to run me off the road in his royal blue sports car with the multicolored racing stripes painted down the sides. I definitely think everyone is out to get me all the time — not my ex-husband. He’s dead — but I have plenty of other potential stalkers.

What can I say? I’m a popular girl.

My last relationship was a mess, but the breakup was divine. I’ve never experienced anything so satisfying. After dumping the lout via email — hey, it’s the 21st century — I blocked him via every possible avenue.

My ex-boyfriend loved me so much that he insisted upon filing my tax returns every year we were together. He did everything with such excellence, he told me. Never mind that I had successfully and accurately filed my own taxes since filling out paper forms with a sharpened №2 pencil when I had my first part-time job after school. He was taking over, and he was doing it for me.

He let me know what a sacrifice he was making, how he spent hours poring over documents and figures to make sure he was getting me the maximum refund. That confused me because it’s the 21st century and filing one’s taxes when there are no extraordinary circumstances is pretty straightforward. Yet he indicated that the harder he worked on my paperwork, the better my refund would be.

It didn’t make sense until I got audited and had to pay $20,000 in back taxes and penalties, some of which I owed because he’d reporting his earnings under my social security number. But I owed it to him for all the things he was doing for me.

When I told him about it, he insisted he didn’t know what I was talking about. I must be crazy. Clearly.

Then there was the time he canceled a book I ordered on eBay. How dare I spend $2.99 of my own hard-earned money on a book without consulting him. It was a book on yoga. Seriously? Why would I even need such a thing? “Good news,” he said. “I caught them before they shipped it. So I got you a full refund.”

Money was the most important thing in his life. I barely came in second.

That didn’t stop him from calling my cellphone using a private number after I finally broke up with him for good. Over and over and over again. He left copious voice messages that grew more and more pathetic — and desperate.

In one message, he would apologize profusely. In the next, he would demand an apology. Then he would blame my mother. Sometimes he’d cry.

No, I don’t feel bad. He was awful.

Two years after our breakup — or was it three? — I finally answered the phone. Private number. I knew it was him.

During our conversation, my ex-boyfriend laboriously analyzed a romantic relationship that didn’t exist based on his interpretation of several memes I had posted to my Facebook account — an account that hadn’t even existed during our seven-year relationship.

“You were involved with someone and it didn’t work out,” he said.

Yeah, that never happened.

He took a deep breath and added, “So, are you still into kickboxing?”

I didn’t start kickboxing until a year after our split.

“You are so creepy,” I told him. “How would you know anything about my kickboxing?” I’m not stupid. I knew exactly how he’d found out.

“Don’t you remember posting about it on Facebook?” he asked.

Of course, I remembered. Facebook was the first thing that popped into my head when he’d begun rambling about some relationship of mine that never happened.

Those bitter memes I’d posted about relationships were based on my interactions with him — like the one of Kermit the Frog looking the other way with the caption that read, “When you see your ex getting hit by a car,” or the status update that read, “If my ex calls me one more time, I’m going to beat him with a baseball bat.”

I deactivated my Facebook account.

It’s been a year since our last conversation — maybe two. I don’t think of him often; I never think of him fondly.

Then something happened that made me think of him again. One of my followers has his initials but no profile pic — and he hasn’t reacted to any of my posts, but he has reacted to several of my comments that were about my ex.

Could it possibly be him?

Logic tells me that it’s not him. I don’t use my real name online anymore, although if he came across my profile by happenstance, he would know it was me.

He’s also a bit too frugal to pay for anything that lies behind a paywall — and this person who shares his initials happens to be a paying member of my blog to the tune of five dollars per month. We’re talking about the same person who wore dirty underwear he found in the trash to save money.

The thought of him paying five bucks a month just to keep tabs on my blogging is almost inconceivable.

Still, I can’t help but wonder. Could it really be him? I hope not.

If he has been reading my blog posts, then he's in luck because I am constantly expanding my reach. That gives my ex additional opportunities to keep tabs on what I'm doing now if he's interested.

Unfortunately for him, I've recently learned to keep the most interesting information private. If he really wants to know what I'm doing during the pandemic, he will have to reach out and ask. Then I can tell him it's none of his business. He lost the right to know about my life a long time ago.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
10915 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My mother burned the bacon in her home economics class

So her teacher made her eat it. My mother taught me how to cook bacon at an early age. Not eggs. Not toast. Just bacon. Everyone loves bacon, and I am no exception. Nonetheless, I could never understand my mother’s preoccupation with making sure her school-age daughter knew how to fry up the perfect slice of bacon, not too flabby and not too crisp, until she told me this story.

Read full story

Police threatened to arrest my father while the neighbor’s house burned down

He didn’t start the fire, but he was happy to watch it go up in flames. I came of age in a bad neighborhood. There were bars on every block and drug dealers at every corner. As a teen girl, walking to my cousin’s house was an ordeal. A group of middle-aged men frequented the bar that marked the halfway point between my parents’ home and the one owned by my aunt and uncle. There was a payphone just outside the barroom door.

Read full story

When you marry as teens, everyone assumes you’re just dating

My husband and I married young. Before I even started college, we tied the knot. My husband and I were both still under twenty years old at the time of our wedding. This meant we had a lot of dating to do before deciding to marry, but it also meant that we spent many unnecessary hours explaining our relationship to others.

Read full story

I had a crush on a priest, a professor, and the clerk at the deli

It’s a rite of passage, like going through puberty or getting braces. The word crush is used to describe an intense feeling or attraction to someone who typically doesn’t reciprocate that feeling or attraction.

Read full story
1 comments

My ex-boyfriend ignored my Facebook friend request

I wanted to ask him to give me back the radio I bought him decades earlier. The year 2016 was a year of firsts for me. It was the first time I had ever been single in my adult life. Prior to that, I’d been a serial monogamist. It wasn’t by design. Somehow, a new relationship just seemed to materialize the moment the last relationship ended.

Read full story
6 comments

My best friend sent my bully a love letter

I was angry until I found out the joke was on him. I was bullied a lot as a child. The majority of the bullying took place in my elementary school. It happened in the classroom. It happened in the cafeteria at lunch. It happened in the courtyard at recess. I was even bullied in the girls’ restroom, the hallway outside of class, and the water fountain when all I wanted was a cool drink of over-chlorinated tapwater.

Read full story

He kisses his motorcycle every night before bed

My second cousin's first wife had an unusual problem. My second cousin was a handsome and charming man. He was so handsome and charming, in fact, that he had been married three times by the time he was in his thirties.

Read full story

The sound of gaslighting: For me, it was a single word

Before I ever heard about gaslighting, my boyfriend’s favorite word was wow. “Wow,” he would say whenever I tried to talk about my feelings or tell him about something he’d done that bothered me. “Wow. WOW. Just wow.”

Read full story
27 comments

My secret boyfriend flirted with another woman while I watched

When he swore me to secrecy about our at-work romance, I should have known things weren’t as good as they seemed. More than a decade ago, I met a man at my place of employment. I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. In fact, I already had one. Besides, our newest employee was more than a little annoying. He wasn’t my type at all.

Read full story
12 comments

Filing for divorce is a form of self-care

What I wish I knew about getting divorced. Divorce shouldn’t be a dirty word. It’s certainly not a four-letter word, but do you know what is a four-letter word? Love. Let that sink in.

Read full story
1 comments

I met my husband's mistress, looked her in the eye, and didn't say a word

What would I do differently if I had a second chance at an uncomfortable first impression?. My husband was a cheater. I do not know how many affairs he had. I don’t know how many women he wooed when he should have been home with me and our dog. What I know is that the number is greater than none, and even one affair — one mistress — is too many.

Read full story
55 comments

My husband didn't invite me on vacation

I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.

Read full story
45 comments

I caught my boyfriend searching through my dresser drawers

This is what he found, and this is how I felt. I caught a boyfriend snooping through my dresser drawers once. He was the second person I’d ever dated, and in my dresser drawers, he found a collection of photos of the first person I’d ever dated. Boyfriend numero dos wasn’t pleased to discover all those pictures of boyfriend numero uno.

Read full story
30 comments

I wouldn't even recognize my own ex-boyfriend if I saw him picking up a pizza

What not to do when you’re trapped in a small space with your ex and a pizza. A woman walks into a pizzeria… and that woman was me. My father ordered a pizza. To be more specific, my father asked me to order a pizza. Since he’s eighty-two, unvaccinated, and doesn’t have a driver’s license any more because of a movement disorder, I picked up the pizza for him. It had olives, pepperoni, and anchovies on it. It’s difficult to find a pizzeria around here that offers anchovies.

Read full story
9 comments

I admitted to snooping in my boyfriend's closet

This is how it happened, and this is what I found. I was lying on the floor of my boyfriend’s bedroom watching Judge Judy, and he was taking a shower in the next room. Although I had his bedroom all to myself for the next half an hour, at a bare minimum, snooping was the furthest thing from my mind.

Read full story
17 comments

My grandmother told me she was beautiful

‘The most beautiful flower in my father’s garden’, she called herself, and then I saw the picture. A beautiful woman wears a floppy hat in a black and white photograph.Photo by Rachael Crowe on Unsplash.

Read full story
5 comments

A strange man passed me a note at the bus stop

I wouldn’t recommend it, but it’s one way to find a date: Or is it?. A woman waits for the city bus on a public bench.Photo by Jeet Mahetalia on Unsplash. A stranger once handed me a note and asked me out on a date. The note was charming in its hopeful innocence; there is no other way to describe it. I thought about calling the number. I truly did, but I didn’t do it.

Read full story
37 comments

To the little boy we found playing video games in our basement

My mother and I are still trying to figure out how you got there. It was the summer before I started kindergarten when a little boy appeared in the basement of the house where I lived with my parents. I didn’t know him because I was only four years old, and I didn’t know anyone.

Read full story
25 comments

My husband went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without me

Years ago, when I was still an unfortunate newlywed, I scrimped and saved my hard-earned dollars to help my husband purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. One of the many kind ways he repaid me for my financial sacrifice was by going to Sturgis without me.

Read full story
205 comments

As a child, I thought it was normal to look through the neighbors’ windows with binoculars

I learned to be a voyeur from my mother. My mother considers herself a people-watcher. She loves to observe people in their natural habitat: grocery store parking lots, lemonade stands, behind the open windows of their second-floor apartments…

Read full story
165 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy