My ex-husband tried to keep my engagement ring

Tracey Folly

There was only one problem: I paid for it, and I wasn't about to let him have it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKYVu_0YpOGjWd00

My mother-in-law invited my husband on a family vacation to Florida. It would be him, his mother, her husband, and my sister-in-law. I wasn’t invited.

We had been married nearly five years.

I had never been on an airplane, and I had no desire to start. Even if I had been invited to join my husband and his family on their trip, I would not have gone. That didn’t mean I wasn’t offended.

“Just invite me,” I begged him. “I promise that I won’t go.”

“No,” he said. “You can’t come.”

“I don’t want to come,” I insisted. “I just want to be invited. How can you say you’re going to Florida and not even invite your wife?”

“Because you’re not invited,” he said. The conversation went on for days, maybe weeks.

I was delighted at the prospect of a week without him. It seemed too good to be true. Still, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed at not being invited.

It was a quiet week. He packed a suitcase that had once belonged to my maternal grandmother and drove to his mother’s house an hour away. Then they traveled as a family to the airport.

I didn’t hear from him once while he was away. That was okay. I kept myself busy.

One week after my husband left me behind for a week in Florida with his family, he walked through the front door with my grandmother’s suitcase.

My heart fell when I saw him.

During his absence, everyone encouraged me to pack my things and move back home. It was good advice that I didn’t bother to take. Now that he was home, I wished I’d spent the week more productively.

He tried to kiss me, and I didn’t let him. The thought of kissing my husband made me sick.

He presented me with souvenirs from his vacation: a Fimo bead bracelet reminiscent of one we’d bought in New Hampshire during our honeymoon and an oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt that would have fit a woman double my size, further feeding into my low self-esteem and body dysmorphia. Surely, he doesn’t think I’m this large. Does he?

I set the souvenirs down in the foyer, atop a large antique steamer trunk that had once belonged to my grandfather.

He tried to kiss me again.

“I think I’m moving out,” I told him.

He looked stunned. This wasn’t what he expected to happen upon his return. He hadn’t even unpacked yet.

“I can’t do this anymore.” After a week without his presence, being so close to him made my stomach churn. “I’m leaving you.”

He started to cry. Fat tears rolled down his face. It was one of the few times I’d seen him display any emotion beyond anger. “I should have asked you to come with me,” he said.

I shook my head. There were no words. I went upstairs to my bedroom and began packing my things into used shopping bags.

“Don’t leave,” he said through his tears. “I love you.”

With no rhyme or reason to the items I decided to pack versus those I left behind, I loaded up my car and drove to my parents’ house. “I’m home,” I told them, “and I’m never leaving again.”

By the time I went back to the house to retrieve my belongings two days later, he had already changed the locks. I knocked on the door like a stranger.

“If you wanted to come back, then you shouldn’t have left,” he said, standing in the doorway.

“Come on. I need to get my things.” I pushed past him, and he let me. I went upstairs to my bedroom and opened the dresser drawers. “This is my house, too.”

He grabbed a handful of my clean underwear and used them to wipe away his tears. “I don’t want you to go,” he said. “Please.”

“My mind is made up this time.” I looked at the ring finger of my left hand. My finger was bare. After all the abuse, the cheating, the tears, and the turmoil, I had stopped wearing my diamond ring and wedding band.

I made a beeline into the master bedroom. It was the bedroom we had once shared before I moved into another bedroom across the hallway earlier that same year. My jewelry box was still on the bureau. I’d never moved it across the hall.

“Where are my rings?” I asked him. They were missing from the jewelry box. “They’re mine, and I want them.”

“You can’t have them,” he said. He pulled them out of the pocket of his dirty jeans and dropped to one knee on the bedroom carpet. “Unless you marry me again.” He held out the rings and looked up at me expectantly with unshed tears shining in his eyes.

Before our wedding four-and-a-half years earlier, we’d visited a department store and picked out an ugly diamond chip ring and a couple of mismatched wedding bands. There was no proposal and no engagement. He simply handed me the rings in the parking lot, and I slipped the diamond chip on the ring finger of my left hand.

“I guess we’re engaged then,” I’d said.

“Yeah,” he replied.

Two years into the marriage, he announced that I deserved a real diamond. We went to a jewelry store and looked at the rings. Not being greedy, I chose a diamond solitaire surrounded by two small rubies and two tiny diamonds. Total carat weight was less than a third of a carat, but it was still larger than what I had. The diamond was actually visible to the naked eye anyhow, and it came with a matching wedding band.

He didn’t have the money to buy the new rings on the spot. So, we gave the clerk a down payment and put the rings on layaway. Unfortunately, although the rings were supposed to be a gift to me, he refused to make any of the payments.

Every two weeks, on payday, I drove to the jewelry store alone and made a payment to whittle down the amount owed. After I made the final payment, I learned that the store had never had the ring sized, and I had to wait another two weeks until it was finally mine.

My husband’s only contribution had been to declare that I “deserved” a better ring than the one I’d been wearing and then refusing to pay for the ring that I selected. After that, the contributions were all mine.

After nearly five years of marriage, it came down to this: a standoff over a pair of rings he hadn’t even paid for. I snatched the rings away from him quickly before he had a chance to pull them away. “I paid for these rings,” I reminded him. “They belong to me.” I put them in my pocket and left the house.

He never let me back inside to get the remainder of my things after that day. My total haul when I left him for good was my childhood alarm clock, my collection of dog-eared Stephen King novels, my engagement ring, and my wedding band.

I could have called for a police escort to watch over us while I collected my clothes and my shoes from the closet of the master bedroom, my high school yearbook from the top of the refrigerator, and the tassel from my high school graduation that hung on the doorknob leading to the basement, but I didn’t bother.

At least I had my engagement ring. After all, I paid for it.

