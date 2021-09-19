My ex-husband will never know I forgave him

It was my parting gift upon his sudden tragic death.

A happy couple smiles on their wedding day. Photo by Min An from Pexels

When my husband and I got married, we were still years away from being able to drink legally. That’s how young we were. I was incredibly immature. He was wise beyond his years — not in a good way. By the time I met him when he was fifteen, he’d already been in and out of drug and alcohol rehab several times. It didn’t work.

At the beginning of our relationship, I would call his school and pretend to be his stepmother. I would say that he was ill and unable to attend school that day. Then we’d spend the day together at his house while his father and stepmother were at work. We never got caught.

One day, we got into an argument. I can’t remember what it was about, but I decided I was leaving. As I headed for the back door, he grabbed me by the arm and pushed me into the middle of the living room.

I shook his hand free from my arm and rushed the door again. This time, he shoved me back into the living room and pushed me to the floor. He lay atop me to keep me from moving. “You’re not leaving until I say you can.”

Defeated, I stayed until it was almost time for his family to return from work. When we left the house, we left together. It wasn’t long after that before it happened again. We’d fight. I’d try to leave, and I’d end up pinned beneath him on the living room floor. It became the norm, but it wasn’t normal.

As we were walking down the street one day, he became angry that I’d dated other boys before we met. He grabbed me by my shoulders and shook me, pushing me backward until I made hard contact with a chainlink fence.

On another occasion, he kicked me in the shin with his steel-toed boot in his back yard. I went inside and cried in the bathroom while my leg developed an enormous lump and turned colors.

I married him anyway.

Things didn’t get better after we got married. In fact, they got progressively worse. The arm grabbing, the pushing, the kicking, and the occasional tackling matured into shoving and punching. There was more kicking.

He threw things — like the time he threw a chair clear through the closed kitchen window, sending broken glass onto the parking lot below. He threatened my family. It was hell.

I stayed with him for nearly five years after we said, “I do.”

When I finally left him, I didn’t even look over my shoulder. I left behind all my clothes, my shoes, the photo albums containing my childhood memories, the kitchen table and chairs my father had bought for me, my dog — everything.

If I could say one thing to my abusive ex-husband, it would be this. “Maybe I didn’t try hard enough to help you.”

He tried to reconcile; I just laughed. I rebuilt my life while he — I don’t know what he did. The only thing I knew for sure was that I could never forgive him for everything he’d done. Then he died.

I cried for an hour. Then I dried off my tears and carried on with my life, including the hatred I had built for him over the years, until one night, I had an epiphany. I didn’t hate him anymore.

Suddenly, I realized that it didn’t matter what he’d done because it was over now — and it had been for a very long time. I made a conscious decision to forgive him, even announcing my decision to the empty room.

“I forgive you. I. Forgive. You. And I hope you’ve found peace,” I said. I know I have.

My ex-husband was an alcoholic and a drug addict. He made my life a living hell for nearly seven years. I hated him right up until the day I learned that he’d passed away in a tragic accident. It wasn’t until that moment that I decided to forgive him.

Was there something I could have done to help him? Now, nearly a decade since his last day on Earth, I have to ask myself. Did I try hard enough to help him? I know the answer to that question; I didn’t try at all.

Could I have staged an intervention? Or turned to his parents to intercede? Should I have suggested marriage counseling or a therapist? Did he have an undiagnosed mental illness? Would he have benefited from psychotherapy or prescription medication?

I guess we’ll never know. The only intercession I ever sought was the police. I don’t exactly feel guilt. I know I am not to blame. It’s very difficult to reason with someone who beats you, someone who locks the doors, and yanks the phone out of the wall by the cord in an attempt to prevent a person from seeking help. I know that.

Eventually, the only thing I could do was save myself. That’s when I left him for good, and when I did, I didn’t care what would become of him. So what became of him?

I lost count of how many times I appeared at divorce court only to be sent home — still married. We’d agreed to split a certain amount of marital debt, but every time we were scheduled to appear before a judge, the amount of debt had multiplied — exponentially.

The reason for the massive increase in debt was not my fault. In my absence, my husband had forged my name on every pre-approved credit card that arrived in the mail in my name. He forged my name on credit card applications. Then he charged those cards up to the hilt.

I had already agreed to give up all legal rights to our house while maintaining joint responsibility for the mortgage. After living in the home for a year without paying the mortgage, my husband had been escorted out by a sheriff. Our house was in foreclosure, and I was staring down the barrel of $100,000 in debt — maybe more — without a thing to show for it but my freedom.

Paying only the minimum payments on all my — our — debt took every penny of my take-home paycheck. It felt like I was drowning.

My attorney suggested that I file bankruptcy. I resisted initially because I felt it was akin to admitting defeat. Hadn’t I already done that by filing for divorce? Reluctantly, I filed for bankruptcy. All debt in my name was erased. All debt owned jointly became his problem.

My ex-husband wanted to seek marriage counseling in lieu of divorce. When we arrived at the courthouse for our final divorce hearing after my bankruptcy had been discharged, my husband’s attorney approached my attorney with a proposal. His client wanted to know if I would agree to marriage counseling. The look on my attorney’s face told me he thought I’d accept.

“He says he’s also willing to get help for his addictions. I bet he’s a great guy when he’s sober.”

I laughed out loud.

That was the last day I would see my husband — soon-to-be ex-husband — before he died.

Now, years later, I wonder if there was anything I could have done to help him. Anything is better than nothing. So I offer my forgiveness. It’s all I have to give.