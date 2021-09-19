My boyfriend lived on the street

Tracey Folly

I had a boyfriend when we met, but I didn’t care. It was love at first sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu68u_0Y3vu47F00
A couple shares a romantic moment on a park bench.Photo by Leighann Blackwood on Unsplash

I dated a homeless man.

As spring was heating into summer during my senior year of high school, I spotted a young man with fiery red hair while I was waiting for the city bus with my friend. I first saw him at the place where all the city buses converged downtown.

We were waiting for the same bus.

He was carrying a large olive green duffle bag. His long crimson hair caught my eye. It gleamed in the sunlight. I couldn’t stop looking in his direction. Waiting for the bus no longer seemed important.

My friend and I maneuvered our positions so we could be closer to him. I don’t remember how we struck up a conversation, but he asked me for money. Whenever I took public transportation to the city, I filled my pockets with change for bus fare. My pockets were heavy with quarters, dimes, and nickels.

I counted out enough change to get me back to my neighborhood bus stop. Then I passed handfuls of change into his cupped palms.

He thanked me and excused himself to go to the liquor store across the street. When he returned, he had exchanged my quarters, dimes, and nickels for several nips, those little bottles of alcohol you see in hotel honor bars.

I didn’t say anything about it; I’d given him the money willingly. Besides, I was already smitten.

When I was a high-school senior, he was already a convicted felon.

He told me that he’d served time in prison for counterfeiting. His arms were marked with ugly prison tattoos that looked like they’d been drawn by a child with a Sharpie.

Although we chatted a bit longer and exchanged names, we made no plans to see each other again.

I had other ideas.

The following day, my friend and I once again ventured to the city. I remembered to bring extra change. We virtually stalked him. He was easy to spot from a distance thanks to his hair.

We found him and brought him to Burger King for a meal. I gave him the extra change from my pockets.

We saw each other regularly after that day.

He and I wandered around the city. Sometimes my friend joined us; usually, she didn't. He always carried his enormous duffle bag over his shoulder. I learned that he was homeless. He said he’d served in the military. That’s where he’d gotten the bag.

His hair was long, flowing in waves past his shoulders, and it was the same vibrant shade of orange-red as a sunset over the ocean. He always wore a puka shell necklace and carried that bag; it contained all his worldly possessions.

One time, when he asked me if I had any spare change, I emptied my pockets into his cupped hands. It was enough money for him to buy several 50 ml nips at a nearby liquor store before the bus was due to arrive. He drank them at the bus stop and then wandered away, leaving me to wait for the bus alone.

I didn’t have enough money left to take the bus because I’d given him all my change. So I walked home. It was a long walk.

I always wondered whether I would ever see him again.

Armed with a pocketful of coins, I took public transportation back to the city several days later. I wandered around the plaza and hoped that lightning would strike the same place twice. It did. Eventually, I saw the unmistakable color of his hair shining in the sun. It looked like fire.

I followed him. Some would call it stalking.

When he noticed me, I offered him the coins from my pocket — minus enough for bus fare home.

He bought more alcohol, which he drank while we sat on a park bench and talked. That’s when I learned that he had recently gotten out of prison where he’d done time for allegedly passing counterfeit money. He showed me the tattoos he got in prison; he showed me his scars.

I admired his necklace. So he took it off and put it around my neck. In exchange, I gave him the delicate silver chain I wore. There was a sterling charm in the shape of an electric guitar hanging from it.

He promised to meet me in the park the following afternoon, following my day at school. He kept his promise and was waiting for me when I got off the bus. This time, he was already drunk.

He asked me to buy him a pack of cigarettes and complained fiercely when I declined.

I had a boyfriend when we met, but I didn’t care. It was love at first sight.

I broke up with my childhood sweetheart to spend the summer following my new love interest down dark alleys and into abandoned buildings.

His bed was a park bench in the plaza where he slept warily at night, always on alert and protecting his duffle bag. It contained everything he owned in the entire world. He ate from trash barrels outside Burger King and bathed in the basement bathroom of the local arcade.

One day, he said he was staying with friends just outside the city. We walked for miles and arrived at an old Victorian house with boarded-up windows. The apartment was empty except for an unplugged refrigerator in the living room and a couple lying on the floor beneath piles of dirty blankets in the kitchen. He acted like they weren’t there.

We never went back to the apartment, but he stopped carrying the duffle bag. Every time we met, I gave him change. He bought booze. I paid for dinner at a fast-food restaurant.

He wrote me poems that didn’t rhyme in a drunken scrawl on dirty napkins and called me from payphones to tell me he loved me.

Overall, dating a homeless man wasn’t that different from dating the other men I’ve known. The biggest difference was the massive duffle bag he carried and the fact that he bathed in the women’s basement bathroom of the local arcade.

By the end of the summer, it was over. Like getting together in the first place, breaking up was my idea. I returned his puka shell necklace, but he kept my silver chain.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 90

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
9291 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My husband didn’t come home

My husband and I were both unhappily married. Although it’s very easy for me to demonize him, I realize now that he was just as miserable as I was albeit for very different reasons.

Read full story
204 comments

My mother fought back against the neighborhood bully and won

Bullying isn’t new. Just ask my mother. Back in 1953, when she and her younger sister were in elementary school, there was a neighborhood boy who made their lives miserable. They avoided him whenever they could, which was no easy feat since he lived a stone’s throw away and they attended the same public school. My mother and her sister often cut through a nearby park to avoid walking past his house, where he regularly stood on the sidewalk to taunt schoolmates, neighbors and other passersby.

Read full story
242 comments

My ex-husband tried to keep my engagement ring

There was only one problem: I paid for it, and I wasn't about to let him have it. My mother-in-law invited my husband on a family vacation to Florida. It would be him, his mother, her husband, and my sister-in-law. I wasn’t invited.

Read full story
78 comments

My ex-boyfriend reads my Facebook posts

I hope he hasn't been following my blog. I suffer from paranoia. That’s nothing new. I think it started when my ex-husband began following me home from work at night and tried to run me off the road in his royal blue sports car with the multicolored racing stripes painted down the sides. I definitely think everyone is out to get me all the time — not my ex-husband. He’s dead — but I have plenty of other potential stalkers.

Read full story
3 comments

Cheating on my husband didn’t make me a bad person

But it did make me a bad wife. I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front. On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.

Read full story
327 comments

I don’t blame the dog that bit me: I blame my ex-boyfriend

A pit bull bit me in the face; it wasn't his fault. A pit bull bit me in the face a few years ago. The dog’s teeth left a row of shallow punctures across my nose and one check. To my surprise, the encounter didn’t leave me with any scars, although I had ugly scabs that turned into discolored spots and took a very long time to fade.

Read full story
2 comments

As a child, I thought it was normal to look through the neighbors’ windows with binoculars

I learned to be a voyeur from my mother. My mother considers herself a people-watcher. She loves to observe people in their natural habitat: grocery store parking lots, lemonade stands, behind the open windows of their second-floor apartments…

Read full story
77 comments

My husband went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without me

Years ago, when I was still an unfortunate newlywed, I scrimped and saved my hard-earned dollars to help my husband purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. One of the many kind ways he repaid me for my financial sacrifice was by going to Sturgis without me.

Read full story
108 comments

I admitted to snooping in my boyfriend's closet

This is how it happened, and this is what I found. I was lying on the floor of my boyfriend’s bedroom watching Judge Judy, and he was taking a shower in the next room. Although I had his bedroom all to myself for the next half an hour, at a bare minimum, snooping was the furthest thing from my mind.

Read full story
5 comments

To the little boy we found playing video games in our basement

My mother and I are still trying to figure out how you got there. It was the summer before I started kindergarten when a little boy appeared in the basement of the house where I lived with my parents. I didn’t know him because I was only four years old, and I didn’t know anyone.

Read full story
6 comments

I wouldn't even recognize my own ex-boyfriend if I saw him picking up a pizza

What not to do when you’re trapped in a small space with your ex and a pizza. A woman walks into a pizzeria… and that woman was me. My father ordered a pizza. To be more specific, my father asked me to order a pizza. Since he’s eighty-two, unvaccinated, and doesn’t have a driver’s license any more because of a movement disorder, I picked up the pizza for him. It had olives, pepperoni, and anchovies on it. It’s difficult to find a pizzeria around here that offers anchovies.

Read full story

No one gets my love without earning it, not even family

We’ve all experienced one or more of these warning signs of toxic family relationships. Sometimes you have to put up with family members who just don’t get it, and sometimes you’re the one who doesn’t get it. Either way, when your relationship with your family is toxic, things can be difficult. In this blog post, I will discuss eleven signs that may show your relationship with your family is toxic.

Read full story

Falling in love has no age restrictions

Don't wait until you're in a relationship to enjoy life. Falling in love is an amazing feeling at any age. It doesn’t matter whether you are young, old, or, as Leonard Cohen sang in the song Suzanne, “almost young.”

Read full story
1 comments

My grandmother told me she was beautiful: I believed her

"The most beautiful flower in my father’s garden," she called herself, and then I saw the picture. A beautiful woman wears a floppy hat in a black and white photograph.Photo by Rachael Crowe on Unsplash.

Read full story
5 comments

My boyfriend said my cousin was hotter than me

But he chose me because ‘things could never work out with a girl like that’. Two women wearing similar dresses pose side by side.Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash. When I was a high school senior, I dated a boy who used to be a varsity football player. He was over six feet tall, and muscular, with ice-blue eyes and blond hair.

Read full story

My mother wore wooden flip-flops year-round even in the snow

Her hands and feet were made for working and walking, not to be pampered or coddled. Beautiful feet with blue nail polish half hidden in the sand.Photo by Juja Han on Unsplash. Writing about ugly feet was my mother’s idea. So it’s only fitting that I should start with my mother’s feet. My mother has ugly feet. She has rough spots, and tough spots, calluses, and wretched thick toenails that no amount of sanding and filing will abate. I know because I’ve tried.

Read full story

A strange man passed me a note at the bus stop

I wouldn’t recommend it, but it’s one way to find a date: Or is it?. A woman waits for the city bus on a public bench.Photo by Jeet Mahetalia on Unsplash. A stranger once handed me a note and asked me out on a date. The note was charming in its hopeful innocence; there is no other way to describe it. I thought about calling the number. I truly did, but I didn’t do it.

Read full story
28 comments

When your husband finally comes home in the morning

If it happens once, it’s an exception; if it happens twice, it’s a habit. A woman stands in front of red curtains and looks at the camera.Photo by Luke Southern on Unsplash.

Read full story
104 comments

The police officer said, 'We just want to take you out for a cup of coffee'

I was 14 years old and scared to death. Close up photo of a fresh-faced teen girl.Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels. I grew up in a bad neighborhood, but I was lucky. My best friend lived one block away from the house I shared with my parents and my older brother. So I was rarely alone.

Read full story
202 comments

A coworker said, 'Leave your husband'

If your husband beats you, leave him or shut up. A couple holds hands and walks through a field.Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. I was married to an abusive man, and everyone knew about it. Most people didn’t find out because they saw the abuse for themselves. They found out because I wouldn’t stop talking about it.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy