My boyfriend was a hoarder

Tracey Folly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEJNu_0Y02nwd600
A woman in a ponytail surveys a messy room.Photo by Tobias Tullius on Unsplash

I met a man at work, and we fell in love. He was neat and clean with hair that was flawlessly coifed. His mustache and goatee were trimmed and his clothes were ironed. Sharp creases ran down the legs of his pants.

He was also a hoarder.

From his outward appearance, no one could ever guess his secret. He lived with mounds and mounds of trash. That man never met a piece of garbage that he didn’t like. Receipts, junk mail, used Q-tips, and scraps of paper were all equally important. He hoarded them like they were gold.

He brought me to the house where he lived with two roommates — his parents. It was dark. The only light illuminating the room came from the television set.

After introducing me to his parents, he brought me downstairs to a room with a huge sectional sofa that had been arranged into a square and covered in pillows and blankets. That’s where we talked and watched television while The Suze Orman Show provided the only light in the room.

After several nocturnal visits to the basement, which smelled vaguely like mold and rotting potatoes, he finally showed me his room on the second floor. It was immediately apparent why he hadn’t shown me sooner.

The room was small, and there wasn’t enough space between the foot of the bed and the bureau to open the drawers more than six inches. The bed was covered — covered — in stacks of books and papers.

A thick layer of dust and grime covered every surface in the room. It nearly obscured the screen of the television set that sat on a nightstand opposite the side of the bed.

Snarls of wires led from electrical outlets under the window to the television, VCR, and video game systems against the adjacent wall. Like everything else in the room, there was a heavy gathering of dust and dirt surrounding the wires.

In the center of the room, there lay a twin blanket, folded in half. That was the size of the usable space in the room. After his parents had the sectional sofa from the basement transported to the garbage dump, we spent all our time together in his bedroom on that folded blanket.

We ate there, watched television, and played videogames there. Actually he played videogames and made me watch because he didn’t like the way I played.

As our relationship continued, the empty space in the center of his bedroom grew smaller and smaller. Empty boxes and piles of junk mail encroached on our space. Mounds of used Q-Tips sat inches from my toes. Peeled and used packing tape scattered like crepe paper streamers.

Eventually, I spent hours trapped in an area roughly 2'X2'. I sat criss-cross applesauce and barefoot, watching him play vintage Atari games. Since he was controlling in addition to being a hoarder, he didn’t permit me to read a book or use my laptop while he was playing his games.

I’d sit there and wait patiently until it was time for us to eat picnic-style on the floor or watch cartoons, usually one after the other, so he could get back to his games.

Then he stopped wearing deodorant.

Our conversations, which had started out amazing when we had more space and he was still wearing deodorant, became an exercise in spatial relations and body odors. With my head partially under the bed and my feet immersed in a pile of used Q-Tips, achieving a rewarding and meaningful conversation with my hoarder boyfriend became increasingly difficult.

We couldn’t hang out anywhere else in the house either. The hoarding wasn’t confined to my boyfriend’s room. The basement, minus the discarded sofa, was nothing but a concrete floor, stacks of books, and empty packaging material culled and saved from decades of packages because you never know when you might need hundreds of empty boxes or yards of used but perfectly serviceable bubble wrap.

His mother was unemployed, and she was always home. That meant watching television on the living room sofa or eating at the kitchen table were out of the question anyhow, but the unmistakable signs of hoarding grew and spread throughout the home during the eight years that I visited.

The bright and sunny dining room had a large window overlooking the front yard when it was accessible. A giant pile of refuse had formed in front of the window, keeping anyone from approaching within ten feet. The pile was an amalgam of dismembered doll parts, dog toys, and bones left over from t-bone steaks and boiled dinners.

There was a matching pile of garbage in the kitchen, just random packages of half-eaten toddler snacks and decapitated doll heads mixed with animal bones, puddles of dog urine, and unopened utility bills. It was like something you would see on television only with the added bonus of being able to smell it.

In summer, the house became home to an ant infestation the likes of which I had never seen. My boyfriend squished them beneath his toes, leaving the remains of dead ants on the kitchen floor. I was surprised they didn’t have a problem with cockroaches or mice.

Spending time together became less desirable as space became more limited. If I couldn’t contort my body to fit inside two square feet of floor space, then I was out of luck. Watching television comfortably was out of the question with my feet in the air and my neck contorted at an uncomfortable angle against the corner made from the edge of his bed and the front of his bureau.

He was too cheap to take me out to dinner at restaurants and forbade me from paying for dinner either. He was dirty and cheap. He called it frugal. That meant our options were severely stunted. Fortunately, I stopped caring.

Finally, like all good things, and all bad things, our relationship came to an end. I am confident that his hoarding did not.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 165

Published by

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
9291 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My husband didn’t come home

My husband and I were both unhappily married. Although it’s very easy for me to demonize him, I realize now that he was just as miserable as I was albeit for very different reasons.

Read full story
204 comments

My mother fought back against the neighborhood bully and won

Bullying isn’t new. Just ask my mother. Back in 1953, when she and her younger sister were in elementary school, there was a neighborhood boy who made their lives miserable. They avoided him whenever they could, which was no easy feat since he lived a stone’s throw away and they attended the same public school. My mother and her sister often cut through a nearby park to avoid walking past his house, where he regularly stood on the sidewalk to taunt schoolmates, neighbors and other passersby.

Read full story
242 comments

My ex-husband tried to keep my engagement ring

There was only one problem: I paid for it, and I wasn't about to let him have it. My mother-in-law invited my husband on a family vacation to Florida. It would be him, his mother, her husband, and my sister-in-law. I wasn’t invited.

Read full story
78 comments

My ex-boyfriend reads my Facebook posts

I hope he hasn't been following my blog. I suffer from paranoia. That’s nothing new. I think it started when my ex-husband began following me home from work at night and tried to run me off the road in his royal blue sports car with the multicolored racing stripes painted down the sides. I definitely think everyone is out to get me all the time — not my ex-husband. He’s dead — but I have plenty of other potential stalkers.

Read full story
3 comments

Cheating on my husband didn’t make me a bad person

But it did make me a bad wife. I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front. On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.

Read full story
327 comments

I don’t blame the dog that bit me: I blame my ex-boyfriend

A pit bull bit me in the face; it wasn't his fault. A pit bull bit me in the face a few years ago. The dog’s teeth left a row of shallow punctures across my nose and one check. To my surprise, the encounter didn’t leave me with any scars, although I had ugly scabs that turned into discolored spots and took a very long time to fade.

Read full story
2 comments

As a child, I thought it was normal to look through the neighbors’ windows with binoculars

I learned to be a voyeur from my mother. My mother considers herself a people-watcher. She loves to observe people in their natural habitat: grocery store parking lots, lemonade stands, behind the open windows of their second-floor apartments…

Read full story
77 comments

My husband went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without me

Years ago, when I was still an unfortunate newlywed, I scrimped and saved my hard-earned dollars to help my husband purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. One of the many kind ways he repaid me for my financial sacrifice was by going to Sturgis without me.

Read full story
108 comments

I admitted to snooping in my boyfriend's closet

This is how it happened, and this is what I found. I was lying on the floor of my boyfriend’s bedroom watching Judge Judy, and he was taking a shower in the next room. Although I had his bedroom all to myself for the next half an hour, at a bare minimum, snooping was the furthest thing from my mind.

Read full story
5 comments

To the little boy we found playing video games in our basement

My mother and I are still trying to figure out how you got there. It was the summer before I started kindergarten when a little boy appeared in the basement of the house where I lived with my parents. I didn’t know him because I was only four years old, and I didn’t know anyone.

Read full story
6 comments

I wouldn't even recognize my own ex-boyfriend if I saw him picking up a pizza

What not to do when you’re trapped in a small space with your ex and a pizza. A woman walks into a pizzeria… and that woman was me. My father ordered a pizza. To be more specific, my father asked me to order a pizza. Since he’s eighty-two, unvaccinated, and doesn’t have a driver’s license any more because of a movement disorder, I picked up the pizza for him. It had olives, pepperoni, and anchovies on it. It’s difficult to find a pizzeria around here that offers anchovies.

Read full story

No one gets my love without earning it, not even family

We’ve all experienced one or more of these warning signs of toxic family relationships. Sometimes you have to put up with family members who just don’t get it, and sometimes you’re the one who doesn’t get it. Either way, when your relationship with your family is toxic, things can be difficult. In this blog post, I will discuss eleven signs that may show your relationship with your family is toxic.

Read full story

Falling in love has no age restrictions

Don't wait until you're in a relationship to enjoy life. Falling in love is an amazing feeling at any age. It doesn’t matter whether you are young, old, or, as Leonard Cohen sang in the song Suzanne, “almost young.”

Read full story
1 comments

My grandmother told me she was beautiful: I believed her

"The most beautiful flower in my father’s garden," she called herself, and then I saw the picture. A beautiful woman wears a floppy hat in a black and white photograph.Photo by Rachael Crowe on Unsplash.

Read full story
5 comments

My boyfriend said my cousin was hotter than me

But he chose me because ‘things could never work out with a girl like that’. Two women wearing similar dresses pose side by side.Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash. When I was a high school senior, I dated a boy who used to be a varsity football player. He was over six feet tall, and muscular, with ice-blue eyes and blond hair.

Read full story

My mother wore wooden flip-flops year-round even in the snow

Her hands and feet were made for working and walking, not to be pampered or coddled. Beautiful feet with blue nail polish half hidden in the sand.Photo by Juja Han on Unsplash. Writing about ugly feet was my mother’s idea. So it’s only fitting that I should start with my mother’s feet. My mother has ugly feet. She has rough spots, and tough spots, calluses, and wretched thick toenails that no amount of sanding and filing will abate. I know because I’ve tried.

Read full story

A strange man passed me a note at the bus stop

I wouldn’t recommend it, but it’s one way to find a date: Or is it?. A woman waits for the city bus on a public bench.Photo by Jeet Mahetalia on Unsplash. A stranger once handed me a note and asked me out on a date. The note was charming in its hopeful innocence; there is no other way to describe it. I thought about calling the number. I truly did, but I didn’t do it.

Read full story
28 comments

When your husband finally comes home in the morning

If it happens once, it’s an exception; if it happens twice, it’s a habit. A woman stands in front of red curtains and looks at the camera.Photo by Luke Southern on Unsplash.

Read full story
104 comments

The police officer said, 'We just want to take you out for a cup of coffee'

I was 14 years old and scared to death. Close up photo of a fresh-faced teen girl.Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels. I grew up in a bad neighborhood, but I was lucky. My best friend lived one block away from the house I shared with my parents and my older brother. So I was rarely alone.

Read full story
202 comments

A coworker said, 'Leave your husband'

If your husband beats you, leave him or shut up. A couple holds hands and walks through a field.Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. I was married to an abusive man, and everyone knew about it. Most people didn’t find out because they saw the abuse for themselves. They found out because I wouldn’t stop talking about it.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy