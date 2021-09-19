I tossed the kitchen trash out the window because my husband didn't take it outside

Tracey Folly

Taking out the trash is the responsibility of anyone who lives in the household.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkM7i_0Xzusp1i00
A woman leans out of her window on a sunny day.Photo by BRUNO EMMANUELLE on Unsplash

One hot summer day when my husband refused to take out the trash yet again, I opened the window to our third-floor apartment and tossed it to the ground below. At least that’s what I tried to do. The garbage had other ideas.

The first bag struck the roof of the porch two floors down. When the cheap plastic bag struck the rough shingles, it burst open. Used coffee filters, dirty personal hygiene products, and a forest of wet paper towels clung to the roof shingles.

A surprisingly small amount of trash actually made it to the pavement. Most of it clung to the sloping porch roof, mocking me. To make matters worse, it was raining.

I eyed the remaining bags of trash in the kitchen. One down. Two to go. “Here goes nothing,” I thought.

It was not my finest moment. The second and third bags fared no better than the first. There was trash everywhere, especially on the roof of the porch. I didn’t have a long enough stick or broom handle to fix my error in judgment.

It would take weeks for wind and rain to bring the rest of the garbage to the ground where it could be swept up. Did I actually sweep it up myself? I don’t remember. Probably not.

A little background.

When my husband and I first started dating, he lived with his father and his stepmother. He had lived with his mother and his stepfather after his parents’ divorce, but his mother couldn’t handle him. So she sent him to his father’s house out of desperation.

Two years after he moved into his father’s house, he got into a fight with his stepmother over taking out the garbage.

Taking out the garbage was one of his chores. It was his responsibility, and he had taken to neglecting it.

Their fighting about the garbage became so bad that he once arrived home from work to find the contents of the trash can dumped in his bed. He simply brushed the banana peels, eggshells, and coffee grounds onto the floor and went to sleep.

The following day, he and his stepmother got into their biggest argument yet. She threw him out of the house, and his father didn’t even stick up for him.

Perhaps he had neglected his garbage duties, but ejecting him from the house without his coat in the dead of winter seemed a little harsh.

And then there was me.

In the meantime, I lived home with my parents and didn’t have to take the trash out at all. My mother always handled it. She did everything around the house, and I do mean everything.

My father was a workaholic who was never home, and my mother ran the show singlehandedly without complaint. Cooking, cleaning, laundry, and chauffering the kids to school, playdates, and afterschool jobs were all my mother’s responsibilities, and she did all of it with excellence.

My mother always made sure the household trash was brought out to the metal trash cans in the back yard before they overflowed or started to smell. Then she brought those same trash cans to the sidewalk on garbage day for the sanitation workers to empty.

Why didn’t I just do it myself?

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want it to be my husband’s responsibility. Maybe he didn’t like taking out the trash, but I didn’t like taking out the trash either.

Besides, we lived on the third floor of a three-family house, and the last set of stairs that led to our tiny apartment was steep. I’d carried air conditioners and television sets up and down that set of stairs one laborious step at a time, but televisions and air conditioners didn’t need to be hauled to the third floor multiple times a week.

The garbage, on the other hand, needed to be taken out, preferably every day.

It was a long walk down steep stairs with a dripping overstuffed bag of trash, and I didn’t want to do it. Obviously, I’d done it before. That’s how I knew how inconvenient it was.

We didn’t even have a handrail for me to hold onto, and I was more than a little afraid of falling down the stairs with or without a trash bag in my hands.

My husband had no such fears. He bounded up and down those steep stairs with all the grace of a gazelle and the surefootedness of a mountain goat. He was just stubborn.

If I wanted him to take out the trash, then there was nothing more he wanted to do than leave the trash to fester in our tiny hot apartment. That’s how we ended up with three overstuffed trash bags piled into the corner of our kitchen in July.

Our previous apartment was on the ground floor of a huge apartment building in a three-building complex. Each building had a garbage dumpster in the rear parking lot, just outside the back door to the building, and it was still a hardship for us to take out the trash.

What I did wrong.

I shouldn’t have tried throwing the trash out the window. That was my first mistake.

Well, maybe my first mistake was getting married to someone who didn’t want to share in the responsibility of taking out the trash, or maybe my first mistake was getting married when I wasn’t responsible enough to take out the trash myself.

Is taking out the trash a man’s responsibility?

Absolutely not. Taking out the trash is not a man’s responsibility. Taking out the trash is not a woman’s responsibility. Taking out the trash is the responsibility of anyone who lives in the household. Gender has nothing to do with it.

I realize that now more than ever, and I always take out the garbage before it starts to smell because that’s what adults do, regardless of gender stereotypes or how much easier it would be to open a window and drop the trash outside.

