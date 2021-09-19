My husband almost drove us off the side of a cliff on our honeymoon

I was absolutely certain I was going to die on my honeymoon, and I’ve never been so happy to be wrong.

Without a backward glance, we drove away from the hotel where we spent our wedding night and didn’t stop until we reached our vacation destination. We had a busy time on our honeymoon, visiting tourist attractions and eating veal at fancy restaurants.

It seemed like every car and truck on the road had a bumper sticker that read, “This Car Climbed Mt. Washington.” We were newlyweds, and we were tourists; we wanted to climb Mount Washington in our vehicle, too.

It wasn’t until we decided to take our truck up Mt. Washington that things got ugly. My husband and I set out for Mount Washington without realizing exactly how dangerous that road actually was. It wouldn't take long before we found out.

We started up the mountain road in my husband’s pickup truck. Things started out great despite the warning sign at the bottom of the Mount Washington Auto Road: “If you have a fear of heights, you may not appreciate this driving experience.”

The scenery was amazing. It was almost possible to ignore the fact that the road was so narrow that passing a car coming down the mountain was a feat in itself.

We drove through clouds. It was magical right up until the moment my husband started drifting closer to the edge of the cliff because he was so carried away by the view.

“Watch the road,” I said.

“I am watching the road,” he replied.

“You’re not watching the road. You’re not even looking at the road.” I watched in horror as my husband swiveled his head to the left and to the right, taking in the magnificent views of mountains and valleys while hardly looking at the road ahead.

“You have to watch the road,” I insisted. My voice was growing louder and shriller, but I couldn’t help myself. “We’re going to drive off the side of the mountain.”

By some miracle, we made it to the top of Mount Washington. We visited the Base Lodge, the Douglas A. Philbrook Red Barn Museum, and the café.

I was sorry when it was time to leave because I had no idea whether my husband would refuse to pay attention to the road just to spite me, and I was right. Not only that but the brakes on the truck overheated on the way down, forcing us to stop at each and every turn-out while we waited for the brakes to cool.

When we were less than halfway down the mountain, an employee started following us. At one of the turn-outs, he explained that we were the last vehicle to leave the summit, and he would be locking the access gate as soon as we made it to the bottom safely.

Now, I had to deal with the stress and the pressure of being followed, overheating brakes that never really cooled no matter how many times we pulled over, and my husband’s insistence that he could look over the edge of the cliff without accidentally driving the truck off it, which turned out to be correct since we did make it back alive.

He drove his pickup truck along the terrifyingly narrow road that wound around the mountain. It was scenic, but it was scary. The tires of his truck seemed to be mere inches from the edge of the cliff as I looked around with horror.

Under the best of circumstances, I would have been panic-stricken on that road. These were not the best of circumstances. My husband was equal parts fearless and careless. I watched with horror as he took his eyes off the road to look at cliffs and clouds. We drifted dangerously closer to the edge of a road that had no guardrails, only the threat of death.

“Watch the road,” I said after one too many close calls. “Watch the road.” As it turned out, that was the wrong thing to say.

My husband didn’t take kindly to being told what to do. He responded by watching the road even less than before, swiveling his head in ways that let me know that he was most assuredly not watching the road. To spice things up, he drove closer and closer to a sheer drop off that we could not have survived, and he did so while shouting at the top of his lungs.

To this day, I do not know how we escaped death. At some points, it was only an inch away.

Obviously, we made it to the top of the mountain. It was cold up there. We had coffee and browsed the gift shop. We bought souvenirs, including that bumper sticker. We saw snow in September. We made it back to the bottom of the mountain.

The trip down was made worse than the trip up thanks to the brakes of the truck overheating, which made it necessary to pull over constantly in an attempt to let them cool. A bottle of water thrown onto the brake pads sizzled and evaporated. There was nothing to do except keep riding the brakes down the side of the terrifying mountain.

During the last stretch of our downward journey, an employee followed us in their car. We were the last vehicle of the day to leave the mountain, and we were probably taking too long. I know it felt like forever.

Death by driving off the side of a mountain does happen in real life, even if it didn’t happen to me on my honeymoon. Just a few short years after my husband and I drove the dangerous and in disrepair Mount Washington Auto Road, a couple of my acquaintances died when they accidentally drove off a cliff in New Hampshire. They were young and engaged.

The last time I saw them alive, it seemed as if they had their entire lives ahead of them — and they did. Their entire lives just turned out to be a whole lot shorter than anyone had anticipated.

I do remain grateful that we didn’t pitch over the side of the mountain on our long-ago honeymoon. I genuinely believe it was a real possibility, and I’m happy to be alive.