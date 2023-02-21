A woman finds out her boyfriend has been cheating and has impregnated another woman also

The Lady has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for seven years and they share a three-year-old daughter. They started dating when she was in her first year of University, just after completing her Matric. The Lady was aware of her boyfriend's lifestyle, as he had never been employed and was solely focused on the hustle. This did not bother her as he provided financial support by ensuring she had bus fare and money for textbooks. However, the lady later secured a permanent job and purchased a car, becoming financially stable.

Photo by Gabriella

The lady discovered she was pregnant, and her boyfriend was a supportive partner throughout the pregnancy and after the birth of their daughter. However, he cheated on her and impregnated another woman. Despite the betrayal, the lady forgave him.

Recently, the lady was working from home and experienced a power outage, so she decided to work from her boyfriend's house. Upon arriving, her boyfriend seemed uncomfortable and declined incoming calls, citing a friend's desire to go to Jozi as his reason. However, a woman came knocking at the door, looking for her boyfriend. He left his girlfriend for two hours to accompany his side girlfriend and apologized later, which she forgave. Since that day, the lady has been planning to break up with him.

She has been gradually moving her things out of their shared home, and although her boyfriend believes they are happy together, the lady cannot stand having pleasurable activities with him and needs to be intoxicated to sleep with him. She does not see growth in the relationship, as her boyfriend is not talking about marriage, and their weekends are always predictable. The lady wants to buy a house, travel, and experience more, but her boyfriend is focused on scamming and engaging in illegal activities. As a result, she feels they are incompatible and not working towards the same goals.

The lady is focused on her career and personal growth, and she sees herself leaving the hood and buying her own house. She doesn't know whether she should stay in the relationship for the sake of their daughter.