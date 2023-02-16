Daughter left homeless and broke after toxic mother rents out their family home without warning

ToxicLove Confessions

A 27-year-old woman expressed her frustration about how toxic parents can be. She used to live with her mother and siblings and helped her financially. Her mother advised her to open retail store accounts so that she could purchase clothes for the siblings, promising to help with the monthly installments when she receives her provident fund from her workplace. However, she never fulfilled her promise, and when she got the money, she relocated to another province, taking all the furniture with her. The woman was left with huge debts and struggled to replace what her mother took. One day, her mother arrived with a stranger and demanded that she find another place to stay because she wanted to rent out the house. The woman was left homeless and broke, but she didn't hold a grudge against her mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGnxh_0kpdYaHb00
Photo byMaya

Last year, she lost her job, with the money she got after losing her job she asked her mother if she could build rooms at home to move back. Her mother agreed, and the woman hired people to start the project, but when she went to buy paint, she found that her mother had already rented out the rooms to strangers without her consent. The woman was devastated and felt defeated, having spent thousands building the rooms and paying off her debts. Despite all the troubles her mother had put her through, she never showed any remorse or helped her in any way. The woman concluded that her mother was toxic and needed to vent her frustrations.

Additional Information

It's clear from the story that the woman has experienced a lot of pain and hardship because of her mother's actions. Her mother's behavior towards her, including making her open retail store accounts, not paying her back as promised, and renting out her home without warning or permission, was unfair and unjust. The fact that the woman was left homeless and broke after her mother's actions is very concerning and unfortunate.

This story highlights the significant impact that toxic parents can have on their children's lives. It can be challenging to deal with the consequences of such parents, but it's crucial to remember that it's not the child's fault. It's important to seek support and surround oneself with positive people who can help to heal and move forward.

Please leave your opinions in the comments and a message of support to her, it would really help

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless# toxic mother# debts

Comments / 25

Published by

In here we share lover's stories to help them or advice them when they have complications and do not know what to do

California State
1K followers

More from ToxicLove Confessions

A woman finds out her boyfriend has been cheating and has impregnated another woman also

The Lady has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for seven years and they share a three-year-old daughter. They started dating when she was in her first year of University, just after completing her Matric. The Lady was aware of her boyfriend's lifestyle, as he had never been employed and was solely focused on the hustle. This did not bother her as he provided financial support by ensuring she had bus fare and money for textbooks. However, the lady later secured a permanent job and purchased a car, becoming financially stable.

Read full story
14 comments

A man finds himself in an undesirable situation after he accidentally hits the fiance

The protagonist of this story is a 30-year-old individual who has been living with their fiance for almost eight years. Together, they have two children. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when the protagonist was attacked by their fiance's friends in November of the previous year. In the heat of the moment, the protagonist accidentally hit their fiance, which further strained their relationship.

Read full story
21 comments

The woman becomes reluctant after marriage and neglects her business to rely on her man

After being married for 30 years to a 25-year-old wife and having one baby boy, a man's heart is bleeding, and he seeks advice. He recalls that during their first year of dating, while staying in separate areas, his wife was fine, active, and very clean. However, things started going south just after getting married. The man is the one working while his wife pursues her studies. Before getting married, his wife was running businesses that made her a lot of money. But after getting married, she abandoned her businesses, and her business accounts are now owing. Her business equipment is just rotting by the garage, and she spends most of her time sleeping, watching TV, and scrolling through social media.

Read full story
2 comments

Deep in love and in dilemma: woman contemplates telling husband about boyfriend's proposal to pay bride price

The woman was in a state of distress, feeling like she was losing her mind. She had been grappling with a difficult decision and was unsure of how to proceed. She needed to tell her husband that her younger boyfriend had offered to pay her bride price, but was unsure of how to approach the conversation.

Read full story
36 comments

The woman suffers from depression and eventually leaves her partner for another man after losing their baby

A man impregnated a woman who unfortunately lost their child shortly after birth. The woman had dark skin, while the man had light skin, resulting in their child having fair skin. The grandmother of the woman's other children made jokes about fair skin and encouraged the couple to have more children to break the dark skin genes.

Read full story

Devastated widow denied road accident compensation, faces paternity battle over late husband's child

The woman had been married to her husband under customary law, but they did not have any children together. Sadly, her husband had passed away in a car accident. She worked for a government department and had been waiting for the Road Accident Fund to compensate her since 2019. However, when she went to the offices in 2021 to check on the case, she was informed that she was not entitled to the funds as she did not have any children with the deceased, and she worked for the government.

Read full story
7 comments

A very supportive Man finds out that his girlfriend of two children does not intend to stop cheating on him

A 31 years old Man has a girlfriend who is 27 years old. They have two children together, and the Man is caring for them. Last year, this man noticed some flirting messages on his girlfriend’s phone. Even though his girlfriend deleted the messages, he confronted her about it and called the guy to stop flirting with her.

Read full story

After 16 years of marriage, a woman finds out that her husband is HIV-positive and has a child outside

A 33-year-old woman is seeking advice and legal help. She got married to her husband, who is 43 years old, when she was 20 years old, after meeting him at the age of 17. Despite being in a relationship for many years, the woman claims that she has been facing various issues in her marriage. She mentions that her husband was a Christian when they first met, but he was unfaithful and continued to cheat on her even after their marriage. She also alleges that he is a narcissist who financially abuses her and is disrespectful toward her.

Read full story
402 comments

A pregnant wife finds herself in a rough situation as her husband does not want to do anything to help her

A Woman recently got married, she is in her 20s and her husband is in his 30s. She is unemployed and her husband is working but doesn’t have his own place he still lives with his mother and two siblings but sleeps in the back room and she didn’t have a problem with all that. Before they got married her husband was a very caring and supportive person.

Read full story
118 comments

A 23-year-old Mother finds out about her partner's hidden child and secret past

A 23-year-old mother has been raising her 4-year-old son with his 37-year-old father, and the age difference has not been a significant issue for the couple. The mother learned that the father had twin girls who are now 16 years old, and their mother died just two weeks after giving birth to them when they first met. After a few months of dating, the mother became pregnant and discovered that the father was HIV-positive three months into her pregnancy.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy