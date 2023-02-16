Daughter left homeless and broke after toxic mother rents out their family home without warning

A 27-year-old woman expressed her frustration about how toxic parents can be. She used to live with her mother and siblings and helped her financially. Her mother advised her to open retail store accounts so that she could purchase clothes for the siblings, promising to help with the monthly installments when she receives her provident fund from her workplace. However, she never fulfilled her promise, and when she got the money, she relocated to another province, taking all the furniture with her. The woman was left with huge debts and struggled to replace what her mother took. One day, her mother arrived with a stranger and demanded that she find another place to stay because she wanted to rent out the house. The woman was left homeless and broke, but she didn't hold a grudge against her mother.

Photo by Maya

Last year, she lost her job, with the money she got after losing her job she asked her mother if she could build rooms at home to move back. Her mother agreed, and the woman hired people to start the project, but when she went to buy paint, she found that her mother had already rented out the rooms to strangers without her consent. The woman was devastated and felt defeated, having spent thousands building the rooms and paying off her debts. Despite all the troubles her mother had put her through, she never showed any remorse or helped her in any way. The woman concluded that her mother was toxic and needed to vent her frustrations.

It's clear from the story that the woman has experienced a lot of pain and hardship because of her mother's actions. Her mother's behavior towards her, including making her open retail store accounts, not paying her back as promised, and renting out her home without warning or permission, was unfair and unjust. The fact that the woman was left homeless and broke after her mother's actions is very concerning and unfortunate.

This story highlights the significant impact that toxic parents can have on their children's lives. It can be challenging to deal with the consequences of such parents, but it's crucial to remember that it's not the child's fault. It's important to seek support and surround oneself with positive people who can help to heal and move forward.

