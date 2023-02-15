A very supportive Man finds out that his girlfriend of two children does not intend to stop cheating on him

A 31 years old Man has a girlfriend who is 27 years old. They have two children together, and the Man is caring for them. Last year, this man noticed some flirting messages on his girlfriend’s phone. Even though his girlfriend deleted the messages, he confronted her about it and called the guy to stop flirting with her.

Photo by Eric

This year, he discovered that his girlfriend is flirting again, and she thinks he doesn’t know. The man doesn’t cheat on his girlfriend or flirt with other girls. He feels disappointed and disrespected and doesn’t tolerate cheating because he believes in true love. He is very supportive of his girlfriend and their children. This Man wonders what could be the reason behind his girlfriend’s behavior. He questions whether it is a problem with women or just his girlfriend’s habit from the past.

My Opinion

I feel like it is up to the Man to decide what is best for themselves and their children. He may want to consider whether this behavior is a dealbreaker for them and what actions they are willing to take if his girlfriend continues to behave in this manner. It’s important to remember that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and honesty in a relationship.

Please leave your opinion also, what choice do you think this Man should take considering that they have two kids together

Story 2

The woman, a 34-year-old mother of a beautiful daughter, met a man last year in June and exchanged numbers with him. They started dating after he would pick her up from work almost every day and drop her off at home. One day, he called her at her office and expressed his desire to introduce her to his mother, but the woman declined, citing that she was not dressed properly. Later on, she asked him if they could go to his place, but he always came up with excuses. Suspecting that he might be married, the woman broke up with him, but he begged her to take him back and explained that he could not take her to his house because his ex-wife got the house after their divorce.

The man then asked the woman to look for a place to rent, which she did. He moved in with her in July, promising to fetch her later, but he did not show up. Three days later, when she went to the house they had rented together, she found a woman and a baby there. The woman asked the other woman who she was, and she turned out to be the man’s wife, who was even in the process of moving out. The wife left, and the woman slept at the house that night. The man came in the morning and told her that the wife insisted on coming, but they had broken things off. The woman believed him and eventually moved in with him.

However, the man started exhibiting the behaviors that the wife had warned the woman about. He would make phone calls in the car and start cheating on her. Within two months of living together, the woman left him. He came and begged her in tears, and she forgave him and moved back. They have been dating for seven months now, but the woman does not trust him due to his constant lying. Whenever she feels like she has had enough of his lies, he would beg her to stay. One time, she even wanted to move out while he was at work, but he came back and begged her to stay.

The woman loves the man, but she does not trust him. She wonders if he will ever stop lying and is afraid of starting another relationship. She seeks help and guidance on what to do.