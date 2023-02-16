A pregnant wife finds herself in a rough situation as her husband does not want to do anything to help her

A Woman recently got married, she is in her 20s and her husband is in his 30s. She is unemployed and her husband is working but doesn’t have his own place he still lives with his mother and two siblings but sleeps in the back room and she didn’t have a problem with all that. Before they got married her husband was a very caring and supportive person.

He would do anything to keep her happy. She knows he loves her very much but since they got married and she moved to his home she feels like he has changed. Remember when they got married she was 8 months pregnant, so she had to do all the chores around cleaning and cooking and she didn’t mind doing them anyways because she could see his siblings are lazy and the mother was an old lady and she was chronic. On some days she would feel sick and tired and when her husband comes back from work she would ask him to cook because she would feel sick, he would refuse and say he was tired and they would go to bed on empty stomach even his own mother they wouldn’t care if she ate something or not.

She had to stand up and cook for the old lady and herself every day. The siblings and her husband got too comfortable but she was okay with it. Until she gave birth and now she has to stay in the bedroom with the baby for at least three months drinking coffee and porridge and the old lady is doing all that. She’s forgetful sometimes she would stay two to three hours with an empty stomach while the old lady is outside doing her garden and cleaning the yard, her problem now is that her husband doesn’t want to help her with anything.

She would ask him to cook at least for her to eat but as always he would mumble saying he was from work and he was tired. He doesn’t care even when she tells him she is hungry. He doesn’t want to help her with the child. He’d Ruther stay on his phone and play games. When she asks for toiletries or something he would say he doesn’t have money when he has just gotten married. She feels like he doesn’t care about her anymore.

Before they got married she saw a text on his phone from his friend saying “ don’t do that to the poor girl she’s still young to be a domestic worker” she now can’t stop thinking maybe he got married to her to use her to take care of him and his family. She passive herself as a very caring and patient person and she loves him. She thinks maybe she is overthinking everything because of the text she saw.

