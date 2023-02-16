A 23-year-old Mother finds out about her partner's hidden child and secret past

A 23-year-old mother has been raising her 4-year-old son with his 37-year-old father, and the age difference has not been a significant issue for the couple. The mother learned that the father had twin girls who are now 16 years old, and their mother died just two weeks after giving birth to them when they first met. After a few months of dating, the mother became pregnant and discovered that the father was HIV-positive three months into her pregnancy.

Although he had not disclosed his status, the mother found antiretroviral pills in his room and left them on the bed for him to see. He admitted to being HIV positive and suggested that he may have contracted the virus from her. Naively, the mother believed him and got tested at a clinic. Fortunately, the results came back negative, and she continued to take home tests every month until she gave birth to a healthy baby boy who was also HIV-negative.

Despite the father's undisclosed HIV status, the couple remained together, and the mother became pregnant again last year. They agreed that they could not afford another baby, so the mother had an abortion, which she has not yet healed from. Recently, the mother discovered that the father has another daughter who is 10 years old, which he had never mentioned to her.

The father's mother, who had been taking care of the twins, passed away recently, leaving him to take on more responsibilities. When the mother inquired about the father's additional child, he refused to discuss the matter and claimed that he had not yet healed from the situation.

The mother has decided to share her story and is seeking feedback from readers.