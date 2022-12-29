California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide

If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.

From San Francisco to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, we've scoured the state to find the best pizza joints that California has to offer.

Whether you're in the mood for a classic margherita, a creative artisanal pie, or something in between, there's a California pizzeria that's sure to satisfy your cravings. So come join us on a tour of California's top pizza restaurants and discover some new favorites along the way!

Nicolletti's Pizza:

Nicolletti's Pizza is a popular pizza restaurant chain located in California. They are known for their delicious, hand-tossed pizzas made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. They offer a variety of classic and specialty pizzas, as well as other Italian-inspired dishes such as pasta, salads, and sandwiches.

Nicolletti's also offers a selection of beer and wine to enjoy with your meal. In addition to their dine-in options, they offer take-out and delivery services for customers who prefer to enjoy their pizzas at home. Overall, Nicolletti's Pizza is a great choice for anyone looking for tasty and convenient pizza options in California.

Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill:

The Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill is a popular pizza restaurant located in California. In addition to their delicious pizzas, they also offer a wide range of beers brewed on site, as well as other tasty grill items such as burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

The Ruddy Duck is known for its cozy, family-friendly atmosphere, making it a great place to gather with friends and enjoy a tasty meal. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating options, so you can choose to dine al fresco during the warmer months.

In addition to their dine-in options, they also offer take-out and delivery services for customers who prefer to enjoy their pizzas at home. Overall, the Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill is a great choice for anyone looking for tasty pizza and craft beers in California.

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs:

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs is a popular pizza restaurant located in California. They are known for their delicious, hand-tossed pizzas made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. In addition to their pizzas, they also offer a variety of delicious subs, salads, and sides.

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs is a family-owned and operated business, and they are dedicated to providing their customers with friendly, personalized service. They offer dine-in, take-out, and delivery options, so you can enjoy their tasty pizzas and subs in the comfort of your own home.

Overall, Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs is a great choice for anyone looking for delicious, affordable pizzas and subs in California.

