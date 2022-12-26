5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland

Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.

In this blog post, we'll be highlighting five must-try burger restaurants in Cleveland that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Whether you're a local looking for new places to try or a visitor searching for the best burger spots in the city, this post is for you. Get ready to discover some of the best burgers that Cleveland has to offer.

Photo by Engin Akyurt/pexels

Bourbon Street Barrel Room:

Are you a fan of delicious burgers and fine bourbon? Look no further than The Bourbon Street Barrel Room in Cleveland's Warehouse District. This popular bar and restaurant is known for its extensive selection of bourbon and barrel-aged cocktails, as well as its mouthwatering burgers made with locally sourced beef. With a laid-back atmosphere and live music events, The Bourbon Street Barrel Room is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious meal and a drink or two.

EDWINS Restaurant:

In addition to offering elegant French-inspired cuisine, EDWINS also has a delicious burger on its menu that is not to be missed. Made with locally sourced beef and topped with house-made pickles, special sauce, and cheddar cheese, the EDWINS burger is a true masterpiece.

Butcher and the Brewer:

Butcher and the Brewer is a gastropub that prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and offering an extensive selection of craft beers. In addition to its tasty selection of beers, Butcher and the Brewer also serves up some of the best burgers in Cleveland. Made with locally sourced beef and topped with a variety of unique and flavorful ingredients, these burgers are sure to satisfy.

L'Albatros Brasserie + Bar:

L'Albatros Brasserie + Bar is a sophisticated and stylish restaurant that serves up French-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails. In addition to its elegant dishes, L'Albatros also has a delicious burger on its menu that is not to be missed. Made with locally sourced beef and topped with caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, and Dijon mustard, the L'Albatros burger is a true masterpiece.

The Rowley Inn:

The Rowley Inn is a cozy and charming bar and restaurant that serves up delicious comfort food and craft beers. In addition to its tasty pub grub, The Rowley Inn also has a mouthwatering burger on its menu that is not to be missed. Made with locally sourced beef and topped with a variety of unique and flavorful ingredients, this burger is sure to satisfy.