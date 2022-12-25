4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022

Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.

Photo by Chan Walrus/pexels

Spago Beverly Hills:

One option for a luxurious and memorable Christmas dining experience is Wolfgang Puck's Spago Beverly Hills. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, this iconic restaurant is known for its modern California cuisine and celebrity clientele. On Christmas Day, Spago offers a special three-course holiday menu featuring dishes such as roast turkey with all the trimmings, prime rib, and panettone bread pudding. The restaurant also boasts a chic and elegant atmosphere, making it a perfect choice for a sophisticated holiday celebration.

The Griddle Cafe:

For a more laid-back and casual atmosphere, consider checking out some of the many trendy and lively brunch spots in Los Angeles. The Griddle Cafe in Los Feliz is a popular choice for its over-the-top pancake creations and hearty breakfast dishes. On Christmas Day, the Griddle Cafe offers a special holiday brunch menu featuring dishes such as cranberry orange French toast and slow-roasted prime rib.

Lawry's The Prime Rib:

For a more traditional Christmas dinner experience, there are several restaurants in Los Angeles that offer classic holiday dishes such as roast turkey, ham, and roast beef. Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills is a classic choice for its high-quality prime rib and festive atmosphere. The restaurant offers a special Christmas Day dinner menu featuring prime rib, turkey, and all the trimmings, as well as a selection of signature prime rib cuts.

Venice Beach:

Another option for a traditional Christmas dinner is the Tasting Kitchen in Venice Beach. This popular spot offers a farm-to-table dining experience with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. On Christmas Day, the Tasting Kitchen offers a special holiday menu featuring dishes such as roast turkey with chestnut stuffing and braised short ribs. The restaurant's cozy and rustic atmosphere adds to the festive feeling of the holiday season.

Overall, there are many excellent restaurants in Los Angeles to choose from for a festive and memorable Christmas celebration. Whether you're looking for a high-end fine dining experience, a casual and laid-back brunch, or a traditional holiday dinner, there is something for every taste and budget in this diverse and vibrant city.