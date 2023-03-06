Broderick McGee the Maestro 2023

Tyler, TX

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Liberty Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, who's Minister of Music in Broderick McGee won the Church Choir of the year, at the 25TH Annual - Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards in Houston Texas - at the Marriott South Houston at Hobby Airport 9100 Gulf Freeway - February 16, 2023, to February 19, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxpq3_0l8rt0sE00
Left to Right: Milton Wallace and Broderick McGeePhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

Also, in breaking news - Broderick McGee the Maestro won the Gospel Musician of the Year Award.

About the Awards: For 25 years, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards (TGMEA), founded by Pastor Larry Davies has been one of the top gospel award shows in the country. It was his desire then, as it still is today, to reward independent artists for the excellence they have shown through their ministry.

Prior to starting TGMEA in 1998, Pastor Davies assisted with a similar event called the Texas Gospel Music Awards. It was very similar to the TGMA, however, with the hiring of a camera crew, and renting of an elaborate Downtown Houston hotel space, it required a much bigger operating budget. Unfortunately, after several attempts over a 3-year period of time, the Founder of the TGMA decided to end the ceremony. Pastor Davies sized up TGMA and made some changes. The results were a significant increase in attendance over the 2-day period.

For 24 years, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards (TGMEA), founded by Pastor Larry Davies.Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Broderick McGee was born and raised in Tyler and attended public schools in the Tyler Independent School District. Upon graduating from John Tyler High School (class of 88), he received his associate degree from Tyler Junior College, a bachelor's degree in business administration from Le Tourneau University, and a master’s degree in human resource management from Columbia Southern University.

Broderick has over twenty years of Human Resources experience including the telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Broderick holds a Professional in Human Resource Certification (PHR) from the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI), and a Certified Professional Certification (CP) from the Society for Human Resources Management.

Broderick currently serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Special Health Resources. He also serves as Councilmember for Tyler City Council representing District 2.

Broderick served as the founding President of the Rose City SHRM Chapter and currently serves on the board of Meals on Wheels East Texas. He is also a graduate of Leadership Tyler Core Class 27.

Broderick serves at the New Life Community Church and Liberty Baptist Church as the Minister of Music.

Broderick’s hobbies include fishing, attending car shows in his 1957 Chevy Truck, traveling, and hanging out with his friends and family.

