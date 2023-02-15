Amy H. Schwartz, PharmD, BCPS, has been selected as the new dean of The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, effective March 2023.

“We were fortunate to have had a large and diverse selection of candidates to consider for the dean’s position,” President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, said. “Dr. Schwartz impressed us with a depth of knowledge throughout her 30 years of experience as a pharmacist, and I am very pleased that she has accepted the role to lead our faculty and educate our students.”

Dean Announced for the Fisch College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas at Tyler

A board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist, Schwartz is known for her extensive experience in pharmacy and higher education. She has had recent publications in Pharmacotherapy, American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and American Medical Association Journal of Ethics.

She currently serves as an associate dean at the University of South Florida College of Pharmacy. Previously, she served as the director of professional development at Creighton University, assistant dean for clinical programs at Roseman University of Health Sciences and director of the cooperative pharmacy program at UT Rio Grande Valley.

“Dr. Schwartz has a depth of experience—not only in education and pharmacy, but also a familiarity with the UT System. We’re beyond excited to have such a well-qualified pharmacist and educator in this position,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, UT Tyler executive vice president for health affairs.

Schwartz obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a PharmD from UT Austin. She has research interests in professionalization, clinical service effectiveness (ECHO), interprofessional education, scholarship of teaching and learning, digital health, and augmented and virtual reality in teaching.

“I am excited, yet humbled and honored, to begin my journey with the Fisch College of Pharmacy,” said Dr. Schwartz. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and students to ensure East Texas continues to have access to outstanding pharmacists.”

Students interested in studying pharmacy at UT Tyler can attend the Pharmacy Open House on Feb. 23 from 4:30-7pm. The event will provide an opportunity to tour the facility and find out about next steps in the application process. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. RSVP at uttyler.edu/pharmopenhouse/.

The Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy was launched in fall 2015. Its mission is to advance public health and wellness in East Texas and beyond through innovation and collaboration in pharmacy education, scholarship and advocacy. For more information, visit uttyler.edu/pharmacy/.

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

