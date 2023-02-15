Tyler, TX

Dean Announced for the Fisch College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas at Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas

Amy H. Schwartz, PharmD, BCPS, has been selected as the new dean of The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, effective March 2023.

“We were fortunate to have had a large and diverse selection of candidates to consider for the dean’s position,” President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, said. “Dr. Schwartz impressed us with a depth of knowledge throughout her 30 years of experience as a pharmacist, and I am very pleased that she has accepted the role to lead our faculty and educate our students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6i1w_0koS85O000
Dean Announced for the Fisch College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas at TylerPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

A board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist, Schwartz is known for her extensive experience in pharmacy and higher education. She has had recent publications in Pharmacotherapy, American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and American Medical Association Journal of Ethics.

She currently serves as an associate dean at the University of South Florida College of Pharmacy. Previously, she served as the director of professional development at Creighton University, assistant dean for clinical programs at Roseman University of Health Sciences and director of the cooperative pharmacy program at UT Rio Grande Valley.

“Dr. Schwartz has a depth of experience—not only in education and pharmacy, but also a familiarity with the UT System. We’re beyond excited to have such a well-qualified pharmacist and educator in this position,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, UT Tyler executive vice president for health affairs.

Schwartz obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a PharmD from UT Austin. She has research interests in professionalization, clinical service effectiveness (ECHO), interprofessional education, scholarship of teaching and learning, digital health, and augmented and virtual reality in teaching.

“I am excited, yet humbled and honored, to begin my journey with the Fisch College of Pharmacy,” said Dr. Schwartz. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and students to ensure East Texas continues to have access to outstanding pharmacists.”

Students interested in studying pharmacy at UT Tyler can attend the Pharmacy Open House on Feb. 23 from 4:30-7pm. The event will provide an opportunity to tour the facility and find out about next steps in the application process. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. RSVP at uttyler.edu/pharmopenhouse/.

The Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy was launched in fall 2015. Its mission is to advance public health and wellness in East Texas and beyond through innovation and collaboration in pharmacy education, scholarship and advocacy. For more information, visit uttyler.edu/pharmacy/.

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Smith County, TX

Welcome aboard Smith County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable, Sabrina Rodgers

Tour Tyler Texas - written by Constable Joplin is your Smith County Precinct 4 Constable. Today Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Sabrina Rodgers was sworn in today by 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson. Deputy Rodgers comes to Precinct 4 with a vast amount of experience. Deputy Rodgers has served in the United States Army for nearly 20 years and continues to serve her Country as a Sergeant in the US Army. Deputy Rodgers began her law enforcement career in the Colorado State Patrol and served as a Trooper for 3 years. Deputy Rodgers and her family moved to Texas, where she furthered her law enforcement career by becoming a Deputy for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Where she has served impeccably in the sheriff’s office patrol division for the last 2 years. Deputy Rodgers has a true servant's heart and has exemplified what a true public servant is within the community. She is the epitome of what community policing should be.

Read full story
Houston, TX

25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is this weekend in Houston, Texas

Written by Milton Wallace visiting writ at the Texas African American Museum. Organizers of top gospel award show, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, will host the 25thedition of the event in February 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Smith County, TX

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin and the County Department Heads recently toured the American Freedom Museum

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Billy O’Quinn is the speaker at second annual gala of the Texas African American Museum slated for this Saturday

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Rose in a Water Glass Globe Aquarium makes the ultimate Valentine's Day gift

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas Congratulates President Henry Bell of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on 34 years of service

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Special Thanks to Mr. Milton D. Wallace of Chandler Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa Williams

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
4 comments
Garden Valley, TX

Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDay

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A Campbell never quits

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by iamtylercampbell website.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Congratulations Rico/Shannel (CoNelly) and Mario Willis on winning the business of the year in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Texas Hot Link Festival 2023 is set for April 29 in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red Cross

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by, Rena Witherspoon, Regional Sickle Cell Account Manager, Biomedical Services, American Red Cross, North Texas Region.

Read full story
Mineola, TX

Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie Foster

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art Galley

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Sanford, FL

Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments

Dr. Scott M. Lieberman reflect back over 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas

Written by Dr. Scott M. Lieberman Facebook post. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew over our homes here in East Texas. A day which obviously changed many of our lives, and clearly my own. Our national space program is finally getting back on track, but the families who lost loved ones, will never fully recover from this. -Scott M. Lieberman.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy