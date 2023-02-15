25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is this weekend in Houston, Texas

Written by Milton Wallace visiting writ at the Texas African American Museum.
25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards
Organizers of top gospel award show, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, will host the 25th edition of the event in February 2023
The team at the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, led by the passionate Pastor Larry Davies, has announced the schedule and venue for the forthcoming 25th edition of the annual event. The ballot award ceremony will be held at Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel from February 16 to 19, 2023, featuring fun and exciting activities, including performances from some of the talented artists across the nation.
There will be two categories of honorees at this event. The first is the Living Legends Award. The Living Legend Award is awarded to a man or a woman who has been in the gospel music industry over 40 years who has demonstrated progressive leadership in his or her perspective area of gospel music. His or her body of work has withstood the test of time and made a positive impact on the industry.
The second is the Trail Blazer Award. The Trail Blazer Award is awarded to a man or woman who has taken the lead in his or her perspective gospel music area and created opportunities for others to grow and excel as well. They may not be in the spotlight, but you are to see their handywork all over the finished products.
The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards are honored to recognize the following individuals:
Living Legends
Mr. Donald Ray Edwards - Houston, Texas.
Mr. George Faber - Tyler, Texas
Dr. Quincy Fielding - Los Angeles, California
Dr. Susie Jones - Los Angeles, California
Mrs. Treva Jones - Houston, Texas
Mr. Leon Lewis - Houston, Texas
Dr. Joyce Logan - Los Angeles, California
Mr. K. D. Logan - Corpus Christi, Texas
Mrs. Betty Hawkins McDuffie - Monroe, Louisiana
McNeil Sisters - San Antonio, Texas
Roberson Brothers - Los Angeles, California
Pastor E. J. Tyson - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Lady Victory Latonya Watson - Dallas, Texas
Mr. J.J. Williams - Houston, Texas
Trail Blazers
Mr. Richard Blue - Dallas, Texas
Mr. Gregory Daniels - Richmond, Texas
Evangelist James Henderson - Dallas, Texas
Mr. Jorad Holmes - Bradenton, Florida
Ms. Natasha Marie - Houston, Texas
Dr. Janice Peterson Townsend - Houston, Texas
Ms. Amber Shaw - Houston, Texas
Mr. Quinten Simon - Houston, Texas
Minister. E.J. Strong - Houston, Texas
For more information, contact Milton Wallace at 940-368-4886
Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com
Comments / 1