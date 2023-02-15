Houston, TX

25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is this weekend in Houston, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Written by Milton Wallace visiting writ at the Texas African American Museum.

25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Organizers of top gospel award show, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, will host the 25th edition of the event in February 2023

The team at the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, led by the passionate Pastor Larry Davies, has announced the schedule and venue for the forthcoming 25th edition of the annual event. The ballot award ceremony will be held at Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel from February 16 to 19, 2023, featuring fun and exciting activities, including performances from some of the talented artists across the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIcJu_0knr0xnn00
Larry and Sharon DaviesPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

There will be two categories of honorees at this event. The first is the Living Legends Award. The Living Legend Award is awarded to a man or a woman who has been in the gospel music industry over 40 years who has demonstrated progressive leadership in his or her perspective area of gospel music. His or her body of work has withstood the test of time and made a positive impact on the industry. 

The second is the Trail Blazer Award. The Trail Blazer Award is awarded to a man or woman who has taken the lead in his or her perspective gospel music area and created opportunities for others to grow and excel as well. They may not be in the spotlight, but you are to see their handywork all over the finished products.

The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards are honored to recognize the following individuals:

          Living Legends                                                              

Mr. Donald Ray Edwards - Houston, Texas.

Mr. George Faber - Tyler, Texas                     

Dr. Quincy Fielding - Los Angeles, California       

Dr. Susie Jones - Los Angeles, California         

Mrs. Treva Jones - Houston, Texas                       

Mr. Leon Lewis - Houston, Texas                     

Dr. Joyce Logan - Los Angeles, California         

Mr. K. D. Logan - Corpus Christi, Texas           

Mrs. Betty Hawkins McDuffie - Monroe, Louisiana     

McNeil Sisters - San Antonio, Texas

Roberson Brothers - Los Angeles, California

Pastor E. J. Tyson - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Lady Victory Latonya Watson - Dallas, Texas

Mr. J.J. Williams - Houston, Texas

Trail Blazers

Mr. Richard Blue - Dallas, Texas

Mr. Gregory Daniels - Richmond, Texas

Evangelist James Henderson - Dallas, Texas

Mr. Jorad Holmes - Bradenton, Florida

Ms. Natasha Marie - Houston, Texas

Dr. Janice Peterson Townsend - Houston, Texas

Ms. Amber Shaw - Houston, Texas

Mr. Quinten Simon - Houston, Texas

Minister. E.J. Strong - Houston, Texas


For more information, contact Milton Wallace at 940-368-4886

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Smith County, TX

Welcome aboard Smith County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable, Sabrina Rodgers

Tour Tyler Texas - written by Constable Joplin is your Smith County Precinct 4 Constable. Today Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Sabrina Rodgers was sworn in today by 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson. Deputy Rodgers comes to Precinct 4 with a vast amount of experience. Deputy Rodgers has served in the United States Army for nearly 20 years and continues to serve her Country as a Sergeant in the US Army. Deputy Rodgers began her law enforcement career in the Colorado State Patrol and served as a Trooper for 3 years. Deputy Rodgers and her family moved to Texas, where she furthered her law enforcement career by becoming a Deputy for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Where she has served impeccably in the sheriff’s office patrol division for the last 2 years. Deputy Rodgers has a true servant's heart and has exemplified what a true public servant is within the community. She is the epitome of what community policing should be.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dean Announced for the Fisch College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas at Tyler

Amy H. Schwartz, PharmD, BCPS, has been selected as the new dean of The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, effective March 2023. “We were fortunate to have had a large and diverse selection of candidates to consider for the dean’s position,” President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, said. “Dr. Schwartz impressed us with a depth of knowledge throughout her 30 years of experience as a pharmacist, and I am very pleased that she has accepted the role to lead our faculty and educate our students.”

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin and the County Department Heads recently toured the American Freedom Museum

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Billy O’Quinn is the speaker at second annual gala of the Texas African American Museum slated for this Saturday

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Rose in a Water Glass Globe Aquarium makes the ultimate Valentine's Day gift

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas Congratulates President Henry Bell of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on 34 years of service

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Special Thanks to Mr. Milton D. Wallace of Chandler Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa Williams

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
4 comments
Garden Valley, TX

Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDay

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A Campbell never quits

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by iamtylercampbell website.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Congratulations Rico/Shannel (CoNelly) and Mario Willis on winning the business of the year in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Texas Hot Link Festival 2023 is set for April 29 in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red Cross

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by, Rena Witherspoon, Regional Sickle Cell Account Manager, Biomedical Services, American Red Cross, North Texas Region.

Read full story
Mineola, TX

Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie Foster

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art Galley

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Sanford, FL

Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments

Dr. Scott M. Lieberman reflect back over 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas

Written by Dr. Scott M. Lieberman Facebook post. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew over our homes here in East Texas. A day which obviously changed many of our lives, and clearly my own. Our national space program is finally getting back on track, but the families who lost loved ones, will never fully recover from this. -Scott M. Lieberman.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy