George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Special Thanks to Mr. Milton D. Wallace of Chandler Texas.

George Faber II, retired Tyler Independent School District Visual and Performing Arts Director, will be receiving the Living Legends Award at the 25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards in Houston, Texas on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

George Faber II Photo by Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Cynthia Creer Self Well deserved

Charles Hill Congratulations! God bless- The Hill Family!

George Faber II began his career in education after graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1982. For 35 years, he worked with young men and women in the Tyler ISD band and the visual and performing arts programs. He has also served as the Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Texas at Tyler.

During this time, he served and still serving as organist for Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. Since his retirement, George is serving as an Adjunct Professor at LeTourneau University and Tyler Jr. College.

Edith Burrell That's awesome! Congratulations! George played for our wedding 45 years ago.

Anita Faber and George Faber II www.tgmea.org. Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

The musical career of George A. Faber, II, leader and founder of Faber & Friends Band is rich, diverse and continues to evolve at every turn. From his first days of piano lessons and recitals in Kilgore, Texas, to performing with groups at Stephen F. Austin State University, to Lincoln Center in New York City, the Great Wall of China and beyond, George is well known and highly respected for his skills as a Keyboardist, Bass Player, Producer, Arranger and Innovative Arts Educator and his music has captivated audiences all over the world.

Anita Faber and George Faber II www.tgmea.org. Photo by Clarence Edmond Shackelford

The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards began in 1999 by founder, Pastor Larry Davies and his wife Sharon Davies. Their goal was to provide a platform to educate independent gospel artist and to recognize their excellence in the music industry. This year’s celebration will be held at the Houston Hobby Marriott South Hotel, 9100 - Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017.

The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is the longest running independent award show in the country. In the beginning, only artist in Texas were recognized but now it has expanded to national and international categories as well. The 2023 edition of TGMEA will feature 18 categories for Texas, 21 categories for the United States and 7 categories on the international scene.

The award show weekend will begin on Thursday, February 16 with an afternoon opening ceremony and evening event to pay a tribute to quartet music and the legends of the industry. Other activities for the event include a Morning Glory program and Power2Praise Educational Sessions to focus on the Business of the Music Industry, Artist Health and Wellness, Praise and Worship, Praise Dance and Mime Ministry,

Ministers of Music & Pastor Coordination, and Women of Excellence. There will also be a Media Luncheon to include a new artist showcase as well as the Founder’s Luncheon.

Winners will be announced at the award show on Thursday and Friday night and Saturday evening. Thursday and Friday’s show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday’s show begins at 6:00 p.m. Admission to each of these events is free and the public is invited. There will be an after-party Gospel Concert on Friday night (10:00 p.m.) featuring power-packed performances by Christian Rap Artist.

On Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. is the Red-Carpet event.

The final event on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. is Choir Mania. Choirs from around the county will be participating in this celebration. The public is invited.

For more info: For more information about the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards and to be a part of the initiative as a local or international sponsor as we as to provide media coverage, visit - www.tgmea.org - MILTON WALLACE <miltonwallace@sbcglobal.net> 940.368.4886

--------

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR Texas Academy - (CAR = Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™) - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initiative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director. Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, www.tgmea.org - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

NewsBreak article Sponsored by: LeRoy Francis Sr. DBA Community Funeral Home Tyler and Clarence Edmond Shackelford.