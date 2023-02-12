Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa Williams

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Tyler Chapter #6232

In an effort to eliminate discrimination in various communities, most especially those with colored individuals, our organization mobilizes the different resources available to us. We implement programs that focus on upholding fair treatment and equal rights for all people in a variety of aspects and areas.

On this past week Lisa Williams was elected as the President of the Tyler Chapter of the NAACP #6232. Lisa is also the President of Black Nurses Rock Tyler, Texas, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of Tyler, Texas, Leadership Tyler Class of 33, owner of Lisa Kay Birth Services, and is also CPR Instructor. 

Katrina Baxter - Praying for your success in your endeavors.

History of NAACP: Founded Feb. 12. 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. Its more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzNVg_0kkZ6Bx200
Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Ervin Jean Coleman - Congrats on your new leadership role

Mission: The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Merch - NAACP Tyler, Texas Branch - T-Shirt

Vision: The vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5LBY_0kkZ6Bx200
2023- 2024 Officers & Executive CommitteePhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Letter for the NAACP Tyler, Tx Branch President Lisa Williams on FaceBook

The following statement of objectives is found on the first page of the NAACP Constitution – the principal objectives of the Association shall be:

  • To ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all citizens
  • To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States
  • To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes
  • To seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights
  • To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination.
  • To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof and to take any other lawful action in furtherance of these objectives consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.

--------

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

  1. CAR Texas Academy - (CAR = Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™) - Stanley Cofer, program director
  2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.
  3. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director.
  4. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initiative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.
  5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director.
  6. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director.
  7. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director.
  8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County - Stanley Cofer, program director.

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://www.naacptylertx6232.org - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 4

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Dean Announced for the Fisch College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas at Tyler

Amy H. Schwartz, PharmD, BCPS, has been selected as the new dean of The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, effective March 2023. “We were fortunate to have had a large and diverse selection of candidates to consider for the dean’s position,” President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, said. “Dr. Schwartz impressed us with a depth of knowledge throughout her 30 years of experience as a pharmacist, and I am very pleased that she has accepted the role to lead our faculty and educate our students.”

Read full story
Houston, TX

25th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is this weekend in Houston, Texas

Written by Milton Wallace visiting writ at the Texas African American Museum. Organizers of top gospel award show, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, will host the 25thedition of the event in February 2023.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin and the County Department Heads recently toured the American Freedom Museum

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Billy O’Quinn is the speaker at second annual gala of the Texas African American Museum slated for this Saturday

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Rose in a Water Glass Globe Aquarium makes the ultimate Valentine's Day gift

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas Congratulates President Henry Bell of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on 34 years of service

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Special Thanks to Mr. Milton D. Wallace of Chandler Texas.

Read full story
3 comments
Garden Valley, TX

Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDay

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A Campbell never quits

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by iamtylercampbell website.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Congratulations Rico/Shannel (CoNelly) and Mario Willis on winning the business of the year in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Texas Hot Link Festival 2023 is set for April 29 in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red Cross

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by, Rena Witherspoon, Regional Sickle Cell Account Manager, Biomedical Services, American Red Cross, North Texas Region.

Read full story
Mineola, TX

Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie Foster

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art Galley

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Sanford, FL

Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments

Dr. Scott M. Lieberman reflect back over 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas

Written by Dr. Scott M. Lieberman Facebook post. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew over our homes here in East Texas. A day which obviously changed many of our lives, and clearly my own. Our national space program is finally getting back on track, but the families who lost loved ones, will never fully recover from this. -Scott M. Lieberman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot Talon

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. By MEGAN WILLIAMS/Staff Writer of the UT Tyler Talon.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy