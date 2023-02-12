Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa Williams

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Tyler Chapter #6232

In an effort to eliminate discrimination in various communities, most especially those with colored individuals, our organization mobilizes the different resources available to us. We implement programs that focus on upholding fair treatment and equal rights for all people in a variety of aspects and areas.

On this past week Lisa Williams was elected as the President of the Tyler Chapter of the NAACP #6232. Lisa is also the President of Black Nurses Rock Tyler, Texas, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of Tyler, Texas, Leadership Tyler Class of 33, owner of Lisa Kay Birth Services, and is also CPR Instructor.

Katrina Baxter - Praying for your success in your endeavors.

History of NAACP: Founded Feb. 12. 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. Its more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization.

Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Ervin Jean Coleman - Congrats on your new leadership role

Mission: The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Merch - NAACP Tyler, Texas Branch - T-Shirt

Vision: The vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.

2023- 2024 Officers & Executive Committee Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Letter for the NAACP Tyler, Tx Branch President Lisa Williams on FaceBook

The following statement of objectives is found on the first page of the NAACP Constitution – the principal objectives of the Association shall be:

To ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all citizens

To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States

To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes

To seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights

To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination.

To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof and to take any other lawful action in furtherance of these objectives consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.

--------

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR Texas Academy - (CAR = Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™) - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initiative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director. Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://www.naacptylertx6232.org - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com