Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDay

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Garden Valley Resort is the perfect escape from the busy world.

Historically the golf course has been the setting for some of businesses' most crucial conversations and deals. We offer an escape from technology to a much-needed place for uninterrupted conversations. Garden Valley Resort - 22049 FM Road 1995 - Lindale, Texas 75771.

Garden Valley Resort is conveniently located 20 minutes from Lindale and 1 hour from Dallas on I-20.

Golf Tyler Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Designed By a Golfer for Golfers

Designed by John Sanford, the Dogwood course at Garden Valley opened in 1992 and has been consistently rated as one of the top courses in East Texas. The course features Champion Bermuda greens, beautiful lakes, and tall pine trees and will allow you to test every aspect of your game.

Back Tees: 6,840 yards, 72.4/132

Middle Tees: 6,269 yards, 70.1/126

Front Tees: 5,532 yards, 72.5/130

The front nine of the Par 72 course is an excellent test of golf across a more open area of the property. Water comes into play on 5 of the 9 holes, with two par 3s and two par 5s. The back nine winds through the pine trees and around picturesque Lake Butler. Water comes into play on 7 of the 9 holes, with two par 3s and two par 5s, including the dramatic finishing hole with its green cradled by the lake on the right side. Ultimately, the entire course layout will have you focusing on the scenery as much as your next shot.

The Perfect 19th Hole.

Whether you've picked up a club or not, our restaurant and lounge are the perfect places to enjoy a cold beverage and some munchies. We have a fully staffed kitchen and bar to turn your simple round of golf into a dining experience.

Community Connection

Families benefit from an environment with community and business leaders of different industries and interests. Many youths have been given the opportunity on the course to interact and learn about scholarships, internships, and a way to get their foot in the door to a career.

A Variety of Activities

At Garden Valley Resort, we offer an experience for the entire family. From swimming, fishing, and golf to a leisurely walk around the course, you and your family can partake in the course life offered at Garden Valley.

---

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR Texas Academy - (CAR = Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™) - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initiative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director. Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://www.gardenvalleytx.com/ - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com