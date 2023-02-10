Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by iamtylercampbell website

Meet Tyler Campbell

Born October 26, 1986, in Houston, Texas, to Earl and Reuna Campbell. Tyler recalls life-changing words learned from his father at an early age, “A Campbell Never Quits.”

Meet Tyler Campbell Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

When confronted with life’s obstacles, these words provided strength and encouragement. Tyler received a football Scholarship to San Diego State University in 2005. While attending SDSU, he was a consistent scholar athlete and contributed mightily on the gridiron for the Aztecs.

The tides of life came rolling in during his junior year when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Yet and still “A Campbell Never Quits”, as a result Tyler became one of the first individuals to play division one college football with the disease. A story that provides inspiration to so many across the globe.

After graduating from SDSU in 2009, Tyler moved back to Austin and started working as a salesman for Earl Campbell Meat Products. As an employee he started out making $100 a week but relished learning the business from the ground up. Along the way he discovered his own unique sales style that has helped the business to grow in unprecedented territories. Tyler hungers after the thrill of fulfilling what most deem to be impossible. Today, Earl Campbell Meat Products is a top ten sausage company according to National IRI data in total pounds sold.

An entrepreneur in his own right, Tyler was awarded the honor of becoming an Ambassador for The National MS Society at the age of 24 in 2011. He has been traveling the country as a professional speaker ever since. Tyler excels at delivering messages centered around how to overcome adversities that present themselves in the business world. “My perspective on MS is different than most, for me it wasn’t a curse it was a gift. It gave me a platform to serve others. This disease reminds me that I am to give life everything that I have today. For I know that tomorrow I could lose the functioning of my limbs. It's that simple.

A Campbell Never Quits - #23 Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

I help people figure out what fuels them. Once you do that, a person's mindset quickly shifts to a state of being that adversity cannot penetrate.”

Tyler and his wife Shana reside in Austin, Texas with their three children.

-

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

CAR Texas Academy - (CAR = Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™) - Stanley Cofer, program director ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initiative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director. Learning Pavilion in Wood County ™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://iamtylercampbell.com - TourTylerTexas@gmail.com