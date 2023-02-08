Tyler, TX

Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing. She has an associate degree in Music, specializing in Voice from TJC. She has participated in gospel and R&B recordings. Gabriella is married to Andy F Davis III, and they have one daughter. Gabriella is a charter member of New Life Community Church in Tyler. She serves in the music and media ministry and is known as the "Church Lady" at NLCC. She also sings with the awesome "His Sound Ministries" directed by Dr. Marcus Scott. Crowns is her first theater production. She is grateful to be part of the amazing cast and gives special thanks to Pamela B. Erwin and Illeana "Illy" Kirven for this phenomenal opportunity. Blessings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHlRp_0kgGyKDZ00
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Playing this weekend (February 10-12) and next (February 16-19,) CROWNS is a beautiful musical you won't want to miss.

Come see Crowns! Some people you know will surprise you, make you laugh and cry. It’s live and moving. The life of our community brings life to the stage. We’re on the Battlefield and we’re Marching to Zion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bn7W9_0kgGyKDZ00
CrownsPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

About Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit we have 8 flagship programs:

  1. CAR - Coding Aeronautics Robotics Academy™ - Stanley Cofer, program director
  2. ENDS - Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.
  3. I Am Beautiful Movement™ - LaToyia S. Jordan, program director.
  4. Small and Minority Owned Businesses Initiative™ - Stanley Cofer, program director.
  5. TAAM - Texas African American Museum™ - Gloria Washington, program director.
  6. Tour Tyler Texas™ - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, program director.
  7. Veterans Services - LaRhonda Hamilton, program director.
  8. Learning Pavilion in Wood County - Stanley Cofer, program director.

The City of Tyler donated an old fire station which is 5,070 square feet and 1.8 acres which we use both as a community services center and the Texas African American Museum which is open to the public FREE of charge on Thursdays and Fridays 10A - 2P and also on Saturdays 10A - 4P. Last year a historical community church donated their church to use in Wood County. This year the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas donated use a 14-passager mini-bus for our Tour Tyler Texas program. Our board president Stanley Cofer and all four-board member oversee our program. Since 2016 we have been putting on annual festivals during the pandemic.

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, tylercivictheatre.com

