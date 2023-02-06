Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art Galley

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Adrienne Stine is an Abstract Expressionist, American Fine Artist based out of Texas whose focus is mainly large-scale oil paintings. Stine received her BFA, MA and MFA from the University of Texas at Tyler. She has participated, curated and led several community, education and mural projects throughout the East Texas Area. Stine boasts a portfolio of collections containing over 200 works. In Fall of 2022, Stine completed her MFA at UT Tyler. As a professional artist for over fifteen years, Stine continues to enhance her extensive collections portfolio while pursuing a career in the fine arts preservation industry.

Adrienne Stine - My goal is to create a visually indulgent space through abstraction of imagery creating an ambiguous and enigmatic environment for my viewers to explore. Abstracting is not only the mechanism used to attract my viewer, but it is also the method under which I open up dialogue between me and my viewer. My choice of subject matter is not necessarily based on the conceptual power of the object(s) but more on the interesting visual and physical form and how I can abstract that form to draw an emotional response from my viewers and enhance this response through abstraction. I use layered color and composition to create a fluid movement and weave organic patterns in and out of the painting to offer an experience of discovery for the viewer. Through this process I also create depth and three-dimensional illusions so that the viewer has a visceral reaction to something they can’t quite identify. I create spaces of altered reality in order to seduce my viewer in a visual experience that is both disorienting and captivating. Through this dialogue I establish a conversation with my viewer where I am able to direct them into a process of visual discovery.

There is a release of energy attached to the physical process of dreaming. This is a necessary and existent part of processing information and experience. However, dreams are still simply a combination of life experiences, images, fears, hopes and wishes. So, they are not fantasy, but a false visualization of a combination of several real things. I use my work to offer my viewer a place to experience this release. Abstraction, mark-making, and color are used to enhance the discovery process for my viewers, so they have the opportunity to interact with the work. Imagery is distorted in order to create a subjective setting and allow the viewer to draw their own visual conclusions. Through abstraction, I create a relation between the viewer and my work, one of intoxication and infatuation with something that can’t quite be named or understood.

AWARDS

2nd Place - University of Texas at Tyler Juried Student Exhibition 2022

ETCF Art Excellence Scholarship 2020-2021

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas Rising Star Arts in Education Award 2018-2019

Featured Artist of the Month - EGuide Magazine, Tyler, TX - March 2017

1st Place - University of Texas at Tyler Juried Exhibition 2014

University of Texas at Tyler Talent Scholarship Recipient 2012-2013

University of Texas at Tyler Presidential Scholarship Recipient 2007-2010

Presidential Scholarship Recipient for Mills College, Oakland, CA 2002-2003

