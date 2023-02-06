Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Trayvon Martin would be 28 today. Happy Heavenly Birthday King. Trayvon Martin Would Have Turned 28 Today. He had just celebrated his 17th birthday when George Zimmerman shot and killed him.

Today marks the day that Trayvon Benjamin Martin would have turned 28. Instead, he will perpetually be 17 years old, thanks to George Zimmerman, the Sanford, Florida, neighborhood watch captain who felt it was his duty to shoot and kill an unarmed Black teenager whose apparent crime was wearing a hoodie that made him “a suspicious person.” After nearly two months of no charges, Zimmerman was finally arrested. He was eventually acquitted, but Martin’s death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which describes itself as “a tactic to (re)build the Black liberation movement.”

On this day, we remember. On this day, we renew our vow to never forget.

Trayvon was a young dreamer who, like many young African American men throughout our nation’s history, led a life full of curiosity and possibility.

He played football, enjoyed music, and aspired to work in aviation after completing school. Trayvon Martin’s story reignited a nation’s fight for social justice, a fight that continues today, and well into our future.

Trayvon passed away when he was 17 years old. On the evening of February 26, he was walking alone from a convenience store to his father's fiancée's house in Sanford, Florida when a man who was a member of the local community watch thought he appeared "suspicious" and confronted him. There was an altercation between the two and the man fatally shot Trayvon in the chest. The man claimed that he was acting in self-defense, but this claim has never been officially confirmed as being true. He was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter but was ultimately acquitted in July 2013.

Trayvon was a kind, generous, and loving young man. He had played football since he was five and was an avid fan of sports video games. He also had a knack for assembling and repairing pocket bikes and dirt bikes. He was a junior at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School in north Miami-Dade at the time of his death and dreamed of going into aviation one day. He is greatly missed by all his friends and family.

Rest in peace, Trayvon!

