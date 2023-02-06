Sanford, FL

Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Trayvon Martin would be 28 today. Happy Heavenly Birthday King. Trayvon Martin Would Have Turned 28 Today. He had just celebrated his 17th birthday when George Zimmerman shot and killed him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEjn1_0kdYJ7Mz00
Trayvon Benjamin Martin (February 5, 1995 - February 26, 2012) Artwork Drawing and Word Puzzle by M1Y aka Clarence Edmond ShackelfordPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

Today marks the day that Trayvon Benjamin Martin would have turned 28. Instead, he will perpetually be 17 years old, thanks to George Zimmerman, the Sanford, Florida, neighborhood watch captain who felt it was his duty to shoot and kill an unarmed Black teenager whose apparent crime was wearing a hoodie that made him “a suspicious person.” After nearly two months of no charges, Zimmerman was finally arrested. He was eventually acquitted, but Martin’s death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which describes itself as “a tactic to (re)build the Black liberation movement.”

On this day, we remember. On this day, we renew our vow to never forget.

Trayvon was a young dreamer who, like many young African American men throughout our nation’s history, led a life full of curiosity and possibility.

He played football, enjoyed music, and aspired to work in aviation after completing school. Trayvon Martin’s story reignited a nation’s fight for social justice, a fight that continues today, and well into our future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Emg_0kdYJ7Mz00
L to R: Rev. J.L. Williams, Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, and Joakima Bircher.Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Trayvon passed away when he was 17 years old. On the evening of February 26, he was walking alone from a convenience store to his father's fiancée's house in Sanford, Florida when a man who was a member of the local community watch thought he appeared "suspicious" and confronted him. There was an altercation between the two and the man fatally shot Trayvon in the chest. The man claimed that he was acting in self-defense, but this claim has never been officially confirmed as being true. He was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter but was ultimately acquitted in July 2013.

Trayvon was a kind, generous, and loving young man. He had played football since he was five and was an avid fan of sports video games. He also had a knack for assembling and repairing pocket bikes and dirt bikes. He was a junior at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School in north Miami-Dade at the time of his death and dreamed of going into aviation one day. He is greatly missed by all his friends and family.

Rest in peace, Trayvon!

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org,
Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 3

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Pittsburg, TX

Congratulations Rico/Shannel (CoNelly) and Mario Willis on winning the business of the year in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Pittsburg, TX

Texas Hot Link Festival 2023 is set for April 29 in Pittsburg Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red Cross

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - Written by, Rena Witherspoon, Regional Sickle Cell Account Manager, Biomedical Services, American Red Cross, North Texas Region.

Read full story
Mineola, TX

Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie Foster

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art Galley

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story

Dr. Scott M. Lieberman reflect back over 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas

Written by Dr. Scott M. Lieberman Facebook post. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew over our homes here in East Texas. A day which obviously changed many of our lives, and clearly my own. Our national space program is finally getting back on track, but the families who lost loved ones, will never fully recover from this. -Scott M. Lieberman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot Talon

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. By MEGAN WILLIAMS/Staff Writer of the UT Tyler Talon.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe Balderas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith County

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy Johnson

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last year

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.*Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

There's Hope Chandler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The KC Current announced this morning that is has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Read full story
10 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy