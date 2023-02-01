Dr. Scott M. Lieberman reflect back over 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas

Written by Dr. Scott M. Lieberman

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew over our homes here in East Texas. A day which obviously changed many of our lives, and clearly my own. Our national space program is finally getting back on track, but the families who lost loved ones, will never fully recover from this. -Scott M. Lieberman

The loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia was a tragedy to our country in so many ways. While I am still sorry that "the photo" occurred, it was the beginning of my association with so many people in the news business too. This day also marks the 20th anniversary of my contributor status with the Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUE7F_0kZ4ggFR00
Scott M. LiebermanPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

While this was a tragic event, it brought so many wonderful people into our lives, and we made many great friendships that would not have happened otherwise. Some of those friendships put me in a position to help them with their heart problems and maybe avoid a bad cardiac event. So that at least some good has come from it. I truly appreciate all my friends at the Tyler Paper, media and at the Associated Press (AP) from all over the country and world for their mentorship, support, and friendship for these last 20 years.

I am truly grateful for much that has transpired, but I still grieve for how it began. Their sacrifice was important to all of us. The science and technology they were helping develop was aimed to improve life on Earth. I hope that we can reflect on these lives and use them to inspire our own. We can in many ways work to improve life on this rock, as as such, their loss will not be in vain.

Ad Astra per Aspera.

Anne McCrady:Your photo of Columbia will always be the visual image of my physical experience that terrible day. Mike and I were knocked to our knees in fear by the deep, endless rumble as we were walking our field in Henderson. I ran inside to hear TV reports of lost communication with the shuttle, and I breathlessly called NASA on the phone and reported an explosion in East Texas.
I know many people feel the same memory connection about that and others of your photographs. Thank you. ♡

