Tyler, TX

UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot Talon

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. By MEGAN WILLIAMS/Staff Writer of the UT Tyler Talon

Good job to my daughter Megan Williams for her article as a journalist for the Patriot Talon for The University of Texas at Tyler about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs U.S. Deficit.
We are hoping she gets the paid internship for the Schertz Newspaper as a journalist this summer. - Rasheeda Chester-Arterberry
The national debt ceiling, as the topic of discussion for the past two weeks, has raised eyebrows and confusion. These are from the misconceptions and nuances the national debt ceiling (or as it’s often called, “debt limit”) and deficit receive in discussion. - MEGAN WILLIAMS/Staff Writer of the UT Tyler Talon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muStz_0kYOJag400
MEGAN WILLIAMS/Staff WriterPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

To put it in perspective, when one searches the U.S. debt clock they are met with a nearly $32 trillion rapid debt increase. The debt represents the total outstanding amount of money borrowed to help pay national bills. 

Annually, when the government spends over than it takes in, that creates a deficit. A deficit is an “annual shortfall between the tax revenue that the government has to spend and its expenses,” said Professor Susan Doty, an Economics professor at UT Tyler. The annual deficit on the debt clock is the $ 1,567 trillion that was approved from the previous year by Congress. 

We automatically associate this debt increase with additional spending from the government.  However, once Congress votes to raise the debt ceiling, the increased borrowing pays for already-approved spending, not new spending. 

National Debt Ceiling

Established in 1917, the National Debt Ceiling was created by Congress as a legal “cap” of how much the Treasury could borrow. The debt ceiling is the cumulative total from past deficits and surpluses since its establishment. The debt ceiling as we know is steadily increasing by the second. Every second the total amount borrowed increases; we must consider the interest owed.

Interest is the cost of borrowing money. Every annual deficit adds to the total debt, which increases interest owed. The U.S. interest owed is at a whopping $523,622 billion, which is viewable on the debt clock. The three big bills, along with interest owed, include Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, and Defense/War. 

Who Owns the Debt?

What I have learned is that when the government runs a deficit, two sources of money are considered: internal and external. Using internal sources means to shuffle money within governmental accounts, such as borrowing from the Federal Reserve system or Social Security fund. External sources mean selling bonds to individual investors or foreign governments. The bond is expected to be paid back with interest from the government, so think of it as a loan.  

The two kinds of debt owned are intragovernmental and public. The federal reserve, social security and other government agencies own 22% of the debt. Individual investors, institutions and foreign governments own 78% of the debt.

<img src="https://i0.wp.com/thepatriottalon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Debt-vs-Deficit.jpeg?resize=489%2C280&ssl=1" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="Photo Courtesy of LinkedIn.com" data-credit="Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford" data-externalurl=""/>
Photo Courtesy of LinkedIn.comPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

When you think about that grand sum from the debt clock, that was from all approved spending made by Congress. If the government spends over for this year, we go into deficit, which adds to our substantial debt. When Congress adds a deficit, unfortunately it increases the debt ceiling. That is us spending over the budget, year after year, which creates a problem with bills that the government owes and has promised to pay. 

The Fiscal Ship Game

<img src="https://i0.wp.com/thepatriottalon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/fiscal-ship-logo.webp?resize=623%2C374&ssl=1" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="Photo Courtesy of The Fiscal Ship Game" data-credit="Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford" data-externalurl=""/>
Photo Courtesy of The Fiscal Ship GamePhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

If you want to challenge yourself with creating a balanced budget of tax and spending options over the course of an imaginary 25 years, check out The Fiscal Ship game. This game was created by the Hutchins Center at Brookings Institution and the Serious Games Initiative at the Woodrow Wilson Center. Remember that this game is not about decreasing the debt ceiling we incurred.

The game is challenging, but the goal of making good choices surrounding budget decisions — just like in real life– is achievable. 

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org,
Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com - https://thepatriottalon.com/2878/2023/01/30/news/u-s-debt-ceiling-vs-u-s-deficit/?fbclid=IwAR1IiFwwR2XHfPj4XYqxlIh9vkOrBgY-6N8LlQcChgsV-OZmH383a1UEnDg

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Sanford, FL

Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments

Dr. Scott M. Lieberman reflect back over 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas

Written by Dr. Scott M. Lieberman Facebook post. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew over our homes here in East Texas. A day which obviously changed many of our lives, and clearly my own. Our national space program is finally getting back on track, but the families who lost loved ones, will never fully recover from this. -Scott M. Lieberman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe Balderas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith County

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy Johnson

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last year

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.*Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

There's Hope Chandler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The KC Current announced this morning that is has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Read full story
10 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Deuce Vaughn an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Bijan Robinson an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Frank Harris an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy