Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe Balderas

Meet Mardi Gras court candidate Noe Balderas:

My name is Noe Balderas. I'm married to an incredible wife and I’m the father of a beautiful baby girl with a son on the way. I grew up in the small town of Whitehouse and at a young age I realized that the greatest quality a person can have been kindness.

With this newfound realization I decided I would find a way to help those in need, to be that light in the darkness, and to spread kindness to those who needed it the most. This belief and determination eventually led me to where I am today.

Currently I am the Emergency Services Case Manager at PATH and I spend my days doing everything I can to help those in need. I truly believe there is no greater feeling than seeing the smile and relief on a person's face who we were able to help. Being able to sit down one on one with our neighbors, to hear their stories and their struggles and offer a helping hand to pull them up is everything I could have asked for in a career.

These reasons are why this fundraiser is so important to me. With a little help from you, we here at PATH can continue to help our neighbors and to be that light in the darkness for those in need. Any donation is appreciated!

Meet our first Mardi Gras court candidate Noe Balderas

About PATH: East Texas is known for its beautiful natural surroundings and its generous Southern people. In 1984, Mrs. Gertrude Windsor had the vision to bring the Tyler community together to address the issues surrounding poverty in a collaborative way. She gathered congregational and civic leaders to create a local, private, nonprofit organization to facilitate that collaboration in a sustainable way; they called it People Attempting To Help (PATH). PATH began serving the hard-working families in need of East Texas in 1985 to provide kindness and relief in the midst of their struggles.

After 37 years, PATH continues to bridge the gap in our community between kind and generous people with abundant resources and our neighbors who are in need. PATH volunteers and staff live out their faith daily by serving over 20,000 people each year from Smith and surrounding counties with immediate and longer-term programs and services with a very personalized approach. For instance, every individual/family coming for immediate assistance has a private meeting with a Case Worker every time they visit.

The Case Workers are trained to listen and provide encouragement and information and potential resources needed by that family, whether the needed resource is available within PATH or elsewhere in the community. PATH’s Choice Food Pantry is the largest in the region and the Transitional Housing Program is unique for the area. About 120 families per day come to downtown Tyler to access these services, including an average of 10 new families each day!

PATH is a locally founded, locally funded, and locally governed social service agency with a wide range of programs and services, a strong history of community support, and a rare 4-star rating from the national rating agency, Charity Navigator. We seek to restore HOPE with a PERSONALIZED approach to EMPOWER our East Texas neighbors to THRIVE in our community. Everything we do is guided by the values we share:

RESPECT – All people have value and dignity and are deserving of the best possible opportunities.

CARING – We are sensitive and encouraging.

HONESTY – We trust each other, and we seek to earn the trust of others.

RESPONSIBILITY – We use our resources to serve a diverse community seeking the best possible opportunities for all.

CHANGE – We work to be proactive in response to a changing environment.

Much more information is available on this site, and we encourage you to check it out and send us your questions at info@PATHhelps.org. We would love to help you find a way to accomplish your goals and make your dream a reality as a part of #TeamPATH!

