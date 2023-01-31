Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy Johnson

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Meet Mardi Gras Court candidate TJ Johnson:

My name is Timothy (TJ) Johnson. I grew up in between the cities of Bullard and Tyler, Texas where I was able to learn and understand the various living cultures of our communities. Throughout my life, my passion has always been to help others and I’m blessed to be able to pursue that passion daily in my current position at Southside Bank.

Timothy Johnson Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Being financially stable unfortunately is not always inherited but being in my position I have the opportunity to make a difference in not only my customers financial lives, but also my team members, my family, and members of our community. My attempts to make a difference start by teaching financial literacy classes, volunteering for organizations for those in need, and just by giving my time to anyone who I encounter regardless of their background.

My purpose for participating in this event for PATH is to further grow the difference making in our community by raising funds for the moments that I am not able to be physically present. Though we would love to live in a world where money is not an issue, we must realize that without it a person’s growth is limited.

Fortunately, the support of PATH goes way beyond financial support by offering housing, food, and clothing assistance to those in need with the funds that are donated. Thank you for uniting with me to fulfil my passion to HELP and continuing to make the difference in our community.

TOGETHER we can. To vote for TJ: https://secure.givelively.org//donate/path-people-attempting-to-help/mardi-gras-2023/tj-johnson-0

About PATH: East Texas is known for its beautiful natural surroundings and its generous Southern people. In 1984, Mrs. Gertrude Windsor had the vision to bring the Tyler community together to address the issues surrounding poverty in a collaborative way.

She gathered congregational and civic leaders to create a local, private, nonprofit organization to facilitate that collaboration in a sustainable way; they called it People Attempting To Help (PATH). PATH began serving the hard-working families in need of East Texas in 1985 to provide kindness and relief in the midst of their struggles.

After 37 years, PATH continues to bridge the gap in our community between kind and generous people with abundant resources and our neighbors who are in need. PATH volunteers and staff live out their faith daily by serving over 20,000 people each year from Smith and surrounding counties with immediate and longer-term programs and services with a very personalized approach. For instance, every individual/family coming for immediate assistance has a private meeting with a Case Worker every time they visit.

The Case Workers are trained to listen and provide encouragement and information and potential resources needed by that family, whether the needed resource is available within PATH or elsewhere in the community. PATH’s Choice Food Pantry is the largest in the region and the Transitional Housing Program is unique for the area. About 120 families per day come to downtown Tyler to access these services, including an average of 10 new families each day!

PATH is a locally founded, locally funded, and locally governed social service agency with a wide range of programs and services, a strong history of community support, and a rare 4-star rating from the national rating agency, Charity Navigator. We seek to restore HOPE with a PERSONALIZED approach to EMPOWER our East Texas neighbors to THRIVE in our community. Everything we do is guided by the values we share:

RESPECT – All people have value and dignity and are deserving of the best possible opportunities.

CARING – We are sensitive and encouraging.

HONESTY – We trust each other, and we seek to earn the trust of others.

RESPONSIBILITY – We use our resources to serve a diverse community seeking the best possible opportunities for all.

CHANGE – We work to be proactive in response to a changing environment.

Much more information is available on this site, and we encourage you to check it out and send us your questions at info@PATHhelps.org .

We would love to help you find a way to accomplish your goals and make your dream a reality as a part of #TeamPATH!