The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last year

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

It was February 20, 2022, at the Texas African American Museum Gala, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali announced that she was “going to donate One Million Dollars to the Texas African American Museum”. The Announcement by Dr. Ali was met with surprise and excitement by the Board members and was an answer to prayer, however to this date the promise has not been fulfilled.

L to R: Anita Shackelford, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali and Clarence Edmond Shackelford - founder of the Texas African American Museum Photo by Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation

The Texas African American Museum is a program under the auspice of Empowerment Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Tyler, Texas. In November 2020 the Empowerment Community Development Corporation was gifted a former fire station located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler, Texas to facilitate the Texas African American Museum. It was during this time period that the non-profit organization launched a One Million Dollar Capital Campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the 5,070 square foot facility.

It is with deep regret that we the Board members of Empowerment Community Development Corporation wish to inform you, the public and our supporters of a problematic issue we are faced with. The announcement by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali went nationally and many believe that we have received the funds, and this has caused a drop in our donations. After repeated contacts to Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the only feedback that she has given is that “she doesn’t have the funds”. Now, that we are aware of this we are in the process of relaunching our Capital Campaign to continue to raise the funds to complete renovations.

We are focused more than ever on our goal and vision which is to preserve and educate the public on African American History in Texas, throughout America, and international.

Please, visit our website for more information on how you can be a great part of this endeavor at www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org.

Media Contact: Stanley Cofer Board President empowerment@empowermentcdc.org 903.372.5900 www.empowermentcdc.org

Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org,

Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com