Tyler, TX

PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.

PHATS Institute of Beauty 1950 N Northwest Loop 323, Tyler, Texas, owned by Kimberly Shead a local African American entrepreneur has successfully created a way to grow the business world though education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfIaO_0kPGXDDG00
L to R: Graduates - Jessica Walker, Markeyshia Bell, Jamila Murray, Kendal McElhanon, and Chelsea AndersonPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

On this past Sunday, January 22, 2023, Jessica Walker $3,000 in scholarship funding, Markeyshia Bell $3,000 in scholarship funding, Jamila Murray $ 2,500 in scholarship funding, Kendal McElhanon $4,500 in scholarship funding, and Chelsea Anderson $3,000 in scholarship funding all made history by graduating from the PHATS Institute of Beauty, which is the first Cosmetology School in East Texas for Hair and Weaving, a 300-hour course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu5yU_0kPGXDDG00
Master Instructor - Natasha WalkerPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

OUR PROGRAM

Phat’s Institute of Beauty School will prepare you to be a licensed professional in the beauty industry and provide a promising career that can expand as far as you can imagine. You will be guided at a comprehensive pass through the course levels while learning real-world skills experienced professionals teach. Also, to gain confidence, you need to move through the entire course.

Hair And Weaving Specialty License
300 Hour Course

•Anatomy & Physiology of the Scalp
•Disinfecting Rules & Law
•Weaving
•Braiding
•Shampooing
•Conditioning
•Chemistry In Hair Weaving
•Combing out
•Styling
•Coloring, Tinting, Bleaching
•Rolling
•Cutting & Shaping
•Hot Tools
•Brushing
• Identifying Human, Synthetic
•Eye Tabbing
•Proper Head Measuring
•History
•Background
•Salesmanship
•Professional Practices
• Business

Distance Learning 6 Weeks Online 6 Weeks Hands On

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
Guidelines
CHI Partner School
Course Created by Milady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tjw4J_0kPGXDDG00
CEO KIMBERLY SHEAD Certified Professional & Owner She prides herself on being one of the best in the business and the area.Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

*Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.

ources: Sources: https://empowermentcdc.org, https://phatsinstituteofbeauty.org
Info: TourTylerTexas@gmail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4FWk_0kPGXDDG00
Tour Tyler TexasPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
2K followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last year

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

There's Hope Chandler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The KC Current announced this morning that is has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Read full story
10 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Deuce Vaughn an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Bijan Robinson an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Frank Harris an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the community

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
Rusk, TX

Installation of Elder Oliver Sturns over the Shady Grove Church of God of Rusk, Texas by Bishop David R. Houston

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee Pendleton

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Read full story
1 comments
Smith County, TX

Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith County

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This copy written by Smith County.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy