PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.
PHATS Institute of Beauty 1950 N Northwest Loop 323, Tyler, Texas, owned by Kimberly Shead a local African American entrepreneur has successfully created a way to grow the business world though education.
On this past Sunday, January 22, 2023, Jessica Walker $3,000 in scholarship funding, Markeyshia Bell $3,000 in scholarship funding, Jamila Murray $ 2,500 in scholarship funding, Kendal McElhanon $4,500 in scholarship funding, and Chelsea Anderson $3,000 in scholarship funding all made history by graduating from the PHATS Institute of Beauty, which is the first Cosmetology School in East Texas for Hair and Weaving, a 300-hour course.
OUR PROGRAM
Phat’s Institute of Beauty School will prepare you to be a licensed professional in the beauty industry and provide a promising career that can expand as far as you can imagine. You will be guided at a comprehensive pass through the course levels while learning real-world skills experienced professionals teach. Also, to gain confidence, you need to move through the entire course.
Hair And Weaving Specialty License
300 Hour Course
•Anatomy & Physiology of the Scalp
•Disinfecting Rules & Law
•Weaving
•Braiding
•Shampooing
•Conditioning
•Chemistry In Hair Weaving
•Combing out
•Styling
•Coloring, Tinting, Bleaching
•Rolling
•Cutting & Shaping
•Hot Tools
•Brushing
• Identifying Human, Synthetic
•Eye Tabbing
•Proper Head Measuring
•History
•Background
•Salesmanship
•Professional Practices
• Business
Distance Learning 6 Weeks Online 6 Weeks Hands On
Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
Guidelines
CHI Partner School
Course Created by Milady
