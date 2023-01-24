PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.

PHATS Institute of Beauty 1950 N Northwest Loop 323, Tyler, Texas, owned by Kimberly Shead a local African American entrepreneur has successfully created a way to grow the business world though education.

L to R: Graduates - Jessica Walker, Markeyshia Bell, Jamila Murray, Kendal McElhanon, and Chelsea Anderson Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

On this past Sunday, January 22, 2023, Jessica Walker $3,000 in scholarship funding, Markeyshia Bell $3,000 in scholarship funding, Jamila Murray $ 2,500 in scholarship funding, Kendal McElhanon $4,500 in scholarship funding, and Chelsea Anderson $3,000 in scholarship funding all made history by graduating from the PHATS Institute of Beauty, which is the first Cosmetology School in East Texas for Hair and Weaving, a 300-hour course.

Master Instructor - Natasha Walker Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

OUR PROGRAM

Phat’s Institute of Beauty School will prepare you to be a licensed professional in the beauty industry and provide a promising career that can expand as far as you can imagine. You will be guided at a comprehensive pass through the course levels while learning real-world skills experienced professionals teach. Also, to gain confidence, you need to move through the entire course.

Hair And Weaving Specialty License

300 Hour Course

•Anatomy & Physiology of the Scalp

•Disinfecting Rules & Law

•Weaving

•Braiding

•Shampooing

•Conditioning

•Chemistry In Hair Weaving

•Combing out

•Styling

•Coloring, Tinting, Bleaching

•Rolling

•Cutting & Shaping

•Hot Tools

•Brushing

• Identifying Human, Synthetic

•Eye Tabbing

•Proper Head Measuring

•History

•Background

•Salesmanship

•Professional Practices

• Business

Distance Learning 6 Weeks Online 6 Weeks Hands On

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Guidelines

CHI Partner School

Course Created by Milady

CEO KIMBERLY SHEAD Certified Professional & Owner She prides herself on being one of the best in the business and the area. Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

