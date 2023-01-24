There's Hope Chandler

Tyler, TX

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Congratulations to our District Teacher of the Month, Ms. Hope Chandler, a 4th-grade math teacher from Peete Elementary School in Tytler, Texas as acknowledged at the regular meeting of Tyler ISD of the Board of Trustees on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Ms. Chandler has a positive disposition that is contagious around the campus. She serves as the 4th grade team leader as well as the campus Leader in Me (LIM) Lighthouse Coordinator. 

She creates weekly newsletters to encourage all staff to implement LIM techniques throughout their daily lives as well as within the school community.  She also serves on the CPOC and OHI committee to assist with monitoring our campus goals.

L to R: Cheryl Chandler, Hope Chandler, Shertoddra Chic Holmes and Brian HolmesPhoto byClarence Edmond Shackelford

She goes above and beyond her call of duty each day for the best interest of all students and staff.  Her students LOVE attending her class! There are no limits to what she does in her classroom to make learning engaging for students she dresses up, celebrates student success, and any student is welcome to stop by her classroom.

She creates weekly newsletters to encourage all staff to implement LIM techniques throughout their daily lives.Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity. Thank you to my amazing support team and those that keep me encouraged. Thank you to my principal & coworkers for thinking so highly of me. While this is a huge blessing, I am nothing but a servant. - Hope Chandler

District Teacher of the month- Honored by TISD tonight!! Thank you for such awesome support!! We appreciate your love, prayers.

So so proud Congratulations - Jackie Orange

Well deserved!Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Melisa Harris LeBlanc Well deserved! She’s amazing!

District Teacher of the month- Honored by TISD tonight!! Thank you for such awesome support!! We appreciate your love, prayers.

Congratulations to Ms. Chandler, our 4th grade Math teacher, for being selected as District Teacher of the Month! - Peete Elementary School - Tyler ISD

District Teacher of the month- Honored by TISD tonight!! Thank you for such awesome support!! We appreciate your love, prayers.

Anquishae Oliver Definitely well deserved!!! Congratulations!

She goes above and beyond her call of duty each day for the best interest of all students and staff. Her students LOVE attending her class!Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

