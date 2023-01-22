Tyler, TX

This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

100 Years Ago, This Week George Washington Carver Toured Tyler Texas for a public speaking engagement at Texas College of Tyler on the Tuesday evening of January 30, 1923, at the 8:00 PM hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0ov5_0kNQ7Rmv00
George Washington Carver (c. 1864 – January 5, 1943)Photo byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

In honor of this Centennial celebration the Texas African American Museum also known as TAAM - 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas is unveiling a special art drawing valued at $6.500 of Professor George Washington Carver that was donated to TAAM, on this Saturday - January 28, 2023 - 12 Noon to 2 PM, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas - 903.283.6089

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AorfI_0kNQ7Rmv00
George Washington Carver (c. 1864 – January 5, 1943) - Tour of TexasPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

George Washington Carver Tour was arranged under the auspices of Jarvis Christian Institute in Hawkins, Texas. The Texas Tour Itinerary of Dr. George W. Carver - Tuskegee Institute as follows:
Jarvis Christian Institue - 1/24/1923
Mineola High School - 1/24/1923
Fort Worth High School - 1/25/1923
Booker T. Washington High School of Dallas -1/26/1923
Forney High School - 1/27/1923
Samuel Huston College of Austin - 1/29/1923
Texas College of Tyler - 1/30/1923
Elim Springs - 1/31/1923
and
Wiley University of Marshall - 1/31/19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqPjN_0kNQ7Rmv00
George Washington CarverPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

George Washington Carver (c. 1864 - January 5, 1943) was an American agricultural scientist and inventor who promoted alternative crops to cotton and methods to prevent soil depletion.

He was one of the most prominent black scientists of the early 20th century.

While a professor at Tuskegee Institute, Carver developed techniques to improve types of soils depleted by repeated plantings of cotton. He wanted poor farmers to grow other crops, such as peanuts and sweet potatoes, as a source of their own food and to improve their quality of life. The most popular of his 44 practical bulletins for farmers contained 105 food recipes using peanuts. Although he spent years developing and promoting numerous products made from peanuts, none became commercially successful.


The Texas African American Museum also known as TAAM - 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas - 903.283.6089 - TAAM@EmpowermentCDC.org
https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org

Cited Sources: Tyler Paper - Tyler Daily Courier-Times, January 27, 1923, p. 3—noted Negro chemist, Prof. George Washington Carver, will lecture at Texas College., microfilm at the local history room at Tyler Public Library, https://www.empowermentcdc.org and https://www.tourtylertexas.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGhJy_0kNQ7Rmv00
Tour Tyler TexasPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5Mt6_0kNQ7Rmv00
TAAMPhoto byPhoto submitted to Clarence Shackelford

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

