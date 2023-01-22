This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, Texas

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

100 Years Ago, This Week George Washington Carver Toured Tyler Texas for a public speaking engagement at Texas College of Tyler on the Tuesday evening of January 30, 1923, at the 8:00 PM hour.

In honor of this Centennial celebration the Texas African American Museum also known as TAAM - 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas is unveiling a special art drawing valued at $6.500 of Professor George Washington Carver that was donated to TAAM, on this Saturday - January 28, 2023 - 12 Noon to 2 PM, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas - 903.283.6089

George Washington Carver Tour was arranged under the auspices of Jarvis Christian Institute in Hawkins, Texas. The Texas Tour Itinerary of Dr. George W. Carver - Tuskegee Institute as follows:

Jarvis Christian Institue - 1/24/1923

Mineola High School - 1/24/1923

Fort Worth High School - 1/25/1923

Booker T. Washington High School of Dallas -1/26/1923

Forney High School - 1/27/1923

Samuel Huston College of Austin - 1/29/1923

Texas College of Tyler - 1/30/1923

Elim Springs - 1/31/1923

Wiley University of Marshall - 1/31/19



George Washington Carver (c. 1864 - January 5, 1943) was an American agricultural scientist and inventor who promoted alternative crops to cotton and methods to prevent soil depletion.

He was one of the most prominent black scientists of the early 20th century.

While a professor at Tuskegee Institute, Carver developed techniques to improve types of soils depleted by repeated plantings of cotton. He wanted poor farmers to grow other crops, such as peanuts and sweet potatoes, as a source of their own food and to improve their quality of life. The most popular of his 44 practical bulletins for farmers contained 105 food recipes using peanuts. Although he spent years developing and promoting numerous products made from peanuts, none became commercially successful.



The Texas African American Museum also known as TAAM - 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas - 903.283.6089 - TAAM@EmpowermentCDC.org

https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org

