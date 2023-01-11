Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

With so much talk in the nation about the price of eggs, Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?

Residents of Tyler, Texas can have up to six chicken's aka fowls regardless of lot size. The Tyler City Council unanimously voted to decrease the property setback requirements for keeping backyard chickens and other fowl to 15 feet from the side and rear property lines.

It is unlawful to own, keep, or harbor any fowl (means any heavy bodied, terrestrial bird of the order Galliformes, including but not limited to chickens, ducks, geese, pheasants, turkeys, grouse, guineas, or other common domestic fowl, but not including caged pet birds kept inside a building) within the city limits except as follows:

1. In an area zoned AG, no more than six (6) fowl may be kept per acre. In all other zoning districts, no more than six (6) fowl may be kept per household regardless of lot size.

2. All fowl kept under this section shall be confined in a pen, coop, or other structure sufficient to prevent their escape.

3. Every such pen, coop or other structure required for the confinement of fowl under this section shall be located at least 15 feet distant from any property line.

