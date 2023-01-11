Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler

Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Nansi Medina Jaimes was born and raised in Tyler, Texas to the late Placido and Cornelia Medina. She has 6 siblings. She is a graduate of the Class Of 2004 from John Tyler High School. She was married for 20 years to the late Jose Jaimes.

They have 3 children who are also born and raised in Tyler Texas. Nansi began her career in the insurance industry in May of 2006 at Allstate. In 2013 she began her career as a Certified Tax Preparer. In October of 2018 Nansi, set out on her own with husband Jose Jaimes and opened East Texas Insurance and More.

We would like to congratulate Mrs. Nansi Jaimes on her 10th Anniversary of Taxes. Thank you so much for all you do for clients and your community. You are greatly appreciated. We are all so very proud of you. From all your employees and family at Jaimes Income Tax Service Happy 10 Year Anniversary Boss Lady!! ¡Bienvenida de nuevo Nansi!! Estamos muy contentos de tenerte de vuelta en la oficina. Muchas gracias a @Yardkard Ninjas por esa muy linda detalle.

Photo by Photo submitted to Clarence Shackelford

Welcome back Nansi!!! We are so glad to have you back in the office. Big shout to Mercy YardKard Ninjas

The following year in October of 2019 she opened Jaimes Income Tax Service. Nansi and her family have worked very hard to make their business family oriented and she has made it her priority to make sure all of her clients for both companies are very satisfied.

In 2022 she was awarded the Orgullo Hispano award from La Tiendita Magazine https://latienditaradio.com.

She loves to help out when she is needed. She is a proud sponsor of the Kilgore High School Soccer Booster Club and also is a very proud sponsor for some of her local little league soccer teams. This month she is celebrating her 10th year anniversary as tax a preparer. She is very proud of both of her businesses, and she also loves to learn more about each industry to be able to offer the best service to her clients.

Every year before Income Tax season Nansi travels to classes to learn more ways that she can better strive to make sure her clients have the correct information they need. She also continues to study new laws through the insurance industry to make sure each and every one of her customers at East Texas Insurance and More receive the best coverage offered.

Cited Sources: www.easttexasinsandmore.com, https://www. empowermentcdc.org and https://www. tourtylertexas.org